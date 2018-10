сегодня



Группа METALLICA опубликовала редкое концертное видео В ознаменование переиздания классического альбома "..And Justice For All", выход которого назначен на 2 ноября, группа опубликовала концертные версии каждой песни из альбома. В видео, опубликованном ниже, коллектив исполняет песню "Blackened" на концерте в Pontiac Silverdome (Детройт, штат Мичиган), состоявшемся 31-го декабря 1999 года.



Трек-листы:



...And Justice For All (Remastered) - Available on Vinyl, CD, Cassette and Digitally



"Blackened"

"...And Justice For All"

"Eye Of The Beholder"

"One"

"The Shortest Straw"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"The Frayed Ends Of Sanity"

"To Live Is To Die"

"Dyers Eve"



Remastered by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering, Los Angeles, CA



...And Justice For All (Remastered): 3-CD Expanded Edition



Disc One: ...And Justice For All (Remastered)



"Blackened"

"...And Justice For All"

"Eye Of The Beholder"

"One"

"The Shortest Straw"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"The Frayed Ends Of Sanity"

"To Live Is To Die"

"Dyers Eve"



Remastered by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering, Los Angeles, CA.



Disc Two: Demos & Rough Mixes - Previously Unreleased



"Blackened" (November 1987 Demo)

"...And Justice For All" (November 1987, Writing in Progress)

"Eye Of The Beholder" (November 1987, Writing in Progress)

"One" (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

"The Shortest Straw" (December 1987, Writing in Progress)

"Harvester Of Sorrow" (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

"The Frayed Ends Of Sanity" (November 1987 Demo)

"To Live Is To Die" (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

"Dyers Eve" (January 1988 Demo)



Disc Three: Live from the Damaged Justice Tour - Previously Unreleased except where noted



"Blackened" (Live – Seattle ’89) - Previously released on Live Shit: Binge & Purge. Newly mixed by Greg Fidelman.

"For Whom The Bell Tolls" (Live at Long Beach Arena, Long Beach, CA – December 7th, 1988)

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)" (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London, England – October 10th, 1988)

"Leper Messiah" (Live at Long Beach Arena, Long Beach, CA – December 7th, 1988)

"Harvester Of Sorrow" (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London, England – October 10th, 1988)

"Eye Of The Beholder" (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London, England – October 10th, 1988)

"Seek & Destroy" (Live at the Troubadour, West Hollywood, CA – May 24th, 1988)

"Creeping Death" (Live at Reunion Arena, Dallas, TX – February 5th, 1989) - Previously released as a b-side to one of the many singles for One. Newly remastered.

"One" (Live – Seattle ’89) - Previously released on Live Shit: Binge & Purge. Newly mixed by Greg Fidelman.

"…And Justice For All" (Live at Long Beach Arena, Long Beach, CA – December 7th, 1988)

"Whiplash" (Live at the Troubadour, West Hollywood, CA – May 24th, 1988)

"Breadfan" (Live at Seattle Coliseum, Seattle, WA – August 30th, 1989) - Previously released on The 6 1/2 Year Anniversary EP as part of The Good, The Bad & The Live box set. Newly remastered.



...And Justice For All (Remastered): Deluxe Box Set



LP 1 & 2: ...And Justice For All (Remastered)



Side One

"Blackened"

"...And Justice For All"



Side Two

"Eye Of The Beholder"

"One"



Side Three

"The Shortest Straw"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"The Frayed Ends Of Sanity"



Side Four

"To Live Is To Die"

"Dyers Eve"



Remastered by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering, Los Angeles, CA

Vinyl lacquers by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering, Hollywood, CA



LP 3: "One" 10" Picture Disc



Side One

"One"



Side Two

"Seek & Destroy" (Live at Reunion Arena, Dallas, TX – February 5th, 1989)



Artwork by Pushead

Remastered by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering, Los Angeles, CA



LP 4, 5 & 6: Seattle ‘89



Side One

"The Ecstasy of Gold"

"Blackened" (Live)

"For Whom The Bell Tolls" (Live)

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)" (Live)



Side Two

"Harvester Of Sorrow" (Live)

"The Four Horsemen" (Live)

"The Thing That Should Not Be" (Live)



Side Three

Bass Solo (Live)

"Master of Puppets" (Live)

"Fade to Black" (Live)



Side Four

"Seek & Destroy" (Live)

"...And Justice For All" (Live)

"One" (Live)



Side Five

"Creeping Death" (Live)

Guitar Solo (Live)

"Battery" (Live)



Side Six

Encore Jam (Live)

"Last Caress" (Live)

