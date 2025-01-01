Arts
Новости
*Гитарист IRON MAIDEN: «Лишь ничтожный процент людей зарабаты... 56
*Лидер FILTER: «Стриминг нанес огромный урон индустрии» 43
*Новое видео BATTLE BEAST 38
*Вокалист DISTURBED сделал предложение 29
*Гитарист RUSH об игре с участниками METALLICA у себя дома: «... 23
19 май 2025 : Новое видео ORIANTHI

17 фев 2025 : 		 ORIANTHI о своей травме

7 фев 2025 : 		 ORIANTHI: «Люблю сильную руку!»

29 янв 2025 : 		 ORIANTHI: «Я ненавижу музыкальный бизнес, но я люблю музыку»

28 янв 2025 : 		 ORIANTHI получила травму

14 ноя 2024 : 		 Новое видео ORIANTHI

25 июн 2024 : 		 Новая песня ORIANTHI

26 фев 2024 : 		 Новое видео ORIANTHI

3 фев 2024 : 		 Новый сингл ORIANTHI выйдет зимой

17 авг 2023 : 		 Коллекция украшений от ORIANTHI

21 фев 2023 : 		 TRACII GUNS — об отношениях ORIANTHI

6 янв 2023 : 		 ORIANTHI завершает работу над альбомом

14 окт 2022 : 		 Новое видео ORIANTHI

7 сен 2022 : 		 Новая песня ORIANTHI

28 июл 2022 : 		 Новое видео ORIANTHI

25 июл 2022 : 		 ORIANTHI о возможном возращении в группу ALICE COOPER

19 июл 2022 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза ORIANTHI

14 июн 2022 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза ORIANTHI

12 май 2022 : 		 Концертный релиз ORIANTHI выйдет летом

23 дек 2021 : 		 ORIANTHI снимет концерт

8 июн 2021 : 		 Стрим от ORIANTHI

25 дек 2020 : 		 ORIANTHI об образе жизни и работе с ALICE COOPER

24 ноя 2020 : 		 Новое видео ORIANTHI

13 окт 2020 : 		 ORIANTHI — о слухах, что Принс пытался «украсть» её у ALICE'а COOPER'а

10 окт 2020 : 		 ORIANTHI — о работе с Майклом Джексоном

5 окт 2020 : 		 Новое видео ORIANTHI
Новое видео ORIANTHI



"Attention", новое видео ORIANTHI, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома "Some Kind Of Feeling", выходящего в цифровом варианте 27 июня, на CD 15 августа и на виниле 19 сентября:

01. Attention (3:48)
02. Some Kind of Feeling (4:44)
03. What I've Been Looking For (5:15)
04. Sharp Dressed Man (2:46)
05. Ghost (3:29)
06. First Time Blues (feat. Joe Bonamassa) (3:48)
07. Dark Days Are Gone (3:43)
08. Bad For Each Other (3:12)
09. Call You Mine (3:56)
10. Heaven Right Here (4:12)

Album Credits

Executive Producer - Mark C. Nordman
All songs mastered by Brian Lee, and Bob Smith at Waygate Mastering
1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 9, 10 - Produced by Kevin "The Caveman" Shirley
5, 6, 8 - Produced by Orianthi
Artwork by James Silvera. Photos by Jim Donnelly
1, 4, 10 - Recorded at NRG Studios, North Hollywood, CA
2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 - Recorded at Love Street Sound, Glendale, CA

"Attention" credits:

Orianthi - Guitar and lead vocal
Justin Andres - Bass, Nick Maybury - Guitars
Demian Arriaga - Drums, Carey Frank - Keyboards
Background Vocals - Sharlotte Gibson, Maiya Sykes and Allison Iraheta
Music and lyrics by Orianthi Panagaris, Don Miggs, and Gregory Hanson
Produced and mixed by Kevin "The Caveman" Shirley

"Some Kind Of Feeling" credits:

Orianthi - Guitar, Lead and background vocals
Justin Andres - Bass and background vocals, Nick Maybury - Guitar
Ed Roth - Keyboards, Jimmy Paxson - Drums
Jade MacRae - Background Vocals
Music and lyrics by Orianthi Panagaris
Produced and mixed by Kevin "The Caveman" Shirley

"What I've Been Looking For" credits:

Orianthi - Guitar, lead and background vocals
Justin Andres - Bass and background vocals, Nick Maybury - Guitar
Ed Roth - Keyboards, Jimmy Paxson - Drums
Jade MacRae - Background Vocals
Music and lyrics by Orianthi Panagaris
Produced and mixed by Kevin "The Caveman" Shirley

"Sharp Dressed Man" credits:

Orianthi - Guitar and lead vocal
Justin Andres - Bass, Nick Maybury - Guitars
Demian Arriaga - Drums, Carey Frank - Keyboards
Greg Morrow - Percussion, Bobby Summerfield - Synths
Music and lyrics by William Gibbons, Frank Beard and Joe Hill
Produced and mixed by Kevin "The Caveman" Shirley

"Ghost" credits:

Orianthi - Guitar and lead vocal
Michael Bearden - Keyboards, Roberto Vally - Bass
Tony Braunagel - Drums
Background Vocals - Sharlotte Gibson, Luke Edgemon & Maiya Sykes
Music and lyrics by Orianthi Panagaris, and Jacob Bunton
Produced by Orianthi
Mixed by Kevin "The Caveman" Shirley

"First Time Blues" credits:

Orianthi - Guitar and Vocals
Joe Bonamassa - Guitar
Justin Andres - Bass & Background Vocals, Carey Frank - Keyboards
Nick Maybury - Guitars, Elias Mallin - Drums
Music and lyrics by Orianthi Panagaris
Produced by Orianthi
Mixed by Kevin "The Caveman" Shirley

"Dark Days Are Gone" credits:

Orianthi - Guitar, lead and background vocals
Justin Andres - Bass, Nick Maybury - Guitar
Ed Roth - Keyboards, Jimmy Paxson - Drums
Jade MacRae - Background Vocals
Music and lyrics by Orianthi Panagaris
Produced and mixed by Kevin "The Caveman" Shirley

"Bad For Each Other" credits:

Orianthi - Guitar and vocals
Justin Andres - Bass, Carey Frank - Keyboards
Nick Maybury - Guitars, Ellias Mallin - Drums
Music and lyrics by Orianthi Panagaris
Produced by Orianthi
Mixed by Kevin "The Caveman" Shirley

"Call You Mine" credits:

Orianthi - Guitar, Lead and Background Vocals
Justin Andres - Bass and background vocals, Nick Maybury - Guitar
Ed Roth - Keyboards, Jimmy Paxson - Drums
Jade MacRae - Background Vocals
Music and lyrics by Orianthi Panagaris
Produced and mixed by Kevin "The Caveman" Shirley

"Heaven Right Here" credits:

Orianthi - Guitar and lead vocal
Justin Andres - Bass, Nick Maybury - Guitars
Demian Arriaga - Drums, Carey Frank - Keyboards
Background Vocals - Sharlotte Gibson, Maiya Sykes, and Allison Iraheta
Music and lyrics by Orianthi Panagaris, Judith Hill, and Steve Diamond
Produced and mixed by Kevin "The Caveman" Shirley




 1997-2025 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом