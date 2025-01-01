Arts
Новости
*Лидер ICED EARTH: «Нашу страну давно захватили!» 42
*DORO PESCH получила награду 39
*Видео полного выступления AC/DC 31
*Пошел бы GARY HOLT в METALLICA? Да ну.... 27
*Новый альбом HELLOWEEN выйдет летом 26
Annihilator

25 апр 2025 : Переиздания ANNIHILATOR выйдут летом

25 фев 2025 : Умер бывший вокалист ANNIHILATOR

29 дек 2024 : Любимый рифф лидера ANNIHILATOR

27 дек 2024 : JEFF WATERS выбирает любимый альбом ANNIHILATOR

26 дек 2024 : Повлиял ли ANNIHILATOR на MEGADETH?

26 авг 2024 : Лидер ANNIHILATOR о том, как не попал в METALLICA

6 июн 2024 : STU BLOCK выступит с ANNIHILATOR

16 май 2024 : Тряпичная кукла от ANNIHILATOR

5 фев 2024 : RAY HARTMANN не сыграет с ANNIHILATOR

3 фев 2024 : Лидер ANNIHILATOR готовит три сольника

23 дек 2023 : ANNIHILATOR отметят юбилей

29 ноя 2023 : Лидер ANNIHILATOR о планах на будущее

28 ноя 2023 : Drum-cam от ANNIHILATOR

29 сен 2023 : Drum-cam от ANNIHILATOR

16 сен 2023 : Drum-cam от ANNIHILATOR

12 июл 2023 : Лидер ANNIHILATOR сходил на IRON MAIDEN

29 июн 2023 : ANNIHILATOR завершили работу над альбомом

14 апр 2023 : Концертное видео ANNIHILATOR

31 мар 2023 : Концертное видео ANNIHILATOR

22 фев 2022 : Лидер ANNIHILATOR: «Я полгода боролся с COVID»

21 фев 2022 : Новое видео ANNIHILATOR

28 янв 2022 : ANNIHILATOR выпустили виниловый сингл

17 янв 2022 : Кавер-версия VAN HALEN от ANNIHILATOR

29 дек 2021 : Лидер ANNIHILATOR: «Больше полугода я боролся с COVID-19 и последствиями»

12 ноя 2021 : Новая версия песни ANNIHILATOR

10 ноя 2021 : DAVE LOMBARDO, STU BLOCK на новом альбоме ANNIHILATOR
Переиздания ANNIHILATOR выйдут летом



Шестого июня earMUSIC выпустит переиздания альбом ANNIHILATOR — King Of The Kill (1994), Refresh The Demon (1996), Remains (1997) — трейлер доступен ниже.

King Of The Kill (CD Digipak, Black 180g LP Gatefold):

“King Of The Kill” (Vinyl Side A)
“21”
“Bliss”
“Second To None”
“Hell Is A War”
“Annihilator”
“Fiasco”

(Vinyl Side B)
“The Box”
“Bad Child”
“In The Blood”
“Speed”
“Catch The Wind”

CD Bonus Tracks:

“21” (Jeff Demo)
“Annihilator” (Jeff Demo)
“Bad Child” (Jeff Demo)
“In The Blood” (Jeff Demo)
“King Of The Kill” (Jeff Demo)
“Second To None” (Jeff Demo)

Refresh The Demons (CD Digipak, Black 180g 2LP Gatefold):

“Refresh The Demon” (Vinyl Side A)
“Ultraparanoia”
“Syn. Kill 1”
“Awaken” (Vinyl Side B)
“The Pastor Of Disaster”
“City Of Ice”
“A Man Called Nothing”
“Innocent Eyes” (Vinyl Side C)
“Voices And Victims”
“Anything For Money” (Vinyl Side D)
“Hunger”

Remains (CD Digipak, Black 180g LP Gatefold):

“Tricks And Traps” (Vinyl Side A)
“Murder”
“Never Forget”
“Reaction”
“Human Remains”
“I Want”
“Dead Wrong” (Vinyl Side B)
“No Love”
“Sexecution”
“Wind”
“Bastiage”

More Noise Vol. 1 (CD Digipak)

“Only Be Lonely” (King Of The Kill Bonus Track)
“Slates” (King Of The Kill Interlude)
“Annihilator” (1985 Radio Ottawa Demo)
“Fiasco (“The Slate”)” (King Of The Kill Interlude)
“21” (1994 Demo)
“Weapon X” (2004 Demo / No Guitars / Playthrough)
“Bloodbath” (1999 Criteria Demo)
“Nothing To Me” (Single Version)
“Back To The Palace” (1999 Demo)
“It’s You” (Remains Bonus Track)
“The Box” (Live 1995)
“Riff Raff” (Refresh The Demon Bonus Track)




