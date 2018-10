сегодня



Новый альбом TEXAS METAL OUTLAWS доступен для прослушивания "Texas Metal Outlaws", новый альбом группы TEXAS METAL OUTLAWS, доступен для прослушивания ниже.



В записи материала принимали участие:



- Jason McMaster (Watchtower, Dangerous Toys, Broken Teeth, Ignitor, Evil United)

- Stuart Laurence (Agony Column, Ignitor)

- Donnie Van Stavern (S.A. Slayer, Riot, Pitbull Daycare)

- Felix Griffin (D.R.I., Bat)

- Robb Bockman (Witches Mark, UADA)

- Scott Palmer (Witches Mark, Byfist, Demontuary)

- Carlos Zema (Immortal Guardian, Vougan, Heaven's Guardian, Outworld, David Shankle Group)

- Billy Dansfiell (Agony Column, Ignitor, E.K.U., Zero Percent)

- Ross The Boss Friedman (Manowar, Death Dealer, Ross The Boss band, The Dictators)

- Cody Gilliland (Immortal Guardian)

- Richie Turner (Agony Column)

- Chris Alaniz (Agony Column, Cheetah Chrome)

- Mike Soliz (Militia, Assalant, Oblivion Knight)

- Mark Zammaron (Odometer, Las Cruces, Wicked Angel, Passage Temple)

- Pat Doyle (IGNITOR, The Offenders)

- Michael Paul Toupin (Raging Saint, Force of Rage)

- Al Berlanga (Syrus)

- Stan Martinez (Target 7, Social Slut)

- James Rivera (Helstar, Distant Thunder, Destiny's End, Seven Witches, Malice, Flotsam and Jetsam, Agent Steel, Shadowkeep)

- Larry Barragan (Helstar, Eternity Black, Santa Oscuridad)

- Stony Grantham (Shadowkeep, Byfist)

- Brendon Bigelow (Ignitor, Death of Millions)

- Logan Orlando Perez (Against The Plagues, Vex, Whore of Babylon)

- Robert Williams (Ignitor, Witches Mark)



Трек-лист Texas Metal Outlaws:



"Texas Metal Outlaws"



Jason McMaster - Vocals

Robert Williams - Guitar

Stuart Laurence - Guitar

Donnie Van Stavern - Bass

Felix Griffin - Drums



"Malt Liquor Maniac"



Robert Williams - Guitar, Bass, Vocals

Robb Bockman - Guitar

Scott Palmer - Drums



"Rebel Years"



Carlos Zema - Vocals

Robert Williams - Guitar

Stuart Laurence - Guitar

Ross The Boss Friedman - Guitar solo

Billy Dansfiell - Bass

Cody Gilliland - Drums



"Black And Green"



Richie Turner - Vocals

Stuart Laurence - Guitar

Robert Williams - Guitar

Billy Dansfiell- Bass

Chris Alaniz - Drums



"Running From The Law" (Riot cover)



Jason McMaster - Vocals

Mike Soliz - Vocals

Robert Williams - Guitar

Stuart Laurence - Guitar

Donnie Van Stavern - Bass

Felix Griffin - Drums



"Sound Of Scorn"



Mark Zammaron - Vocals

Robert Williams - Guitar, Bass

Stuart Laurence - Guitar

Pat Doyle - Drums



"Within The Spell"



Michael Paul Toupin - Vocals

Robert Williams - Guitar

Stuart Laurence - Guitar

Al Berlanga - Guitar solo

Stan Martinez - Bass

Scott Palmer - Drums



"Echoes Of Memory"



James Rivera - Vocals

Robert Williams - Guitar

Stuart Laurence - Guitar

Larry Barragan - Guitar solo

Stony Grantham - Bass

Cody Gilliland - Drums



"That's What Friends are For"

(Original recording by Dionne Warwick / Reworked by Williams/Laurence of Texas Metal Outlaws with lyrics by Williams)



Logan Orlando Perez - Vocals

Jason McMaster - Vocals

Robert Williams - Guitar, Vocals

Stuart Laurence - Guitar

Brendon Bigelow - Bass

Pat Doyle - Drums



Texas Metal Outlaws by TEXAS METAL OUTLAWS











