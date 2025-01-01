сегодня



Переиздания ANNIHILATOR выйдут летом



Шестого июня earMUSIC выпустит переиздания альбом ANNIHILATOR — King Of The Kill (1994), Refresh The Demon (1996), Remains (1997) — трейлер доступен ниже.



King Of The Kill (CD Digipak, Black 180g LP Gatefold):



“King Of The Kill” (Vinyl Side A)

“21”

“Bliss”

“Second To None”

“Hell Is A War”

“Annihilator”

“Fiasco”



(Vinyl Side B)

“The Box”

“Bad Child”

“In The Blood”

“Speed”

“Catch The Wind”



CD Bonus Tracks:



“21” (Jeff Demo)

“Annihilator” (Jeff Demo)

“Bad Child” (Jeff Demo)

“In The Blood” (Jeff Demo)

“King Of The Kill” (Jeff Demo)

“Second To None” (Jeff Demo)



Refresh The Demons (CD Digipak, Black 180g 2LP Gatefold):



“Refresh The Demon” (Vinyl Side A)

“Ultraparanoia”

“Syn. Kill 1”

“Awaken” (Vinyl Side B)

“The Pastor Of Disaster”

“City Of Ice”

“A Man Called Nothing”

“Innocent Eyes” (Vinyl Side C)

“Voices And Victims”

“Anything For Money” (Vinyl Side D)

“Hunger”



Remains (CD Digipak, Black 180g LP Gatefold):



“Tricks And Traps” (Vinyl Side A)

“Murder”

“Never Forget”

“Reaction”

“Human Remains”

“I Want”

“Dead Wrong” (Vinyl Side B)

“No Love”

“Sexecution”

“Wind”

“Bastiage”



More Noise Vol. 1 (CD Digipak)



“Only Be Lonely” (King Of The Kill Bonus Track)

“Slates” (King Of The Kill Interlude)

“Annihilator” (1985 Radio Ottawa Demo)

“Fiasco (“The Slate”)” (King Of The Kill Interlude)

“21” (1994 Demo)

“Weapon X” (2004 Demo / No Guitars / Playthrough)

“Bloodbath” (1999 Criteria Demo)

“Nothing To Me” (Single Version)

“Back To The Palace” (1999 Demo)

“It’s You” (Remains Bonus Track)

“The Box” (Live 1995)

“Riff Raff” (Refresh The Demon Bonus Track)







