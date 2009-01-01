Arts
*Ace Frehley*



16 окт 2018 : 		 Новое видео ACE FREHLEY

5 окт 2018 : 		 ACE FREHLEY заявил, что согласился бы поехать в прощальный тур с KISS, если бы ему хорошо заплатили

6 сен 2018 : 		 ACE FREHLEY на новом альбоме KEN SHARP

10 авг 2018 : 		 Новая песня ACE FREHLEY

8 авг 2018 : 		 Видео с выступления ACE FREHLEY

13 май 2018 : 		 Видео с выступления ACE FREHLEY

28 апр 2018 : 		 ACE FREHLEY выпустит альбом этим летом

19 дек 2017 : 		 Видео полного выступления ACE FREHLEY

27 окт 2017 : 		 ACE FREHLEY присоединился на сцене к ALICE COOPER

22 сен 2017 : 		 GENE SIMMONS и ACE FREHLEY выступили вместе

18 сен 2017 : 		 ACE FREHLEY выступил с коллегами по FREHLEY'S COMET

12 июл 2017 : 		 Расширенная версия альбома ACE FREHLEY выйдет осенью

28 июн 2017 : 		 GENE SIMMONS и ACE FREHLEY написали две песни

13 фев 2017 : 		 Гитарист PEARL JAM присоединился на сцене к ACE FREHLEY

5 фев 2017 : 		 GENE SIMMONS посетил концерт ACE FREHLEY

31 янв 2017 : 		 Видео с выступления ACE FREHLEY

23 янв 2017 : 		 Видео полного выступления ACE FREHLEY

20 ноя 2016 : 		 Барабанщик MR. BIG/Ex-ACE FREHLEY выпустил обучающий MR. BIG/Ex-ACE FREHLEY

18 окт 2016 : 		 KOFI BAKER о версии "White Room" ACE FREHLEY: «Не каждый музыкант великий»

23 сен 2016 : 		 Видео с выступления ACE FREHLEY

7 сен 2016 : 		 Видео с выступления ACE FREHLEY

29 авг 2016 : 		 Видео с выступления ACE FREHLEY

25 май 2016 : 		 PAUL STANLEY "очень рад" тому, что вновь поработал с ACE FREHLEY

30 апр 2016 : 		 ACE FREHLEY и SLASH о кавер-версии THIN LIZZY

27 апр 2016 : 		 Новое видео ACE FREHLEY

18 апр 2016 : 		 ACE FREHLEY хочет выпустить ещё одну книгу

17 апр 2016 : 		 ACE FREHLEY загремел в больницу

16 апр 2016 : 		 ACE FREHLEY не исключает очередного реюниона KISS

14 апр 2016 : 		 Первая за 18 лет песня ACE FREHLEY и PAUL STANLEY

8 апр 2016 : 		 Подробности о новом альбоме ACE FREHLEY

1 апр 2016 : 		 Кавер-версия THIN LIZZY от ACE FREHLEY с участием SLASH'a

31 мар 2016 : 		 ACE FREHLEY назвал "величайшим бредом" идею, что KISS могут существовать вечно

29 мар 2016 : 		 ACE FREHLEY: «Почему GENE SIMMONS не появился на "Origins Vol. 1"»

8 мар 2016 : 		 Видео с выступления ACE'a FREHLEY

3 мар 2016 : 		 Видео с выступления ACE'a FREHLE

29 фев 2016 : 		 Видео с выступления ACE'a FREHLEY

13 фев 2016 : 		 PAUL STANLEY рассказал, как оказался на новом альбоме ACE'a FREHLEY

12 фев 2016 : 		 Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома ACE'a FREHLEY

