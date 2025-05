сегодня



Фрагмент нового релиза CHRIS CAFFERY



CHRIS CAFFERY 13 июня на Metalville Records выпустит сборник 20 Years Of The Music Man:



CD1:

“The Jester’s Court”

“May Day”

“Music Man”

“Pisses Me Off” (radio edit)

“Do You See What I See Now” – new song unreleased

“Edge Of Darkness”

“Fright Knights”

“S.O.T.S. (Sick Of This Shit)” – only released as a single

“Forever We’ll Be”

“What Child Is This”

“Glitter” – only released as a single



CD2:

“Seasons Change”

“My Light” – only released as a single

“I Miss You Sometimes” – previously unreleased

“Last Time” – previously unreleased

“Your Heaven Is Real”

“Why”

“Y.G.B.F.K.M.”

“Preludio”

“Abandoned”

“Then She’s Gone” – previously unreleased







