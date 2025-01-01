сегодня



Анимационное видео от DIAMOND HEAD



DIAMOND HEAD опубликовали анимационное видео на композицию “The Messenger”, второй сингл из нового концертного релиза Live And Electric:



“The Prince” (Live At The Bexhill De La War Pavilion)

“Bones” (Live At St David’s Hall, Cardiff)

“The Messenger” (Live At The Cambridge Corn Exchange)

“In The Heat Of The Night” (Live At The York Barbican)

“Set My Soul On Fire” (Live At The Bexhill De La War Pavilion)

“It’s Electric” (Live At The Bexhill De La War Pavilion)

“Dead Reckoning” (Live At The Aberdeen Music Hall)

“Death By Design” (Live At The Aberdeen Music Hall)

“Sweet And Innocent” (Live At The Aberdeen Music Hall)

“Helpless” (Live At The Aberdeen Music Hall)

“Belly Of The Beast” (Live At The Aberdeen Music Hall)

“Am I Evil?” (Live At King George’s Hall, Blackburn)







