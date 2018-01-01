Arts
Фронтмен OPETH считает, что DEEP PURPLE лучше BLACK SABBATH и LED ZEPP... [163]
Фильм о QUEEN собрал уже более ста миллионов долларов [75]
Небольшие изменения на DARKSIDE.ru [63]
TED NUGENT: «Канадцы совсем съехали с катушек», легализовав марихуану [41]
SCORPIONS выпускают виски [27]
John 5

17 ноя 2018 : 		 Новый альбом JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES выйдет в 2019

21 апр 2018 : 		 SEBASTIAN BACH присоединился к JOHN 5 на сцене

14 апр 2018 : 		 SEBASTIAN BACH, STEPHEN PEARCY присоединились на сцене к JOHN 5

2 мар 2018 : 		 Мультикамерная съёмка с выступления JOHN 5

28 янв 2018 : 		 Концертный трек JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES

4 дек 2017 : 		 Концертный альбом JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES выйдет в январе

18 окт 2017 : 		 Кавер-версия METALLICA от JOHN 5

6 мар 2017 : 		 JOHN 5 открыл тур

3 янв 2017 : 		 Новый альбом JOHN 5 выйдет весной

1 авг 2016 : 		 Новое видео JOHN 5

1 май 2016 : 		 Новое видео JOHN 5

1 апр 2016 : 		 Новое видео JOHN 5

11 мар 2016 : 		 Полный концерт JOHN 5

2 мар 2016 : 		 Новое видео JOHN 5

1 фев 2016 : 		 Новое видео JOHN 5

2 янв 2016 : 		 Новое видео JOHN 5

11 дек 2015 : 		 Обложка нового сингла JOHN 5

3 дек 2015 : 		 JOHN 5 встретит новый год новым видео

10 ноя 2015 : 		 JOHN 5 исполнил кавер-версию хита Майкла Джексона

7 ноя 2015 : 		 ROB ZOMBIE, DOYLE WOLFGANG VON FRANKENSTEIN присоединились на сцене к JOHN 5

21 окт 2015 : 		 JOHN 5 о новом CD/DVD

18 фев 2015 : 		 Бывший басист VAN HALEN присоединился на сцене к JOHN 5

2 янв 2015 : 		 JOHN 5 обзавёлся собственной газировкой

30 ноя 2014 : 		 Последний альбом JOHN 5 вышел на компакт диске

20 ноя 2014 : 		 JOHN 5: «Рок не мёртв, но индустрия изменилась»

23 июл 2014 : 		 JOHN 5: «Мы записали отличный альбом с David'ом Lee Roth'ом»

12 июн 2014 : 		 Новая песня JOHN 5

22 май 2014 : 		 Новый сингл JOHN 5 выйдет в июне

10 май 2014 : 		 Новый сингл JOHN 5 выйдет в июле

20 мар 2014 : 		 Название нового альбома JOHN 5

17 ноя 2018

Новый альбом JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES выйдет в 2019



JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES выпустит новую работу, получившую название "Invasion", в 2019 году. Первым синглом из этого релиза станет композиция "Zoinks!".



JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES To Release 'Invasion' Album; New North American Tour Dates Announced

John 5 has worked with a varied range of artists, performing as guitarist for some of the biggest headlining rock bands in the world such as ROB ZOMBIE and MARILYN MANSON, as well as playing session with Paul Stanley, Rod Stewart, LYNYRD SKYNYRD and more. Slash has called John 5, "one of the most mind-blowing guitarists around" and Rob Zombie has dubbed him "a fucking shredder." John 5 has released seven solo albums to date, as well as a remix album, and has written music for the likes of Avril Lavigne, GARBAGE, Ricky Martin and others.




