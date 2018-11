сегодня



Кавер-версия песни GG ALLIN от CKY



CKY опубликовали кавер-версию композиции "Bite It You Scum", в оригинале принадлежащую GG Alin. Этот трек будет включён в новый ЕР "Too Precious To Kill", выходящий 23 ноября.









Chad I Ginsburg, the band's guitarist and singer, steps into the frontman role with charisma, charm, and bravado, confidently delivering a diverse performance as he claims a position that was clearly rightfully his to own. He's joined in enduring partnership and musical and personal chemistry by fellow CKY cofounder Jess Margera, the drummer whose extracurricular work in projects like THE COMPANY BAND (with guys from CLUTCH and FIREBALL MINISTRY) expanded CKY's horizons as much as Ginsburg's solo work has as well. The duo returned to their primary project refreshed and reenergized, with bassist Matt Deis (ex-ALL THAT REMAINS), who first joined CKY in 2005.









