Концертное видео ROGER WATERS



23 и 27 июля в кинотеатрах будет показан новый концертный фильм ROGER WATERS — Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill: Live From Prague – The Movie. Фрагмент из него, “Have A Cigar”, доступен ниже:



Introduction

“Comfortably Numb”

“The Happiest Days Of Our Lives”

“Another Brick In The Wall, Pt. 2”

“Another Brick In The Wall, Pt. 3”

“The Powers That Be”

“The Bravery Of Being Out Of Range”

“The Bar Part 1”

“Have A Cigar”

“Wish You Were Here”

“Shine On You Crazy Diamond”

“Sheep”

“In The Flesh”

“Run Like Hell”

“Déjà Vu”

“Is This The Life We Really Want?”

“Money”

“Us And Them”

“Any Colour You Like”

“Brain Damage”

“Eclipse”

“Two Suns In The Sunset”

“The Bar Part 2”

“Outside The Wall”







