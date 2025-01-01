Arts
Новости
*Видео с прощального выступления BLACK SABBATH 65
*Новое видео AMORPHIS 61
*Гитарист BLACK SABBATH: «OZZY обещает, что сможет четыре» 46
*Лидер SINNER и PRIMAL FEAR: «Вакцина от COVID убила мое серд... 41
*OZZY OSBOURNE: «Это мой последний выход на бис» 33
Новости
Diamond Head

15 июл 2025 : 		 Анимационное видео от DIAMOND HEAD

16 июн 2025 : 		 DIAMOND HEAD не закончился, но...

5 июн 2025 : 		 Гитарист DIAMOND HEAD: «Я кайфую в SAXON»

25 апр 2025 : 		 Концертный релиз DIAMOND HEAD выйдет летом

1 ноя 2024 : 		 Фотокнига DIAMOND HEAD выйдет весной

7 окт 2024 : 		 Почему Dave Mustaine любит DIAMOND HEAD?

14 сен 2024 : 		 Гитарист DIAMOND HEAD о выступлении с METALLICA

8 фев 2024 : 		 Гитарист DIAMOND HEAD о выступлениях с AC/DC в 1980 году

22 июн 2023 : 		 Комиксы от DIAMOND HEAD

13 янв 2023 : 		 DAVE MUSTAINE — о влиянии DIAMOND HEAD

26 ноя 2022 : 		 Гитарист DIAMOND HEAD: «METALLICA обеспечила мою жизнь»

21 сен 2022 : 		 Новое видео DIAMOND HEAD

8 сен 2022 : 		 BRIAN TATLER: «Если бы не METALLICA, я бы искал другую работу»

5 сен 2022 : 		 Гитарист DIAMOND HEAD — о новом материале

12 авг 2022 : 		 Переиздание DIAMOND HEAD выйдет осенью

20 апр 2022 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления DIAMOND HEAD

9 дек 2021 : 		 Трибьют DIAMOND HEAD выйдет в 2022 году

6 сен 2021 : 		 Гитарист DIAMOND HEAD: «На юбилейные концерты METALLICA не звали»

24 дек 2020 : 		 Уроки от гитариста DIAMOND HEAD

3 дек 2020 : 		 Гитарист DIAMOND HEAD: «METALLICA оказала нам огромную услугу»

26 ноя 2020 : 		 Гитарист DIAMOND HEAD — о любимом альбоме METALLICA

20 ноя 2020 : 		 Кавер-версия METALLICA от DIAMOND HEAD

17 ноя 2020 : 		 Гитарист DIAMOND HEAD: «Мы выбрали эту песню METALLICA для кавера»

16 ноя 2020 : 		 BRIAN TATLER уже придумал новое для DIAMOND HEAD

30 окт 2020 : 		 Новая версия трека DIAMOND HEAD "Am I Evil?"

30 сен 2020 : 		 DIAMOND HEAD записали кавер-версию METALLICA
Анимационное видео от DIAMOND HEAD



DIAMOND HEAD опубликовали анимационное видео на композицию “The Messenger”, второй сингл из нового концертного релиза Live And Electric:

“The Prince” (Live At The Bexhill De La War Pavilion)
“Bones” (Live At St David’s Hall, Cardiff)
“The Messenger” (Live At The Cambridge Corn Exchange)
“In The Heat Of The Night” (Live At The York Barbican)
“Set My Soul On Fire” (Live At The Bexhill De La War Pavilion)
“It’s Electric” (Live At The Bexhill De La War Pavilion)
“Dead Reckoning” (Live At The Aberdeen Music Hall)
“Death By Design” (Live At The Aberdeen Music Hall)
“Sweet And Innocent” (Live At The Aberdeen Music Hall)
“Helpless” (Live At The Aberdeen Music Hall)
“Belly Of The Beast” (Live At The Aberdeen Music Hall)
“Am I Evil?” (Live At King George’s Hall, Blackburn)




просмотров: 89

