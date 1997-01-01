Arts
 ENG
*Monstrosity*



19 сен 2018 : 		 Переиздание MONSTROSITY выйдет осенью

12 сен 2018 : 		 Новый альбом MONSTROSITY доступен для прослушивания

28 авг 2018 : 		 Новая песня MONSTROSITY

8 авг 2018 : 		 Новая песня MONSTROSITY

28 июн 2018 : 		 Новая песня MONSTROSITY

6 ноя 2015 : 		 Книга от вокалиста MONSTROSITY

13 июн 2013 : 		 Репетиционное видео двух новых песен MONSTROSITY

6 фев 2012 : 		 DVD MONSTROSITY выйдет в марте

15 янв 2012 : 		 Бывший басист MONSTROSITY выпустил сольный альбом

25 июл 2010 : 		 MONSTROSITY продолжают работу над новым материалом

1 фев 2010 : 		 Работы вокалиста MONSTROSITY будут использованы в голливудском фильме

27 мар 2008 : 		 MONSTROSITY объявили имя нового басиста

6 фев 2007 : 		 MONSTROSITY: обложка нового альбома

|||| 19 сен 2018

Переиздание MONSTROSITY выйдет осенью

Metal Blade 19 октября выпустят переиздание альбома MONSTROSITY, "Rise To Power". которое будет доступно в следующих вариантах:

-- Ltd. digipak-CD with three bonus tracks
-- 180g black vinyl
-- Grey marbled vinyl (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)
-- Pale yellow vinyl (limited to 200 copies - EU exclusive)
-- Clear yellow/white splattered vinyl (limited to 100 copies - eBay exclusive)
-- Yellow grey marbled vinyl (limited to 100 copies - US exclusive)

Трек-лист:

“Spiritual Apocalypse”
“Firestorm”
“Apostles Of The Endless Night”
“Within Divisions Of Darkness”
“The Inhuman Race”
“Remnants Of Divination”
“Illumination”
“Sacred Oblivion”
“The Bloodline Horror”
“Triumph In Black”
“Firestorm” (Rehearsal)
“Within Divisions Of Darkness” (Rehearsal)
“Spiritual Apocalypse” (Rehearsal)

Tracks 11, 12, and 13 are bonus tracks and taken from the 2010 Metal In The Forest Rehearsals. Features original Monstrosity bassist Mark Van Erp.

MONSTROSITY Announce Vinyl, CD Reissues Of Rise To Power, Spiritual Apocalypse Albums






