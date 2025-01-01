сегодня



Альбом WUCAN выйдет летом



WUCAN выпустят новую работу, получившую название Axioms 29 августа на Long Branch Records в следующих вариантах:



– Fan Edition Bundle / LBR exclusive (including splattered vinyl, 7″ single and LP insert, music cassette in green-glitter, CD Digipak, tote-bag and signed photo card)

– Collector’s LP Edition / LBR exclusive – Limited to 400 copies (including splattered vinyl, 7″ single and LP insert)

– Collector’s LP Edition / JPC exclusive – Limited to 200 copies (including translucent verde coloured vinyl, 7″ single and LP insert.)

– Collector’s LP Edition (including viola coloured vinyl, 7″ single and LP insert)

– Standard LP Edition (including black vinyl and LP insert)

– MC Edition / LBR exclusive – Limited to 200 copies (including green-glitter coloured music cassette)

– CD Edition (in a Digipak)

– Digital Edition (Stream & Download)



Трек-лист:



“Spectres Of Fear”

“Irons In The Fire”

“Wicked, Sick And Twisted”

“KTNSAX”

“Holz auf Holz”

“Pipe Dreams”

“Axioms”

“Fountain Of Youth”







+0 -0



просмотров: 88

