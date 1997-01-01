19 сен 2018



Переиздание MONSTROSITY выйдет осенью Metal Blade 19 октября выпустят переиздание альбома MONSTROSITY, "Rise To Power". которое будет доступно в следующих вариантах:



-- Ltd. digipak-CD with three bonus tracks

-- 180g black vinyl

-- Grey marbled vinyl (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)

-- Pale yellow vinyl (limited to 200 copies - EU exclusive)

-- Clear yellow/white splattered vinyl (limited to 100 copies - eBay exclusive)

-- Yellow grey marbled vinyl (limited to 100 copies - US exclusive)



Трек-лист:



“Spiritual Apocalypse”

“Firestorm”

“Apostles Of The Endless Night”

“Within Divisions Of Darkness”

“The Inhuman Race”

“Remnants Of Divination”

“Illumination”

“Sacred Oblivion”

“The Bloodline Horror”

“Triumph In Black”

“Firestorm” (Rehearsal)

“Within Divisions Of Darkness” (Rehearsal)

“Spiritual Apocalypse” (Rehearsal)



Tracks 11, 12, and 13 are bonus tracks and taken from the 2010 Metal In The Forest Rehearsals. Features original Monstrosity bassist Mark Van Erp.















