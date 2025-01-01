сегодня



Новое видео ORIANTHI



"Attention", новое видео ORIANTHI, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома "Some Kind Of Feeling", выходящего в цифровом варианте 27 июня, на CD 15 августа и на виниле 19 сентября:



01. Attention (3:48)

02. Some Kind of Feeling (4:44)

03. What I've Been Looking For (5:15)

04. Sharp Dressed Man (2:46)

05. Ghost (3:29)

06. First Time Blues (feat. Joe Bonamassa) (3:48)

07. Dark Days Are Gone (3:43)

08. Bad For Each Other (3:12)

09. Call You Mine (3:56)

10. Heaven Right Here (4:12)



Album Credits



Executive Producer - Mark C. Nordman

All songs mastered by Brian Lee, and Bob Smith at Waygate Mastering

1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 9, 10 - Produced by Kevin "The Caveman" Shirley

5, 6, 8 - Produced by Orianthi

Artwork by James Silvera. Photos by Jim Donnelly

1, 4, 10 - Recorded at NRG Studios, North Hollywood, CA

2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 - Recorded at Love Street Sound, Glendale, CA



"Attention" credits:



Orianthi - Guitar and lead vocal

Justin Andres - Bass, Nick Maybury - Guitars

Demian Arriaga - Drums, Carey Frank - Keyboards

Background Vocals - Sharlotte Gibson, Maiya Sykes and Allison Iraheta

Music and lyrics by Orianthi Panagaris, Don Miggs, and Gregory Hanson

Produced and mixed by Kevin "The Caveman" Shirley



"Some Kind Of Feeling" credits:



Orianthi - Guitar, Lead and background vocals

Justin Andres - Bass and background vocals, Nick Maybury - Guitar

Ed Roth - Keyboards, Jimmy Paxson - Drums

Jade MacRae - Background Vocals

Music and lyrics by Orianthi Panagaris

Produced and mixed by Kevin "The Caveman" Shirley



"What I've Been Looking For" credits:



Orianthi - Guitar, lead and background vocals

Justin Andres - Bass and background vocals, Nick Maybury - Guitar

Ed Roth - Keyboards, Jimmy Paxson - Drums

Jade MacRae - Background Vocals

Music and lyrics by Orianthi Panagaris

Produced and mixed by Kevin "The Caveman" Shirley



"Sharp Dressed Man" credits:



Orianthi - Guitar and lead vocal

Justin Andres - Bass, Nick Maybury - Guitars

Demian Arriaga - Drums, Carey Frank - Keyboards

Greg Morrow - Percussion, Bobby Summerfield - Synths

Music and lyrics by William Gibbons, Frank Beard and Joe Hill

Produced and mixed by Kevin "The Caveman" Shirley



"Ghost" credits:



Orianthi - Guitar and lead vocal

Michael Bearden - Keyboards, Roberto Vally - Bass

Tony Braunagel - Drums

Background Vocals - Sharlotte Gibson, Luke Edgemon & Maiya Sykes

Music and lyrics by Orianthi Panagaris, and Jacob Bunton

Produced by Orianthi

Mixed by Kevin "The Caveman" Shirley



"First Time Blues" credits:



Orianthi - Guitar and Vocals

Joe Bonamassa - Guitar

Justin Andres - Bass & Background Vocals, Carey Frank - Keyboards

Nick Maybury - Guitars, Elias Mallin - Drums

Music and lyrics by Orianthi Panagaris

Produced by Orianthi

Mixed by Kevin "The Caveman" Shirley



"Dark Days Are Gone" credits:



Orianthi - Guitar, lead and background vocals

Justin Andres - Bass, Nick Maybury - Guitar

Ed Roth - Keyboards, Jimmy Paxson - Drums

Jade MacRae - Background Vocals

Music and lyrics by Orianthi Panagaris

Produced and mixed by Kevin "The Caveman" Shirley



"Bad For Each Other" credits:



Orianthi - Guitar and vocals

Justin Andres - Bass, Carey Frank - Keyboards

Nick Maybury - Guitars, Ellias Mallin - Drums

Music and lyrics by Orianthi Panagaris

Produced by Orianthi

Mixed by Kevin "The Caveman" Shirley



"Call You Mine" credits:



Orianthi - Guitar, Lead and Background Vocals

Justin Andres - Bass and background vocals, Nick Maybury - Guitar

Ed Roth - Keyboards, Jimmy Paxson - Drums

Jade MacRae - Background Vocals

Music and lyrics by Orianthi Panagaris

Produced and mixed by Kevin "The Caveman" Shirley



"Heaven Right Here" credits:



Orianthi - Guitar and lead vocal

Justin Andres - Bass, Nick Maybury - Guitars

Demian Arriaga - Drums, Carey Frank - Keyboards

Background Vocals - Sharlotte Gibson, Maiya Sykes, and Allison Iraheta

Music and lyrics by Orianthi Panagaris, Judith Hill, and Steve Diamond

Produced and mixed by Kevin "The Caveman" Shirley







