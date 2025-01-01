сегодня



Новое видео HEAVEN SHALL BURN



“War Is The Father Of All”, новое видео HEAVEN SHALL BURN, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из нового альбома HEIMAT, релиз которого намечен на 27 июня на Century Media Records в следующих вариантах:



– Ltd. Deluxe Triple-Gatefold transp. red-blue splattered 2LP+CD (album on 45rpm + “Keinen Schritt zurück”-EP)

– Ltd. Deluxe 2CD+Blu-ray Mediabook (+ Live at Summer Breeze 2024 Blu-ray + “Keinen Schritt zurück”- EP)

– Ltd. transp. light blue-red splattered LP (500) available from Heaven Shall Burn

– Ltd. Side A/B split (red&black) LP (500) available from Heaven Shall Burn on live shows

– Ltd. deep blood red LP (300) available from Heaven Shall Burn

– Ltd. olive green LP (300) available from Heaven Shall Burn

– Ltd. transp. sun yellow LP (500) available from cmdistro.de and various Indie retailers

– Ltd. orange LP (300) available from Impericon

– Ltd. transp. green LP (300) available from EMP black LP

– Standard CD Jewelcase

– Digital album (+ “Keinen Schritt zurück”-EP)



“Ad Arma”

“War Is The Father Of All”

“My Revocation Of Compliance”

“Confounder”

“Empowerment”

“A Whisper From Above”

“Imminence”

“Those Left Behind”

“Ten Days In May”

“Numbered Days” (feat. Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage)

“Dora”

“A Silent Guard”

“Inter Arma”



Keinen Schritt zurück EP:



“Keinen Schritt zurück” (feat. Donots)

“Schweineherbst” (feat. Dÿse)

“Eisenkopf”

“Destroy Fascism”







