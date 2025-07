Видео с текстом от PATRIARCHS IN BLACK

PATRIARCHS IN BLACK



PATRIARCHS IN BLACK Ready To Die, Home, 15 Metalville.



Hymns For The Heretic

Written by Lorenzo/Thomas

Johnny Kelly drums

Dan Lorenzo guitars

Kyle Thomas vocals

Dave Neabore bass



The Call

Written by Lorenzo/Agell

Johnny Kelly drums

Dan Lorenzo guitars

Karl Agell vocals

John JD DeServio bass



Burn Through Time

Written by Lorenzo/Sunshine

Johnny Kelly drums

Dan Lorenzo guitar/bass

Mark Sunshine vocals



Frisson

Written by Dan Lorenzo

Dewey Bragg vocals

Johnny Kelly drums

Jonathan Eng viola

Eric J. Morgan strings



Kaos

Written by Lorenzo/Abe

Johnny Kelly drums

Dan Lorenzo guitars

Kelly Abe vocals

Rob Moschetti bass



Storm King

Written by Lorenzo/Ferrara

Johnny Kelly drums

Dan Lorenzo guitar

Joe Ferrara vocals

Johnny Araya bass



Celestial Yard

Written by Lorenzo/Sunshine

Johnny Kelly drums

Dan Lorenzo acoustic guitar

Mark Sunshine vocals

Emma Smoler -violin

Damon Trotta bass



Where You Think Youre Going

Written by Lorenzo/DMC

Johnny Kelly drums

Dan Lorenzo guitars

DMC vocals

David Freis vocals

Sarah Sovak vocals/flute

Damon Trotta bass

Jonathan Eng violin



Beline

Written by Dan Lorenzo

Johnny Kelly drums

Dan Lorenzo guitars

John Kosco vocals

Eric J. Morgan bass/string arrangement



Pointed Fire

Written by Lorenzo/Sunshine

Johnny Kelly drums

Dan Lorenzo guitars/bass

Mark Sunshine vocals

Emma Smoler violin



Enough Of You

Written by Dan Lorenzo

Johnny Kelly drums

Dan Lorenzo guitars/bass/backing vox

Frankie Diaz lead vocals



Ready To Die

Written by Lorenzo/Abe

Johnny Kelly drums

Dan Lorenzo guitars

Kelly Abe vocals

Damon Trotta bass

Kelly, Dan, JROD gang vox



Shadows Grasp

Written by Lorenzo/Traynor

Johnny Kelly drums

Dan Lorenzo guitar/bass

Rob Traynor Vocals



Sweet Blood

Written by Lorenzo/Sunshine

Johnny Kelly drums

Dan Lorenzo guitar

Mark Sunshine vocals

Iron Lou Strachan bass







