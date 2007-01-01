17 сен 2018



KAMELOT сняли концерт для DVD 14 сентября KAMELOT отыграли выступление в Poppodium 013, где проходили съемки видео для последующего релиза на DVD/ Blu-ray.



Сет-лист был следующим:



"Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)" (with Lauren Hart)

"Rule the World"

"Insomnia"

"The Great Pandemonium"

"When the Lights Are Down"

"My Confession" (with Eklipse)

"Veil of Elysium"

"Under Grey Skies" (with Charlotte Wessels - live premiere)

"RavenLight" (with Sasha Paeth on guitar)

"End of Innocence"

"March of Mephisto" (with Alissa White-Gluz)

"Amnesiac"

"Sacrimony (Angel of Afterlife)" (with Alissa White-Gluz and Elize Ryd)

- keyboard solo -

- drum solo -

"Here's to the Fall"

"Forever"

"Burns to Embrace" (with Children's Choir - live premiere)



Encore:

"Liar Liar" (Wasteland Monarchy)" (with Alissa White-Gluz)























