Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
register

Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER: «Я не общаюсь с ACCEPT» [30]
*Новое видео BEHEMOTH [25]
*MICHAEL SCHENKER: «UFO и SCORPIONS просто дурачат народ объявлениями о... [21]
*Наш канал на Яндекс Дзен [21]
*DARKTHRONE работают над новым альбомом [13]
*
[= ||| все новости группы



*Kamelot*



17 сен 2018 : 		 KAMELOT сняли концерт для DVD

6 сен 2018 : 		 Новое видео KAMELOT

4 сен 2018 : 		 ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ и ELIZE RYD выступят с KAMELOT

1 июн 2018 : 		 Новое видео KAMELOT

25 май 2018 : 		 Тизер к новому синглу KAMELOT

7 май 2018 : 		 Гитарист DRAGONFORCE присоединился на сцене к KAMELOT

5 апр 2018 : 		 Рассказ об издании нового альбома KAMELOT

3 апр 2018 : 		 Новая песня бывшего вокалиста KAMELOT

31 мар 2018 : 		 Новое видео KAMELOT

4 мар 2018 : 		 Видео с текстом от KAMELOT

27 фев 2018 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома KAMELOT

6 фев 2018 : 		 KAMELOT сменили барабанщика

1 фев 2018 : 		 Тизер нового альбома KAMELOT

26 янв 2018 : 		 Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома KAMELOT

26 янв 2018 : 		 KAMELOT снимут концерт для DVD

20 янв 2018 : 		 Новый альбом KAMELOT выйдет весной

15 янв 2018 : 		 Вокалистка BEYOND THE BLACK на новом альбоме KAMELOT

11 янв 2018 : 		 Фрагмент новой песни KAMELOT

23 дек 2017 : 		 Новое видео KAMELOT

14 дек 2017 : 		 KAMELOT завершают работу над альбомом

16 ноя 2017 : 		 Новый альбом KAMELOT выйдет весной следующего года

12 апр 2017 : 		 Вокалист KAMELOT о террористическом акте в Стокгольме

8 мар 2017 : 		 Гитарист KAMELOT о новом материале

9 фев 2017 : 		 ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ и ELIZE RYD выступили с KAMELOT

23 ноя 2016 : 		 KAMELOT проведут 2017 год за сочинением

16 авг 2016 : 		 Японские синхронистки использовали музыку KAMELOT

7 авг 2016 : 		 Барабанщик KAMELOT записал партии для альбома PAMELA MOORE

5 июл 2016 : 		 Видео с выступления KAMELOT

25 май 2016 : 		 Видео с выступления KAMELOT

21 май 2016 : 		 Обложка и трек-лист нового сборника KAMELOT

3 май 2016 : 		 Новое видео KAMELOT

26 апр 2016 : 		 Видео с выступления KAMELOT

17 дек 2015 : 		 У KAMELOT «много отличных идей для нового материала»

29 ноя 2015 : 		 Видео с выступления KAMELOT

27 ноя 2015 : 		 Клавишник KAMELOT не испытывает уважения к тем группам, которые отменили европейский тур

18 окт 2015 : 		 KAMELOT завершили тур

12 окт 2015 : 		 Клавишник KAMELOT против Spotify

6 окт 2015 : 		 KAMELOT планируют выпустить новый DVD

9 сен 2015 : 		 Новое видео KAMELOT

22 июн 2015 : 		 В автобусе с KAMELOT

2 июн 2015 : 		 Редкое концертное видео KAMELOT

20 май 2015 : 		 Гитарист KAMELOT о самых безумных вещах в туре

15 май 2015 : 		 Гитарист KAMELOT: «Мы не собираемся отмечать двадцатилетний юбилей дебютного альбома»

4 май 2015 : 		 KAMELOT исполнили новые песни

25 апр 2015 : 		 Новое видео KAMELOT

13 апр 2015 : 		 Тизер нового альбома KAMELOT

2 апр 2015 : 		 Видео с текстом от KAMELOT

28 фев 2015 : 		 Фрагмент нового трека KAMELOT

23 фев 2015 : 		 Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома KAMELOT

