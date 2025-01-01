Arts
Новости
Roger Waters

20 июл 2025 : 		 Концертное видео ROGER WATERS

1 июл 2025 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза ROGER WATERS

31 янв 2025 : 		 ROGER WATERS готовит бокс-сет

9 июн 2024 : 		 Вокалист DISTURBED: «ROGER WATERS — трус, лицемер и антисемит до мозга костей»

27 фев 2024 : 		 ROGER WATERS: «Любой, кто знает Bono, должен взять его за лодыжки и трясти»

3 окт 2023 : 		 ROGER WATERS ответил авторам фильма "The Dark Side Of Roger Waters"

23 сен 2023 : 		 ROGER WATERS переосмыслил "The Dark Side Of The Moon"

24 авг 2023 : 		 ROGER WATERS переосмыслил "The Dark Side Of The Moon"

21 июл 2023 : 		 ROGER WATERS переосмыслил "The Dark Side Of The Moon"

16 июн 2023 : 		 GENE SIMMONS: «ROGER WATERS — очень талантливый парень»

29 май 2023 : 		 ROGER WATERS ответил на обвинения в нацизме

19 апр 2023 : 		 ROGER WATERS в кино

18 апр 2023 : 		 ROGER WATERS пообещал выступить во Франкфурте, несмотря на запрет властей

24 май 2020 : 		 Концертный фильм ROGER WATERS выйдет летом

22 май 2020 : 		 ROGER WATERS: «David Gilmour забанил меня на сайте PINK FLOYD»

20 фев 2020 : 		 ROGER WATERS: «Дональд Трамп — разрушитель всего, что может любить каждый из нас»

25 янв 2020 : 		 ROGER WATERS объявил даты тура

6 фев 2019 : 		 ROGER WATERS потребовал от Дональда Трампа оставить Венесуэлу в покое

27 июн 2018 : 		 ROGER WATERS получит Silver Clef Award

19 май 2017 : 		 Новое видео ROGER WATERS

21 апр 2017 : 		 Новая песня ROGER WATERS

20 апр 2017 : 		 ROGER WATERS выпустит новый сольник в июне

23 янв 2017 : 		 Концертное видео ROGER WATERS

22 ноя 2015 : 		 Фрагмент нового DVD ROGER WATERS

22 июл 2015 : 		 Новое видео ROGER WATERS

10 июл 2015 : 		 Трейлер нового фильма ROGER WATERS
Концертное видео ROGER WATERS



23 и 27 июля в кинотеатрах будет показан новый концертный фильм ROGER WATERS — Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill: Live From Prague – The Movie. Фрагмент из него, “Have A Cigar”, доступен ниже:

Introduction
“Comfortably Numb”
“The Happiest Days Of Our Lives”
“Another Brick In The Wall, Pt. 2”
“Another Brick In The Wall, Pt. 3”
“The Powers That Be”
“The Bravery Of Being Out Of Range”
“The Bar Part 1”
“Have A Cigar”
“Wish You Were Here”
“Shine On You Crazy Diamond”
“Sheep”
“In The Flesh”
“Run Like Hell”
“Déjà Vu”
“Is This The Life We Really Want?”
“Money”
“Us And Them”
“Any Colour You Like”
“Brain Damage”
“Eclipse”
“Two Suns In The Sunset”
“The Bar Part 2”
“Outside The Wall”




