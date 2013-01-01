Arts
*New Years Day*



10 ноя 2018 : 		 Новая песня NEW YEARS DAY

31 июл 2018 : 		 Новое видео NEW YEARS DAY

27 июл 2018 : 		 Новое видео NEW YEARS DAY

18 фев 2018 : 		 Новое видео NEW YEARS DAY

12 янв 2018 : 		 NEW YEARS DAY записали кавер-версии PANTERA, LINKIN PARK, GARBAGE

26 авг 2015 : 		 Новый альбом NEW YEARS DAY выйдет в октябре

30 июн 2015 : 		 Новое видео NEW YEARS DAY

15 апр 2015 : 		 NEW YEARS DAY начали запись

28 фев 2015 : 		 NEW YEARS DAY на Another Century Records

18 ноя 2014 : 		 Новое видео NEW YEARS DAY

22 сен 2014 : 		 Новое видео NEW YEARS DAY

3 июн 2013 : 		 Видео с текстом от NEW YEARS DAY

|||| 10 ноя 2018

Новая песня NEW YEARS DAY

"Skeletons", новая песня группы NEW YEARS DAY, доступна для прослушивания ниже. Этот трек взят из нового альбома, выход которого запланирован на весну следующего года.



NEW YEARS DAY Releases New Song 'Skeletons' Off Forthcoming Album

Formed in Orange County, California by Costello, NEW YEARS DAY shook the scene with its Century Media debut, "Victim To Villain", in 2013 featuring the breakout single "Angel Eyes". The five-piece later cemented its place in the heavy music landscape with the "Epidemic" EP and critically acclaimed "Malevolence" full-length in 2015, clocking more than 20 million views on YouTube. As new challenges and new worlds beckon, the band released its most recent EP, "Diary Of A Creep", in January to pay tribute to the artists who shaped them thus far.