"Am I Evil?" (Live)

"Whiplash" (Live)

"Breadfan" (Live)



Recorded live on August 29th and August 30th, 1989 at Seattle Coliseum in Seattle, WA

Mixed by Greg Fidelman

Mastered by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering, Los Angeles, CA

Vinyl lacquers by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering, Hollywood, CA



CD 1: ...And Justice For All (Remastered)



"Blackened"

"...And Justice For All"

"Eye Of The Beholder"

"One"

"The Shortest Straw"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"The Frayed Ends Of Sanity"

"To Live Is To Die"

"Dyers Eve"



CD 2: Interviews



KSDT Interview with Jason

Circus Magazine Interview with James

KNAC Report from LA Monsters of Rock

KHDX Interview with Kirk

Metal Forces Magazine Interview with Lars



CD 3 & 4: Riffs, Jams & Demos



Disc One



"Blackened" (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes)

"Blackened" (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes II)

"…And Justice For All" (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes)

"…And Justice For All" (1988, From James’ Riff Tapes)

"Eye Of The Beholder" (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes)

"Eye Of The Beholder" (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes II)

"One" (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes)

"The Shortest Straw" (1986, From James’ Riff Tapes)

"The Shortest Straw" (1986, from James’ Riff Tapes II)

"Harvester Of Sorrow" (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes)

"The Frayed Ends Of Sanity" (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes)

"To Live Is To Die" (1986, From James’ Riff Tapes)

"To Live Is To Die" (1988, From James’ Riff Tapes)

"Dyers Eve" (1986, From James’ Riff Tapes)

"Dyers Eve" (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes)

"Blackened" (October 1987, Writing in Progress)

"…And Justice For All" (October 1987, Writing in Progress)

"…And Justice For All" (October 1987, Writing in Progress II)

"One" (October 1987, Writing in Progress)

"The Shortest Straw" (October 1987, Writing in Progress)

"…And Justice For All" (November 1987, Writing in Progress)

"The Frayed Ends Of Sanity" (November 1987, Writing in Progress)

"One" (November 1987, Writing in Progress)

"Dyers Eve" (November 1987, Writing in Progress)

"Eye Of The Beholder" (November 1987, Writing in Progress)

"To Live Is To Die" (November 1987, Writing in Progress)

"The Shortest Straw" (December 1987, Writing in Progress)

"Harvester Of Sorrow" (December 1987, Writing in Progress)



Disc Two



"Blackened" (November 1987 Demo)

"…And Justice For All" (November 1987 Demo)

"Eye Of The Beholder" (November 1987 Demo)

"One" (November 1987 Demo)

"The Frayed Ends Of Sanity" (November 1987 Demo)

"Eye Of The Beholder" (January 1988 Demo)

"The Shortest Straw" (January 1988 Demo)

"Harvester Of Sorrow" (January 1988 Demo)

"Dyers Eve" (January 1988 Demo)

"To Live Is To Die" (January 1988 Demo)



CD 5: Rough Mixes from the Vault



"Blackened" (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

"…And Justice For All" (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

"Eye Of The Beholder" (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

"One" (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

"The Shortest Straw" (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

"Harvester Of Sorrow" (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

"The Frayed Ends Of Sanity" (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

"To Live Is To Die" (Acoustic Intro) (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

"To Live Is To Die" (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

"Dyers Eve" (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

"Breadfan" (Work in Progress Rough Mix)

"The Prince" (Work in Progress Rough Mix)



CD 6 & 7: Live at the Troubadour, West Hollywood, CA - May 24th, 1988 + B-Sides



Disc One



"Creeping Death" (Live)

"For Whom The Bell Tolls" (Live)

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)" (Live)

"The Four Horsemen" (Live)

"Whiplash" (Live)

"Fade to Black" (Live)

"Seek & Destroy" (Live)

"Master of Puppets" (Live)

"Encore Jam (Live)

"Last Caress" (Live)

"Am I Evil?" (Live)

"Battery" (Live)



Disc Two



Encore Jam #2 (Live)

"Harvester Of Sorrow" (Live)

"Leper Messiah" (Live)

"Blitzkrieg" (Live)



B-Sides

"Breadfan" (Remastered)

"The Prince" (Remastered)

"For Whom The Bell Tolls" (Live) *

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)" (Live) *

"Seek & Destroy" (Live) *

"Creeping Death" (Live) *

"Harvester Of Sorrow" (Live) **

"One" (Live) **

"Breadfan" (Live) ***

"Last Caress" (Live) ***



* Recorded live at Reunion Arena, Dallas, TX on February 5th, 1989

** Recorded live at Seattle Coliseum, Seattle, WA on August 29th, 1989

*** Recorded live at Seattle Coliseum, Seattle, WA on August 30th, 1989



CD 8 & 9: Live at the Hammersmith Odeon, London, England - October 10th, 1988 + Radio Edits



