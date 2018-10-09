Вокалист DEVILDRIVER два года не пьет

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram 2 YEARS SOBER OFF BOOZE ! On 10-9-16 - I walked off my bus , down the street to a tattoo joint and got these numbers tattooed on me - I quit ON THE ROAD with drinkers all around me , I did it for myself for health and the future . I felt no need for AA but get help however you can I myself didn’t need anyone else but myself as the struggle was within ! Today I celebrate being healthy , dropping almost 31 lbs and waking up feeling Amazing ! If you have a problem drinking or find yourself where I was which was drinking daily on the road which meant a life time of “ cocktail “ hours then just KNOW YOU ARE STRONG and you can do anything you put your mind to and what a fantastic change it is I do not miss the taste nor the buzz and to be honest I don’t miss the bars and the drunk people around me anymore either - make the change , watch the change inspire your life and others around you ! #BoozeSucks #2YearsOffBooze #DoItForYou #FuckYesIDidIt Публикация от dezfafara (@dezfafara) 9 Окт 2018 в 7:46 PDT
2 YEARS SOBER OFF BOOZE ! On 10-9-16 - I walked off my bus , down the street to a tattoo joint and got these numbers tattooed on me - I quit ON THE ROAD with drinkers all around me , I did it for myself for health and the future . I felt no need for AA but get help however you can I myself didn’t need anyone else but myself as the struggle was within ! Today I celebrate being healthy , dropping almost 31 lbs and waking up feeling Amazing ! If you have a problem drinking or find yourself where I was which was drinking daily on the road which meant a life time of “ cocktail “ hours then just KNOW YOU ARE STRONG and you can do anything you put your mind to and what a fantastic change it is I do not miss the taste nor the buzz and to be honest I don’t miss the bars and the drunk people around me anymore either - make the change , watch the change inspire your life and others around you ! #BoozeSucks #2YearsOffBooze #DoItForYou #FuckYesIDidIt
Публикация от dezfafara (@dezfafara) 9 Окт 2018 в 7:46 PDT
Сообщений нет
Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).