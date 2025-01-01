1 май 2025



Бокс-сет METAL CHURCH выйдет летом



METAL CHURCH 18 июля выпустят бокс-сет (10 винилов/5СD) Reforged: The Remastered Collection (1999 – 2013), в который войдут:



– Masterpeace (1999): Marking the triumphant return of David Wayne on vocals, this album merges the iconic Metal Church sound with modern production. Tracks like “Sleeps With Thunder” and “Into Dust” exude raw power, making this a landmark for fans of traditional heavy metal.



– The Weight Of The World (2004): After a long hiatus, Metal Church roared back with Ronny Munroe at the helm. Songs like “Leave Them Behind” and “Madman’s Overture” highlight the band’s resilience and showcase a revitalized energy, affirming their place in the metal pantheon.



– A Light In The Dark (2006): A tribute to the past and a step into the future, this album features anthems like “Mirror Of Lies” and a heartfelt re-recording of “Watch The Children Pray.” It captures the essence of Metal Church’s ability to honor their roots while exploring fresh sonic territory.



– This Present Wasteland (2008): A deeply reflective and intense album, featuring tracks such as “Deeds Of A Dead Soul” and “Breathe Again,” blending personal and societal themes with haunting melodies and driving rhythms. It’s a standout chapter in their career.



– Generation Nothing (2013): A return to the band’s heavy metal origins, this album delivers modernized epic anthems. Songs like “Scream” and the powerful title track “Generation Nothing” reflect a band deeply connected to its past but firmly moving forward. http://www.metalchurchmusic.com





