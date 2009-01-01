"Rockin' With The Boys", новое видео ACE FREHLEY, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома "Spaceman, выходящего 19 октября на Entertainment One (eOne):
01. Without You I'm Nothing
02. Rockin' With the Boys
03. Your Wish Is My Command
04. Bronx Boy
05. Pursuit Of Rock and Roll
06. I Wanna Go Back
07. Mission To Mars
08. Off My Back
09. Quantum Flux
Widely known as the original "Space Ace" and founding guitarist for 16 cumulative years (over two tenures) of the multi-platinum selling rock band KISS, Frehley is arguably the most popular original member. In addition to having the best-selling solo album career (vintage or current) among the original foursome, Frehley's self-titled "Ace Frehley", released in 1978, went on to sell over one million copies, producing the only Top 40 single, "New York Groove", from any of the legendary KISS solo albums (peaking at #13).
