26 июн 2025



Новое видео IGORRR



“Infestis” , новое видео IGORRR, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из нового альбома Amen, который будет выпущен 19 сентября на Metal Blade в следующих вариантах:



– Box Set (2-LP sawblade shape picture vinyl, action figure, coloring book, slipmat, greeting card, ltd. 1000)

– Digipak (EU) / Jewelcase CD (US)

– Tan Smoke Marbled Vinyl (US)

– Teal Marbled Vinyl (US)

– Tan Marbled Vinyl (US)

– 180g Black Vinyl (EU)

– Gold Metallic Vinyl (EU)

– Transparent Beige Brown Marbled Vinyl (EU, ltd. 1000)

– Neon Splatter Vinyl (MB Store EU, ltd. 500)

– Clear/Gold Splatter Vinyl (Band excl, ltd. 300)

– Zoetrope Pic-LP Vinyl (EU, ltd. 500)

– Smoke Vinyl Vinyl (Sound Pollution excl, ltd. 300)

– Gold/Black Dust Splatter Vinyl (Season of Mist excl, ltd. 200)

– White/Brown Splatter Vinyl (Frozen Records excl, ltd. 200)



“Daemoni”

“Headbutt”

“Limbo”

“Blastbeat Falafel”

“ADHD”

“2020”

“Mustard Mucous”

“Infestis”

“Ancient Sun”

“Pure Disproportionate Black And White Nihilism”

“Étude n°120”

“Silence”