Disc One



"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)" (Live)

"The Four Horsemen" (Live)

"Harvester Of Sorrow" (Live)

"Eye Of The Beholder" (Live)

Bass Solo (Live)

"Master of Puppets" (Live)

"Damage, Inc." (Live)

"One" (Live)

"Seek & Destroy" (Live)

"…And Justice For All" (Live) * Note: there is a tape cut on this track



Disc Two



"Encore Jam (Live)

"Creeping Death" (Live)

"Fade to Black" (Live)

Guitar Solo (Live)

"Battery" (Live)

Encore Jam #2 (Live)

"Last Caress" (Live)

"Am I Evil?" (Live)

"Whiplash" (Live)



Radio Edits

"Eye Of The Beholder" (Radio Edit)

"One" (Radio Edit)

"...And Justice For All" (Radio Edit)



CD 10 & 11: Live at Long Beach Arena, Long Beach, CA - December 7, 1988 + More



Disc One



"Blackened" (Live) *Note: there is a tape cut on this track

"For Whom The Bell Tolls" (Live)

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)" (Live)

"Leper Messiah" (Live)

"Harvester Of Sorrow" (Live)

"Eye Of The Beholder" (Live)

Bass Solo (Live)

"Master of Puppets" (Live)

"One" (Live)

"Seek & Destroy" (Live)



Disc Two



"…And Justice For All" (Live)

Encore Jam (Live)

"Creeping Death" (Live)

"Fade to Black" (Live)

Guitar Solo (Live)

"Battery" (Live)



Live at UIC Pavilion, Chicago, IL - November 18th, 1988

"Last Caress" (Live)

"Am I Evil?" (Live)

"Whiplash" (Live)



DVD 1: ...And Camcorder for All & "One"



...And Camcorders For All - Featuring previously unreleased footage shot on Lars' camcorder



Intro

Barcelona

Leiden

San Francisco

San Antonio

Dallas

Philadelphia

Buffalo

Auckland

Osaka

Hoffman Estates

Richfield

Thornville

Greenville

Atlanta

Biloxi

Concord

Irvine (Night #2)

Irvine (Night #3)

São Paulo (Night #1)

São Paulo (Night #2)



"One"



2 of One Introduction with Lars

"One"

"One" (Jammin’ Version)

"One" (Live at the 31st Annual GRAMMY® Awards)



"One" B-Roll - Previously Unreleased



Intro

Band

Lars

Kirk

James

Jason

More Band



DVD 2: Live at Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA - September 15th, 1989 - Previously Unreleased



"The Ecstasy of Gold"

"Blackened"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"The Four Horsemen"

"The Thing That Should Not Be"

Bass Solo

"Master of Puppets"

"Fade to Black"

"Seek & Destroy"

"…And Justice For All"

"One"

"Creeping Death"

Guitar Solo

"Battery"

Encore Jam

"Last Caress"

"Am I Evil?"

"Damage, Inc."

"Blitzkrieg"

"Breadfan"



DVD 3: Live at the Stone Balloon, Newark, DE - August 7th, 1989 - Previously Unreleased Fan-Shot Footage



Backstage Shit

"The Ecstasy of Gold"

"Creeping Death"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"The Four Horsemen"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"Phantom Lord"

Bass Solo

"Master of Puppets"

"Fade to Black"

"No Remorse"

"Seek & Destroy"

"Last Caress"

"Am I Evil?"

"Motorbreath"

"Hit the Lights"

"Blitzkrieg"

"Damage, Inc."

"Breadfan"



DVD 4: Justice On Wheels, Masa Ito Interviews, Raw Live Footage



Justice On Wheels - A MuchMusic Documentary



Intro

The Road Crew

The Fans

The Band

The Video



Masa Ito Interviews - Previously Unreleased



Lars

James

Jason

Kirk



Raw Live Footage (Live at JFK Stadium, Philadelphia, PA – June 11th, 1988) - Previously Unreleased



"Whiplash"

"Fade to Black"

"Seek & Destroy"



Raw Live Footage (Live at RPI Field House, Troy, NY – March 15th, 1989) - Previously Unreleased



"Master of Puppets"

"One"



Raw Live Footage (Live at Copps Coliseum, Hamilton, Ontario – April 8th, 1989) -Previously Unreleased



"Master of Puppets"

"One"

"Seek & Destroy"



























