10 май 2018



Кавер-версия NAZARETH от METAL CHURCH Кавер-версия классического трека NAZARETH "Please Don't Judas Me" от METAL CHURCH, доступна для прослушивания ниже. Этот трек взят из компиляции "Deep Cuts & Rarities", выходящей 18 мая на Rat Pak Records:



01. "Barracuda" [HEART] *previously unreleased*



Performed by Todd La Torre (QUEENSRŸCHE) feat. Craig Blackwell



02. "I Wouldn't Want To Be Like You" [ALAN PARSONS PROJECT] *previously unreleased*



Performed by Doug Pinnick (KING'S X) feat. Tommy Baldwin



03. "Burning House" [CAM] *previously unreleased*



Performed by John Connolly (SEVENDUST)



04. "Feed My Frankenstein" [ALICE COOPER]



Performed by BEASTO BLANCO



05. "Eruption" [VAN HALEN] *previously unreleased*



Performed by Michael Angelo Batio



06. "Burnin' Sky" [BAD COMPANY]



Performed by LYNCH MOB



07. "Sledgehammer" [PETER GABRIEL]



Performed by Dave Rude (TESLA)



08. "I Don't Need No Doctor" [humble pie] *previously unreleased*



Performed by VIXEN feat. Share Ross on vocals (Live)



09. "Free Ride" [The Edgar Winter Group] *previously unreleased*



Performed by Roxanne with Ray Luzier (KORN) on drums



10. "Please Don't Judas Me" [NAZARETH] *previously unreleased*



Performed by METAL CHURCH



11. "Burn" [DEEP PURPLE]



Performed by Michael Angelo Batio, Todd La Torre (QUEENSRŸCHE) and Mark Tremonti (ALTER BRIDGE)



12. "Teacher" [JETHRO TULL] *previously unreleased*



Performed by PRESTO BALLET (featuring Kurdt Vanderhoof of METAL CHURCH)



13. "Hang On To Your Life" [THE GUESS WHO] *previously unreleased*



Performed by Doug Pinnick (KING'S X) feat. Tommy Baldwin



14. "What You're Doing" [RUSH]



Performed by Michael Angelo Batio, Todd La Torre (QUEENSRŸCHE), Kurdt Vanderhoof (METAL CHURCH), Chuck Garric (ALICE COOPER), Jeff Plate (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA) and Craig Blackwell.



15. "Man In The Moon" [THE SCREAM]



Performed by John Corabi (Live)



























