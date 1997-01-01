

9 мар 2018 : Сборник PROCOL HARUM выйдет весной

1 фев 2017 : Новый альбом PROCOL HARUM выйдет весной

Сборник PROCOL HARUM выйдет весной 23 марта Esoteric Recordings в двух вариантах (двойной CD и лимитированный бокс-сет из пяти CD и трех DVD) выпустят юбилейный релиз PROCOL HARUM. На первых трех дисках собрана компиляция лучших песен, четвертый отдан под легендарное шоу в Hollywood Bowl, состоявшееся 21 сентября 1973 года, а на пятый CD попал ранее неопубликованный концерт в Bournemouth Winter Gardens, состоявшийся 17 марта 1976. На DVD вошло более 3,5 часов материала, большая часть которого ранее не выходила официально. Издание укомплектовано 68-страничным буклетом с эссе от Patrick Humphries. Трейлер доступен ниже, а трек-лист выглядит следующим образом:



DISC ONE

1. A Whiter Shade of Pale

A-side of single – Released in May 1967



2. Homburg

A-side of single – Released in September 1967



3. Cerdes (Outside the Gates of)

4. Salad Days (Are Here Again)

5. Kaleidoscope

6. Repent Walpurgis

Taken from the album “Procol Harum”

Released in September 1967



7. Understandably Blue

Recorded at Olympic Studios, London in July 1967



8. Shine on Brightly

9. Quite Rightly So

10. Skip Softly My Moonbeams

Taken from the album “Shine On Brightly”

Released in September 1968



11. A Salty Dog

12. The Devil Came from Kansas

13. Pilgrim’s Progress

14. The Milk of Human Kindness

Taken from the album “A Salty Dog”

Released in June 1969

15. Long Gone Geek

B-side of single – Released in May 1969



16. Whisky Train

17. Barnyard Story

18. Still There’ll Be More

19. Whaling Stories

Taken from the album “Home”

Released in June 1970



DISC TWO

1. Simple Sister

2. Broken Barricades

3. Luskus Delph

4. Memorial Drive

Taken from the album “Broken Barricades”

Released in July 1971



5. Conquistador

6. In Held ‘Twas in I

comprising:

Glimpses of Nirvana

‘Twas Tea Time at the Circus

In the Autumn of My Madness

Look to Your Soul / Grand Finale

Taken from the album “Live In Concert with the

Edmonton Symphony Orchestra”

Released in April 1972



7. Grand Hotel

8. Robert’s Box

9. For Liquorice John

10. Souvenir of London

11. Fires (Which Burnt Brightly)

Taken from the album “Grand Hotel” – Released in March 1973



12. Nothing But the Truth

13. The Idol

14. The Thin End of the Wedge

Taken from the album “Exotic Birds and Fruit” Released in April 1974



DISC THREE

1. Beyond the Pale

2. As Strong as Samson

Taken from the album “Exotic Birds and Fruit” – Released in April 1974



3. Pandora’s Box

4. The Unquiet Zone

5. Fool’s Gold

6. Typewriter Torment

Taken from the album “Procol’s Ninth” – Released in September 1975



7. Something Magic

8. Skating on Thin Ice

9. Strangers in Space

Taken from the album “Something Magic” – Released in March 1977



10. Perpetual Motion

11. Holding On

Taken from the album “The Prodigal Stranger” Released in August 1991



12. An Old English Dream

13. This World is Rich (For Stephen Maboe)

14. The Emperor’s New Clothes

Taken from the album “The Well’s on Fire” – Released in March 2003



15. Can’t Say That

16. The Only One

Taken from the album “Novum”

Released in April 2017



DISC FOUR

Live at the Hollywood Bowl with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra & the Roger Wagner Chorale

Recorded 21st September 1973



1. Sanctus

2. Broken Barricades

3. Simple Sister

4. A Christmas Camel

5. Toujours L’Amour

6. Grand Hotel

7. Fires (Which Burnt Brightly)

8. A Salty Dog

9. Conquistador

10. Grand Finale

11. TV Ceasar / Rule Britannia



DISC FIVE

Live at Bournemouth Winter Gardens

17th March 1976



1. The Unquiet Zone

2. Beyond the Pale

3. Whaling Stories

4. All This and More

5. A Salty Dog

6. I Keep Forgetting

7. The Blue Danube

8. I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch) / Nothing But the Truth

9. A Whiter Shade of Pale



DISC SIX (DVD)

1. A Whiter Shade of Pale

“Top of the Pops” – BBC TV 26th December 1967



2. Homburg

“Beat Club” – German TV 30th December 1967



3. Quite Rightly So

“Beat Club” – Radio Bremen German TV

22nd June 1968



4. A Salty Dog

“Beat Club” – Radio Bremen German TV

28th June 1969



5. The Devil Came from Kansas

6. Long Gone Geek

“Beat Club” – Radio Bremen German TV

30th August 1969



7. Shine on Brightly

8. In the Wee Small Hours of Sixpence

9. Still There’ll Be More

10. Pilgrim’s Progress

11. Quite Rightly So

12. Magdalene My Regal Zonophone

13. Power Failure

14. A Salty Dog

15. Simple Sister

16. In the Autumn of My Madness

Look to Your Soul

Grand Finale



Complete recording session for “Beat Club Workshop” – Radio Bremen German TV

27th December 1971



DISC SEVEN (DVD)

1. Drunk Again

2. Grand Hotel

3. Conquistador

4. Bringing Home the Bacon

5. Too Much Between Us

6. Toujours L’Amour

7. Whaling Stories

8. Fires (Which Burnt Brightly)

9. Kaleidoscope



Complete recording session for “Musikladen” Radio Bremen German TV – 25th October 1973



DISC EIGHT (DVD)

1. Pandora’s Box

“Top of the Pops” BBC TV –

4th September 1975



2. Something Magic

3. Conquistador

4. Nothing But the Truth

5. Strangers in Space

6. Grand Hotel

7. Pandora’s Box

8. Skating on Thin Ice

9. The Mark of the Claw

10. Wizard Man

11. This Old Dog

12. A Whiter Shade of Pale



“Sight & Sound In Concert” – BBC TV

Recorded at The Hippodrome, Golders Green, London 12th March 1977