3 авг 2015 : 		 SLASH и ACE FREHLEY записали THIN LIZZY

21 июн 2015 : 		 Видео с выступления ACE FREHLEY

5 июн 2015 : 		 Сборник кавер-версий ACE'а FREHLEY выйдет осенью

5 май 2015 : 		 Видео полного выступления ACE FREHLEY

2 май 2015 : 		 Видео с выступления ACE FREHLEY

18 апр 2015 : 		 ACE FREHLEY запишет кавер-версии THE ROLLING STONES, THE WHO

3 фев 2015 : 		 Звёздный трибьют ACE FREHLEY будет переиздан в феврале

19 дек 2014 : 		 ACE FREHLEY о несостоявшемся реюнионе KISS

23 ноя 2014 : 		 Видео с выступления ACE'а FREHLEY

19 ноя 2014 : 		 Видео с выступления ACE'а FREHLEY

18 сен 2014 : 		 ACE FREHLEY объявил туровый состав

4 сен 2014 : 		 ACE FREHLEY рад возвращению барабанщика

15 авг 2014 : 		 ACE FREHLEY хотел бы видеть на новом альбоме GENE'а SIMMONS'a

14 авг 2014 : 		 ACE FREHLEY исполнил "New York Groove" с THE ROOTS

13 авг 2014 : 		 Кавер-версия STEVE MILLER'а от ACE FREHLEY

13 авг 2014 : 		 Новая песня ACE'a FREHLEY

12 авг 2014 : 		 ACE FREHLEY планирует выпуск раритетов с участием SLASH'a, MIKE'a MCCREADY и LITA FORD

12 авг 2014 : 		 Реклама нового альбома ACE FREHLEY

21 июл 2014 : 		 Семплы новых песен ACE FREHLEY

11 июл 2014 : 		 Варианты изданий нового альбома ACE FREHLEY

29 май 2014 : 		 Новая песня ACE FREHLEY

30 апр 2014 : 		 Новый альбом ACE FREHLEY выйдет на SPV

28 мар 2014 : 		 Новый альбом ACE'а FREHLEY выйдет в июне

25 дек 2013 : 		 ACE FREHLEY о реюнионе с KISS: 'Всё возможно'

16 ноя 2013 : 		 ACE FREHLEY на eOne Music

6 ноя 2013 : 		 ACE FREHLEY: 'Я добился гораздо большего, чем GENE SIMMONS'

25 окт 2013 : 		 ACE FREHLEY и PETER CRISS впервые за 13 лет вышли на одну сцену

24 окт 2013 : 		 ACE FREHLEY и PETER CRISS впервые за 13 лет вышли на одну сцену

22 июл 2013 : 		 ACE FREHLEY работает над новым альбомом

3 мар 2013 : 		 ACE FREHLEY может лишиться собственного дома

7 сен 2012 : 		 Видео полного концерта ACE FREHLEY

8 фев 2012 : 		 'Anomaly' ACE FREHLEY выйдет на виниле

31 окт 2011 : 		 ACE FREHLEY упал со сцены

13 мар 2011 : 		 Видео с выступления ACE FREHLEY

14 дек 2009 : 		 Детали нового DVD Ace'a Frehley

9 сен 2009 : 		 Альбом ACE FREHLEY в сети

31 авг 2009 : 		 Семплы всех песен ACE FREHLEY

26 авг 2009 : 		 ACE FREHLEY: аудиосемплы альбома "Anomaly"

31 июл 2009 : 		 Новая песня ACE FREHLEY

14 июл 2009 : 		 ACE FREHLEY выпустит свой альбом на своем лейбле

17 июн 2009 : 		 ACE FREHLEY завершил работу над новым сольным альбомом

17 май 2009 : 		 ACE FREHLEY заканчивает микширование своего альбома

8 янв 2009 : 		 Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома Ace Frehley (ex-KISS)

21 дек 2005 : 		 ACE FREHLEY: трек-лист альбома "Greatest Hits Live"

Новое видео ACE FREHLEY

"Rockin' With The Boys", новое видео ACE FREHLEY, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома "Spaceman, выходящего 19 октября на Entertainment One (eOne):

01. Without You I'm Nothing

02. Rockin' With the Boys

03. Your Wish Is My Command

04. Bronx Boy

05. Pursuit Of Rock and Roll

06. I Wanna Go Back

07. Mission To Mars

08. Off My Back

09. Quantum Flux



ACE FREHLEY Releases 'Rockin' With The Boys' Music Video

Widely known as the original "Space Ace" and founding guitarist for 16 cumulative years (over two tenures) of the multi-platinum selling rock band KISS, Frehley is arguably the most popular original member. In addition to having the best-selling solo album career (vintage or current) among the original foursome, Frehley's self-titled "Ace Frehley", released in 1978, went on to sell over one million copies, producing the only Top 40 single, "New York Groove", from any of the legendary KISS solo albums (peaking at #13).








просмотров: 289

