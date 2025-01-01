Arts
Новости
*Переиздание Load METALLICA выйдет летом 60
*Пошел бы GARY HOLT в METALLICA? Да ну.... 29
*Новое видео BEAST IN BLACK 24
*Вокалист JUDAS PRIEST: «Место КК в группе за ним навечно!» 24
*Лидер GHOST о запрете телефонов на концертах 23
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
1 май 2025 : 		 Бокс-сет METAL CHURCH выйдет летом

28 янв 2025 : 		 Вокалист METAL CHURCH о статусе группы: «Без понятия»

2 июн 2024 : 		 Концертный релиз METAL CHURCH выйдет летом

30 янв 2024 : 		 Вокалист METAL CHURCH пояснил за отмену

23 янв 2024 : 		 METAL CHURCH отменили все концерты в 2024

22 дек 2023 : 		 METAL CHURCH готовят «нечто клёвое»

10 дек 2023 : 		 Вокалист METAL CHURCH о политических взглядах

3 дек 2023 : 		 METAL CHURCH планируют запись альбома

23 ноя 2023 : 		 Специальный винил от METAL CHURCH

4 окт 2023 : 		 Видео с выступления METAL CHURCH

4 сен 2023 : 		 Гитарист METAL CHURCH: «Я ненавижу блэк-металл, сатанизм, скриминг — для меня это мусор...»

16 авг 2023 : 		 Видео с выступления METAL CHURCH

5 июл 2023 : 		 Видео с выступления METAL CHURCH

8 июн 2023 : 		 Видео с выступления METAL CHURCH

5 июн 2023 : 		 Первое шоу METAL CHURCH с новым вокалистом

23 май 2023 : 		 Умер бывший барабанщик METAL CHURCH

11 май 2023 : 		 Гитарист METAL CHURCH: «Новый альбом более агрессивный»

8 май 2023 : 		 Гитарист METAL CHURCH о смерти Майка

1 май 2023 : 		 Новая песня METAL CHURCH

12 апр 2023 : 		 Новый вокалист METAL CHURCH: «Онлайн-хейтеры? Да идут они к горе!»

24 мар 2023 : 		 Новая песня METAL CHURCH

11 мар 2023 : 		 Тизер нового альбома METAL CHURCH

3 фев 2023 : 		 Вокалист ROSS THE BOSS в METAL CHURCH!

27 янв 2023 : 		 Вокалист ROSS THE BOSS в METAL CHURCH?

12 ноя 2022 : 		 Новый релиз от METAL CHURCH

27 сен 2022 : 		 METAL CHURCH нашли нового вокалиста
|||| 1 май 2025

Бокс-сет METAL CHURCH выйдет летом



METAL CHURCH 18 июля выпустят бокс-сет (10 винилов/5СD) Reforged: The Remastered Collection (1999 – 2013), в который войдут:

– Masterpeace (1999): Marking the triumphant return of David Wayne on vocals, this album merges the iconic Metal Church sound with modern production. Tracks like “Sleeps With Thunder” and “Into Dust” exude raw power, making this a landmark for fans of traditional heavy metal.

– The Weight Of The World (2004): After a long hiatus, Metal Church roared back with Ronny Munroe at the helm. Songs like “Leave Them Behind” and “Madman’s Overture” highlight the band’s resilience and showcase a revitalized energy, affirming their place in the metal pantheon.

– A Light In The Dark (2006): A tribute to the past and a step into the future, this album features anthems like “Mirror Of Lies” and a heartfelt re-recording of “Watch The Children Pray.” It captures the essence of Metal Church’s ability to honor their roots while exploring fresh sonic territory.

– This Present Wasteland (2008): A deeply reflective and intense album, featuring tracks such as “Deeds Of A Dead Soul” and “Breathe Again,” blending personal and societal themes with haunting melodies and driving rhythms. It’s a standout chapter in their career.

– Generation Nothing (2013): A return to the band’s heavy metal origins, this album delivers modernized epic anthems. Songs like “Scream” and the powerful title track “Generation Nothing” reflect a band deeply connected to its past but firmly moving forward.



