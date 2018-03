Сборник PROCOL HARUM выйдет весной

, Acoustic Adult Oriented Alternative Ambient Angry Art Atmospheric Avantgarde Battle Black Blues Brutal Christian Classic Country Cyber Dark Death Doom Drone Electro Epic Ethereal Ethno Extreme Fantasy Folk Funk Fusion Future Glam Gore Gothic Grind Grunge Hard Heavy Horror Indie Industrial Instrumental J Jazz Math Medieval Melodic Metal Modern Neo Neoclassic New Noise Nu Pagan Pop Post Power Progressive Psychedelic Punk Rap Ritual Rock Ska Sludge Space Speed Stoner Symphonic Synth Technical Thrash Trip Viking

PROCOL HARUM 23 Esoteric Recordings ( CD - CD DVD) PROCOL HARUM. , Hollywood Bowl, 21 1973 , CD Bournemouth Winter Gardens, 17 1976. DVD 3,5 , . 68- Patrick Humphries. , - :



DISC ONE

1. A Whiter Shade of Pale

A-side of single Released in May 1967



2. Homburg

A-side of single Released in September 1967



3. Cerdes (Outside the Gates of)

4. Salad Days (Are Here Again)

5. Kaleidoscope

6. Repent Walpurgis

Taken from the album Procol Harum

Released in September 1967



7. Understandably Blue

Recorded at Olympic Studios, London in July 1967



8. Shine on Brightly

9. Quite Rightly So

10. Skip Softly My Moonbeams

Taken from the album Shine On Brightly

Released in September 1968



11. A Salty Dog

12. The Devil Came from Kansas

13. Pilgrims Progress

14. The Milk of Human Kindness

Taken from the album A Salty Dog

Released in June 1969

15. Long Gone Geek

B-side of single Released in May 1969



16. Whisky Train

17. Barnyard Story

18. Still Therell Be More

19. Whaling Stories

Taken from the album Home

Released in June 1970



DISC TWO

1. Simple Sister

2. Broken Barricades

3. Luskus Delph

4. Memorial Drive

Taken from the album Broken Barricades

Released in July 1971



5. Conquistador

6. In Held Twas in I

comprising:

Glimpses of Nirvana

Twas Tea Time at the Circus

In the Autumn of My Madness

Look to Your Soul / Grand Finale

Taken from the album Live In Concert with the

Edmonton Symphony Orchestra

Released in April 1972



7. Grand Hotel

8. Roberts Box

9. For Liquorice John

10. Souvenir of London

11. Fires (Which Burnt Brightly)

Taken from the album Grand Hotel Released in March 1973



12. Nothing But the Truth

13. The Idol

14. The Thin End of the Wedge

Taken from the album Exotic Birds and Fruit Released in April 1974



DISC THREE

1. Beyond the Pale

2. As Strong as Samson

Taken from the album Exotic Birds and Fruit Released in April 1974



3. Pandoras Box

4. The Unquiet Zone

5. Fools Gold

6. Typewriter Torment

Taken from the album Procols Ninth Released in September 1975



7. Something Magic

8. Skating on Thin Ice

9. Strangers in Space

Taken from the album Something Magic Released in March 1977



10. Perpetual Motion

11. Holding On

Taken from the album The Prodigal Stranger Released in August 1991



12. An Old English Dream

13. This World is Rich (For Stephen Maboe)

14. The Emperors New Clothes

Taken from the album The Wells on Fire Released in March 2003



15. Cant Say That

16. The Only One

Taken from the album Novum

Released in April 2017



DISC FOUR

Live at the Hollywood Bowl with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra & the Roger Wagner Chorale

Recorded 21st September 1973



1. Sanctus

2. Broken Barricades

3. Simple Sister

4. A Christmas Camel

5. Toujours LAmour

6. Grand Hotel

7. Fires (Which Burnt Brightly)

8. A Salty Dog

9. Conquistador

10. Grand Finale

11. TV Ceasar / Rule Britannia



DISC FIVE

Live at Bournemouth Winter Gardens

17th March 1976



1. The Unquiet Zone

2. Beyond the Pale

3. Whaling Stories

4. All This and More

5. A Salty Dog

6. I Keep Forgetting

7. The Blue Danube

8. I Cant Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch) / Nothing But the Truth

9. A Whiter Shade of Pale



DISC SIX (DVD)

1. A Whiter Shade of Pale

Top of the Pops BBC TV 26th December 1967



2. Homburg

Beat Club German TV 30th December 1967



3. Quite Rightly So

Beat Club Radio Bremen German TV

22nd June 1968



4. A Salty Dog

Beat Club Radio Bremen German TV

28th June 1969



5. The Devil Came from Kansas

6. Long Gone Geek

Beat Club Radio Bremen German TV

30th August 1969



7. Shine on Brightly

8. In the Wee Small Hours of Sixpence

9. Still Therell Be More

10. Pilgrims Progress

11. Quite Rightly So

12. Magdalene My Regal Zonophone

13. Power Failure

14. A Salty Dog

15. Simple Sister

16. In the Autumn of My Madness

Look to Your Soul

Grand Finale



Complete recording session for Beat Club Workshop Radio Bremen German TV

27th December 1971



DISC SEVEN (DVD)

1. Drunk Again

2. Grand Hotel

3. Conquistador

4. Bringing Home the Bacon

5. Too Much Between Us

6. Toujours LAmour

7. Whaling Stories

8. Fires (Which Burnt Brightly)

9. Kaleidoscope



Complete recording session for Musikladen Radio Bremen German TV 25th October 1973



DISC EIGHT (DVD)

1. Pandoras Box

Top of the Pops BBC TV

4th September 1975



2. Something Magic

3. Conquistador

4. Nothing But the Truth

5. Strangers in Space

6. Grand Hotel

7. Pandoras Box

8. Skating on Thin Ice

9. The Mark of the Claw

10. Wizard Man

11. This Old Dog

12. A Whiter Shade of Pale



Sight & Sound In Concert BBC TV

Recorded at The Hippodrome, Golders Green, London 12th March 1977













