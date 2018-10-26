DEVIN TOWNSEND опубликовал семплы нового материала

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Some bed tracks courtesy of @ryandahle @recroomstudio
Mooging a riff. #recroomstudio
Teen heartthrob. Some of the stuff is brutal, some commercial, some meditational, some like a Disney film. Whatever I guess... too old now to play games
This is the orchestra rehearsal yesterday in in Kiev. Recording happens between the 12-15. Lots of work for them... @lordsofthesound