23 фев 2015 : 		 KAMELOT завершили работу над новым альбомом

15 янв 2015 : 		 Новый альбом KAMELOT выйдет весной

5 янв 2015 : 		 KAMELOT приступили к записи нового альбома

15 сен 2014 : 		 Вокалистка STREAM OF PASSION присоединилась на сцене к KAMELOT

27 авг 2014 : 		 Новое видео KAMELOT

24 авг 2014 : 		 KAMELOT завершают работу над песнями

26 июл 2014 : 		 Видео с выступления KAMELOT

28 фев 2014 : 		 KAMELOT о южноамериканском туре

27 фев 2014 : 		 Видео с выступления KAMELOT

7 дек 2013 : 		 Официальное видео о норвежской части тура KAMELOT

3 дек 2013 : 		 Официальное видео о шведской части тура KAMELOT

27 ноя 2013 : 		 Официальное видео о финской части тура KAMELOT

19 ноя 2013 : 		 Вокалистка NIGHTWISH выступила с KAMELOT

10 ноя 2013 : 		 Видео с выступления KAMELOT

4 сен 2013 : 		 Видео с выступления KAMELOT

11 июл 2013 : 		 Новое видео KAMELOT

12 июн 2013 : 		 Закулисные съемки из японского тура KAMELOT

23 фев 2013 : 		 Видео с текстом от KAMELOT

22 фев 2013 : 		 Басист KAMELOT ответил на вопросы

7 фев 2013 : 		 Новый сингл KAMELOT выйдет в феврале

27 окт 2012 : 		 Рассказ о лимитированном издании нового альбома KAMELOT

27 окт 2012 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома KAMELOT

22 окт 2012 : 		 Новое видео KAMELOT

22 окт 2012 : 		 Рассказ о североамериканском туре KAMELOT

15 окт 2012 : 		 Видео с выступления KAMELOT

8 окт 2012 : 		 JEFF SCOTT SOTO присоединился на сцене к KAMELOT

29 сен 2012 : 		 Семплы новых песен KAMELOT

14 сен 2012 : 		 Видео с выступления KAMELOT

13 сен 2012 : 		 Вокалист BLACKGUARD присоединился к KAMELOT

7 сен 2012 : 		 KAMELOT впервые выступили в Коста-Рике

5 сен 2012 : 		 Фрагмент нового трека KAMELOT

31 авг 2012 : 		 Бэк-вокалистка KAMELOT показала содержимое своего закулисного ящика

23 авг 2012 : 		 Семпл новой песни KAMELOT

16 авг 2012 : 		 Обложка нового альбома KAMELOT

9 авг 2012 : 		 Закулисные съемки с выступления KAMELOT на Wacken Open Air

24 июл 2012 : 		 Первый летний репортаж KAMELOT

21 июл 2012 : 		 Участники EPICA, RHAPSODY OF FIRE присоединились на сцене к KAMELOT

19 июл 2012 : 		 Выход нового альбома KAMELOT перенесен на октябрь

19 июл 2012 : 		 Название нового альбома KAMELOT

15 июл 2012 : 		 KAMELOT представили публике новый трек

14 июл 2012 : 		 KAMELOT представили публике новый трек

1 июл 2012 : 		 Новый вокалист KAMELOT "уверен в будущем группы"

23 июн 2012 : 		 Новым вокалистом KAMELOT...

22 июн 2012 : 		 Видео записи бэк-вокала для нового альбома KAMELOT

13 июн 2012 : 		 Гитарист KAMELOT ответил на вопросы поклонников

26 май 2012 : 		 KAMELOT на STEAMHAMMER/SPV

24 май 2012 : 		 KAMELOT заключили соглашение на издание нового альбома в Японии

11 май 2012 : 		 Билеты на первое шоу европейского тура KAMELOT были раскуплены «быстрее, чем когда-либо»

25 апр 2012 : 		 Вокалистка AMARANTHE вновь поедет в тур с KAMELOT

16 фев 2012 : 		 KAMELOT: Видео с круиза '70000 Tons Of Metal'

11 янв 2012 : 		 KAMELOT начнут европейский тур в Голландии

26 ноя 2011 : 		 Новое видео KAMELOT; работа в студии начнется с января

25 сен 2011 : 		 Вокалистка THE AGONIST присоединилась на сцене к KAMELOT

28 авг 2011 : 		 Гитарист KAMELOT: “Поскольку у нас есть свой лейбл, мы можем ремастировать и переиздать альбомы”

6 июн 2011 : 		 FABIO LIONE о сотрудничестве с KAMELOT

3 июн 2011 : 		 Бывший вокалист KAMELOT спел на свадьбе

16 май 2011 : 		 Видео с выступления KAMELOT

25 апр 2011 : 		 Видео из тура KAMELOT

23 апр 2011 : 		 KAMELOT начали поиски вокалиста

22 апр 2011 : 		 ROY KHAN ушел из KAMELOT

11 апр 2011 : 		 Видео с выступления KAMELOT

11 апр 2011 : 		 Туровое издание последнего альбома KAMELOT

10 апр 2011 : 		 KAMELOT выступили с FABIO LIONE

25 янв 2011 : 		 KAMELOT поедут в тур с вокалисткой AMARANTHE

6 янв 2011 : 		 KAMELOT с вокалистом CIRCUS MAXIMUS: Видео

17 дек 2010 : 		 KAMELOT поедет в тур вместе с Fabio Lione

29 окт 2010 : 		 Концертное видео KAMELOT

8 сен 2010 : 		 KAMELOT отложили североамериканский тур

2 сен 2010 : 		 Новое видео KAMELOT

29 авг 2010 : 		 Семплы с нового альбома KAMELOT

4 авг 2010 : 		 Обложка нового альбома KAMELOT

22 июл 2010 : 		 Трек-лист нового альбома KAMELOT

25 июн 2010 : 		 KAMELOT подписали контракт с earMUSIC

18 июн 2010 : 		 KAMELOT снимают видео на "The Great Pandemonium"

