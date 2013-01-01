10 ноя 2018



Новая песня NEW YEARS DAY "Skeletons", новая песня группы NEW YEARS DAY, доступна для прослушивания ниже. Этот трек взят из нового альбома, выход которого запланирован на весну следующего года.









Formed in Orange County, California by Costello, NEW YEARS DAY shook the scene with its Century Media debut, "Victim To Villain", in 2013 featuring the breakout single "Angel Eyes". The five-piece later cemented its place in the heavy music landscape with the "Epidemic" EP and critically acclaimed "Malevolence" full-length in 2015, clocking more than 20 million views on YouTube. As new challenges and new worlds beckon, the band released its most recent EP, "Diary Of A Creep", in January to pay tribute to the artists who shaped them thus far.













