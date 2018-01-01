|
17 ноя 2018
Новый альбом JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES выйдет в 2019
JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES выпустит новую работу, получившую название "Invasion", в 2019 году. Первым синглом из этого релиза станет композиция "Zoinks!".
John 5 has worked with a varied range of artists, performing as guitarist for some of the biggest headlining rock bands in the world such as ROB ZOMBIE and MARILYN MANSON, as well as playing session with Paul Stanley, Rod Stewart, LYNYRD SKYNYRD and more. Slash has called John 5, "one of the most mind-blowing guitarists around" and Rob Zombie has dubbed him "a fucking shredder." John 5 has released seven solo albums to date, as well as a remix album, and has written music for the likes of Avril Lavigne, GARBAGE, Ricky Martin and others.
