*Devin Townsend*



8 ноя 2018 : 		 DEVIN TOWNSEND опубликовал семплы нового материала

1 сен 2018 : 		 Рассказ о новом релизе DEVIN TOWNSEND

28 авг 2018 : 		 DEVIN TOWNSEND защищает вокалиста NICKELBACK

31 июл 2018 : 		 Вторая часть виниловых релиз DEVIN TOWNSEND выйдет летом

28 июн 2018 : 		 DEVIN TOWNSEND работает над игрой и ЕР Ziltoid

29 мар 2018 : 		 DEVIN TOWNSEND: У меня есть порядка сотни песен

9 дек 2017 : 		 DEVIN TOWNSEND опубликовал новый трек

4 июл 2017 : 		 DEVIN TOWNSEND планирует выпуск игры

16 май 2017 : 		 DEVIN TOWNSEND о создании лирики

27 окт 2016 : 		 Трейлер нового релиза CASUALTIES OF COOL

15 апр 2016 : 		 Биография DEVIN TOWNSEND'a выйдет в августе

3 фев 2016 : 		 DEVIN TOWNSEND отыграет специальный сет

19 дек 2015 : 		 Концертное видео DEVIN TOWNSEND's CASUALTIES OF COOL

2 дек 2015 : 		 Специальное издание альбома DEVIN TOWNSEND's CASUALTIES OF COOL

8 сен 2014 : 		 Видео с выступления DEVIN TOWNSEND's CASUALTIES OF COOL

3 сен 2014 : 		 DEVIN TOWNSEND планирует выпуск двойного альбома

31 июл 2014 : 		 Новое видео DEVIN TOWNSEND's CASUALTIES OF COOL

7 июл 2014 : 		 DEVIN TOWNSEND ответил на вопросы

6 июн 2014 : 		 Новое видео DEVIN TOWNSEND's CASUALTIES OF COOL

17 май 2014 : 		 Новая песня DEVIN TOWNSEND's CASUALTIES OF COOL

23 апр 2014 : 		 DEVIN TOWNSEND: "Лишние средства, собранные на CASUALTIES OF COOL, уйдут в приюты для животных

16 апр 2014 : 		 DEVIN TOWNSEND исполнил песню OCEAN MACHINE

25 фев 2014 : 		 Обложка нового альбома DEVIN TOWNSEND's CASUALTIES OF COOL

6 фев 2014 : 		 DEVIN TOWNSEND на EMG TV

7 май 2013 : 		 DEVIN TOWNSEND: «У METALLICA денег больше, чем у Господа Бога»

5 ноя 2012 : 		 "Terria" и "Ocean Machine" DEVIN TOWNSEND вышли на виниле

7 ноя 2011 : 		 DEVIN TOWNSEND записал песню для журнала TERRORIZER

2 окт 2011 : 		 Акустический CD от DEVIN'a TOWNSEND'a

12 авг 2011 : 		 Видео с сольного концерта DEVIN TOWNSEND

23 май 2011 : 		 DEVIN TOWNSEND о новом проекте

3 мар 2011 : 		 Кавер-версия Фрэнка Синатры от DEVIN'a TOWNSEND'a

30 янв 2011 : 		 DEVIN TOWNSEND на NAMM: Видео

26 янв 2011 : 		 DEVIN TOWNSEND выпустит бесплатный концертый ЕР

14 янв 2011 : 		 DEVIN TOWNSEND на NAMM: Видео

4 авг 2010 : 		 Сольные альбомы DEVIN TOWNSEND выйдут на виниле

5 июл 2010 : 		 Фронтмен TESTAMENT выступил вместе с DEVIN'ом TOWNSEND'ом

21 авг 2009 : 		 Детали нового альбома DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT

19 апр 2007 : 		 Доступны сэмплы с нового альбома Devin'a Townsend'a

9 апр 2007 : 		 Опубликован трек-лист нового альбома DEVIN'a TOWNSEND'a

6 июл 2006 : 		 Ударник DEVIN TOWNSEND BAND обзавелся сольным проектом

16 окт 2005 : 		 Новый альбом от DEVIN TOWNSEND BAND

23 июл 2005 : 		 DEVIN TOWNSEND BAND запишутся в августе

24 сен 2002 : 		 DEVIN TOWNSEND: человек-оркестр

DEVIN TOWNSEND опубликовал семплы нового материала

DEVIN TOWNSEND в настоящий момент работает над альбомом Epitaph и разместил несколько видео и аудио семплов своей работы.

DEVIN TOWNSEND Posts Audio Samples And Video Clips From Making Of New Album




















































Mooging a riff. #recroomstudio



Ein Beitrag geteilt von Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) am



