26 май 2010 : 		 KAMELOT заключили соглашение об издании альбома в Японии

24 май 2010 : 		 Гитарист OZZY OSBOURNE/FIREWIND на новом альбоме KAMELOT

1 апр 2010 : 		 Концертные видео двух новых песен KAMELOT

20 фев 2010 : 		 Вокалистка EPICA на новом альбоме KAMELOT

26 янв 2010 : 		 KAMELOT снимут предстоящий европейский тур для DVD

18 дек 2009 : 		 Предварительная дата выхода нового альбома KAMELOT

2 дек 2009 : 		 KAMELOT сменили басиста

16 июн 2009 : 		 KAMELOT завершают подготовку к записи нового альбома

13 май 2009 : 		 Новое видео от KAMELOT

28 апр 2009 : 		 KAMELOT отправятся в студию в июне

12 фев 2009 : 		 KAMELOT закончили первую сессию

3 фев 2009 : 		 Гитарист KAMELOT рассказал о новом диске

29 июл 2008 : 		 KAMELOT снимает видео в турне

6 май 2008 : 		 Подробности о переизданном альбоме KAMELOT "Ghost Opera - The Second Coming"

2 апр 2008 : 		 Новое видео от KAMELOT

22 мар 2008 : 		 KAMELOT сняли клип на песню "Rule The World"

13 фев 2008 : 		 KAMELOT переиздадут "Ghost Opera" с бонус-треками

22 янв 2008 : 		 KAMELOT сняли новое видео

3 окт 2007 : 		 KAMELOT: о новом DVD

24 сен 2007 : 		 Бывший басист KAMELOT присоединится к группе для предстоящего турне

9 сен 2007 : 		 KAMELOT: видео на песню “The Human Stain” в сети

11 май 2007 : 		 KAMELOT - концерт переносится на 18 июня 2007, клуб Точка

10 май 2007 : 		 Концерт KAMELOT в Москве отменен!

21 апр 2007 : 		 KAMELOT : видео "Ghost Opera" в сети

18 апр 2007 : 		 KAMELOT рассказывают о своем турне по Европе

23 мар 2007 : 		 Новый альбом KAMELOT выйдет в июне

10 фев 2007 : 		 KAMELOT: новый альбом в процессе сведения

4 фев 2007 : 		 KAMELOT сняли новое видео

20 дек 2006 : 		 Концертное видео KAMELOT "When The Lights Are Down" в сети

27 ноя 2006 : 		 Новый альбом KAMELOT будет "убийственным"

25 окт 2006 : 		 Перенесена дата выхода DVD и двойного концертного CD от KAMELOT

5 сен 2006 : 		 KAMELOT: Подробности о первом DVD

26 июл 2006 : 		 KAMELOT работают над новым альбомом

4 июн 2006 : 		 У KAMELOT уже готовы девять новых песен

28 фев 2006 : 		 KAMELOT собираются записывать новый альбом этим летом

8 янв 2006 : 		 KAMELOT снимут концертный DVD в Норвегии

23 авг 2004 : 		 KAMELOT: релиз нового альбома в Японии

24 дек 2001 : 		 Kamelot - новый альбом только в сентябре 2002 года.

| - |
|||| 17 сен 2018

KAMELOT сняли концерт для DVD

*
zoom
*
* *
14 сентября KAMELOT отыграли выступление в Poppodium 013, где проходили съемки видео для последующего релиза на DVD/ Blu-ray.

Сет-лист был следующим:

"Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)" (with Lauren Hart)
"Rule the World"
"Insomnia"
"The Great Pandemonium"
"When the Lights Are Down"
"My Confession" (with Eklipse)
"Veil of Elysium"
"Under Grey Skies" (with Charlotte Wessels - live premiere)
"RavenLight" (with Sasha Paeth on guitar)
"End of Innocence"
"March of Mephisto" (with Alissa White-Gluz)
"Amnesiac"
"Sacrimony (Angel of Afterlife)" (with Alissa White-Gluz and Elize Ryd)
- keyboard solo - 
- drum solo - 
"Here's to the Fall"
"Forever"
"Burns to Embrace" (with Children's Choir - live premiere)

Encore:
"Liar Liar" (Wasteland Monarchy)" (with Alissa White-Gluz)

KAMELOT - Tilburg Show Shot For DVD Release; Fan-Filmed Video Available










Like!+0Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Сообщений нет



Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).





просмотров: 259

||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Van Canto Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2018 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.0,62699699401855    Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом