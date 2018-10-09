Arts
*MACHINE HEAD распадаются? [29]
*TONY IOMMI «всё ещё сочиняет материал» для возможного нового альбома [21]
*Новое видео группы BEHEMOTH [21]
*U.D.O. нашли гитариста и басиста [17]
*Гитарист METALLICA о возможном сольном альбоме: «Это будет совсем не м... [17]
*DevilDriver*



12 окт 2018 : 		 Вокалист DEVILDRIVER два года не пьет

18 авг 2018 : 		 Переиздания DEVILDRIVER выйдут осенью

2 июл 2018 : 		 Видео с текстом от DEVILDRIVER

1 июл 2018 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома DEVILDRIVER

10 июн 2018 : 		 JOHN CARTER CASH, RANDY BLYTHE в новом видео DEVILDRIVER

2 май 2018 : 		 Новая песня DEVILDRIVER

29 мар 2018 : 		 Музыканты LAMB OF GOD, FEAR FACTORY на новом альбоме DEVILDRIVER

25 май 2017 : 		 Вокалист LAMB OF GOD записывает кантри с DEVILDRIVER

12 май 2017 : 		 DEVILDRIVER будут играть песни COAL CHAMBER

14 мар 2017 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления DEVILDRIVER

2 мар 2017 : 		 DEVILDRIVER запишут альбом каверов на кантри

16 ноя 2016 : 		 Новое видео DEVILDRIVER

17 окт 2016 : 		 Гитарист DEVILDRIVER о новом проекте

16 авг 2016 : 		 Видео с выступления DEVILDRIVER

21 июл 2016 : 		 Новое видео DEVILDRIVER

27 май 2016 : 		 Видео с выступления DEVILDRIVER

13 май 2016 : 		 Новое видео DEVILDRIVER

6 май 2016 : 		 Новая песня DEVILDRIVER

18 апр 2016 : 		 Вокалист DEVILDRIVER: «За последний год я избавился от многих друзей»

19 мар 2016 : 		 Новая песня DEVILDRIVER

12 мар 2016 : 		 DEVILDRIVER нашли басиста

27 фев 2016 : 		 Фрагмент нового трека DEVILDRIVER

18 янв 2016 : 		 Фрагмент нового трека DEVILDRIVER

19 ноя 2015 : 		 Новый альбом DEVILDRIVER выйдет в мае

3 окт 2015 : 		 DEVILDRIVER приступили к записи нового альбома

21 мар 2015 : 		 DEVILDRIVER нашли гитарита

7 янв 2015 : 		 Бывший барабанщик CHIMAIRA в DEVILDRIVER

31 окт 2014 : 		 DEVILDRIVER теряют музыкантов

19 авг 2014 : 		 В туровом автобусе с DEVILDRIVER

30 июн 2014 : 		 Видео с текстом от DEVILDRIVER

5 май 2014 : 		 DEVILDRIVER предварительно планируют начать запись в ноябре

27 фев 2014 : 		 Видео с текстом от DEVILDRIVER

25 фев 2014 : 		 Видео полного выступления DEVILDRIVER

19 дек 2013 : 		 Как играть DEVILDRIVER

5 ноя 2013 : 		 Рождественский свитер от DEVILDRIVER

28 авг 2013 : 		 Кавер-версия AWOLNATION от DEVILDRIVER

22 авг 2013 : 		 Новая песня DEVILDRIVER

6 авг 2013 : 		 Новое видео DEVILDRIVER

30 июл 2013 : 		 Новая песня DEVILDRIVER

10 июл 2013 : 		 Видео с текстом от DEVILDRIVER

27 июн 2013 : 		 Новая песня DEVILDRIVER

11 июн 2013 : 		 Трек-лист нового альбома DEVILDRIVER

28 май 2013 : 		 Новый альбом DEVILDRIVER выйдет в августе

16 дек 2012 : 		 DEVILDRIVER начали запись

25 сен 2012 : 		 Фронтмен DEVILDRIVER/COAL CHAMBER выпустил песню для больной раком сестры

28 авг 2012 : 		 Фронтмен DEVILDRIVER/COAL CHAMBER записал песню для больной раком сестры

14 июл 2012 : 		 Вокалист DEVILDRIVER запишет песню для своей сестры, больной раком

28 июн 2012 : 		 DEVILDRIVER на NAPALM RECORDS

28 мар 2012 : 		 Фронтмен DEVILDRIVER ищет “страсть” в новом лейбле группы

22 мар 2012 : 		 Басист DEVILDRIVER выписан из больницы

19 мар 2012 : 		 Басист DEVILDRIVER серьезно болен

10 фев 2012 : 		 DEVILDRIVER пишут новый материал

1 авг 2011 : 		 Фронтмен DEVILDRIVER: AMY WINEHOUSE «была великой артисткой»

25 июл 2011 : 		 Видео с выступления DEVILDRIVER

9 июн 2011 : 		 DEVILDRIVER запишут песню METALLICA

25 апр 2011 : 		 DEVILDRIVER отдали дань уважения BLACK FLAG на REVOLVER GOLDEN GODS AWARDS

11 апр 2011 : 		 DEVILDRIVER отменили выступление на WACKEN OPEN AIR

31 мар 2011 : 		 DEVILDRIVER об уходе басиста

31 мар 2011 : 		 DEVILDRIVER покинул басист

20 фев 2011 : 		 Новый альбом DEVILDRIVER доступен для прослушивания

17 фев 2011 : 		 Новая песня DEVILDRIVER

15 фев 2011 : 		 Новая песня DEVILDRIVER

14 фев 2011 : 		 Трейлер бонус-DVD DEVILDRIVER

10 фев 2011 : 		 Новое видео DEVILDRIVER

1 фев 2011 : 		 Новая песня DEVILDRIVER

29 янв 2011 : 		 Новая песня DEVILDRIVER

9 янв 2011 : 		 Новая песня DEVILDRIVER

24 дек 2010 : 		 Новый сингл DEVILDRIVER выйдет в январе

23 дек 2010 : 		 Детали специального издания DEVILDRIVER

9 дек 2010 : 		 Трек-лист нового альбома DEVILDRIVER

8 дек 2010 : 		 Обложка нового альбома DEVILDRIVER

30 ноя 2010 : 		 Видео с выступления DEVILDRIVER

25 окт 2010 : 		 Детали нового альбома DEVILDRIVER

22 июл 2010 : 		 Профессиональные съемки с выступления DEVILDRIVER

29 июн 2010 : 		 Сведением нового альбома DEVILDRIVER будет заниматься Andy Sneap

28 апр 2010 : 		 Продюсером нового альбома DEVILDRIVER будет Mark Lewis

15 апр 2010 : 		 Фронтмен DEVILDRIVER о смерти Peter'a Steele'a

4 фев 2010 : 		 Новое видео DEVILDRIVER

26 ноя 2009 : 		 DEVILDRIVER: запись из студии BBC

11 ноя 2009 : 		 DEVILDRIVER станут «ещё быстрее и тяжелее» на новом альбоме

30 окт 2009 : 		 Новое видео DEVILDRIVER

7 июл 2009 : 		 DEVILDRIVER: новый альбом доступен для прослушивания

23 июн 2009 : 		 Новый трек DEVILDRIVER в сети

19 июн 2009 : 		 Новое видео от DEVILDRIVER

26 май 2009 : 		 Трек-лист нового альбома DEVILDRIVER

12 мар 2009 : 		 DEVILDRIVER микшируют альбом

18 фев 2009 : 		 DEVILDRIVER завершили запись нового альбома

13 фев 2009 : 		 DEVILDRIVER объявили название альбома

8 фев 2009 : 		 DEVILDRIVER: вести из студии

4 фев 2009 : 		 DEVILDRIVER: "Это самая техничная запись, которую мы когда-либо делали"

19 янв 2009 : 		 DEVILDRIVER начали запись альбома

10 янв 2009 : 		 DEVILDRIVER переподписались на ROADRUNNER RECORDS

2 май 2008 : 		 Новое видео от DEVILDRIVER

25 апр 2008 : 		 DEVILDRIVER и RASTA выступят на одной сцене

21 мар 2008 : 		 DEVILDRIVER выпустят электронный ЕР с нереализованным материалом

19 сен 2006 : 		 Специальное издание альбома DEVILDRIVER

24 авг 2006 : 		 Альбом DEVILDRIVER "The Fury Of Our Maker's Hand" будет переиздан

18 июн 2005 : 		 Премьера видео-клипа от DEVILDRIVER

23 апр 2005 : 		 Премьера треков от DEVILDRIVER

Вокалист DEVILDRIVER два года не пьет

Вокалист DEVILDRIVER и COAL CHAMBER Dez Fafara ответил вторую годовщину трезвого образа жизни, по поводу чего написал в своем Ин_ста_грамм-аккаунте следующие слова:



DEVILDRIVER Frontman DEZ FAFARA Celebrates Two Years Of Sobriety

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

2 YEARS SOBER OFF BOOZE ! On 10-9-16 - I walked off my bus , down the street to a tattoo joint and got these numbers tattooed on me - I quit ON THE ROAD with drinkers all around me , I did it for myself for health and the future . I felt no need for AA but get help however you can I myself didn’t need anyone else but myself as the struggle was within ! Today I celebrate being healthy , dropping almost 31 lbs and waking up feeling Amazing ! If you have a problem drinking or find yourself where I was which was drinking daily on the road which meant a life time of “ cocktail “ hours then just KNOW YOU ARE STRONG and you can do anything you put your mind to and what a fantastic change it is I do not miss the taste nor the buzz and to be honest I don’t miss the bars and the drunk people around me anymore either - make the change , watch the change inspire your life and others around you ! #BoozeSucks #2YearsOffBooze #DoItForYou #FuckYesIDidIt

Публикация от dezfafara (@dezfafara)




просмотров: 390

