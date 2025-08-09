Arts
Новости
*Вокалист HELLOWEEN: «Три вокалиста дают гибкость» 56
*ALICE COOPER: «На войне вам нужен не пудель, нужен питбуль!» 24
*SCORPIONS о "Coming Home Live" 23
*KREATOR и UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER почтили память Оззи 19
*BRUCE DICKINSON обещает альбом в 2027 18
Bad Wolves

9 авг 2025 : 		 BAD WOLVES выпустят альбом с бонусами

3 апр 2025 : 		 Перемены в BAD WOLVES

10 май 2024 : 		 Новое видео BAD WOLVES

26 янв 2024 : 		 Видео с текстом от BAD WOLVES

4 ноя 2023 : 		 Видео с текстом от BAD WOLVES

29 сен 2023 : 		 Новое видео BAD WOLVES

19 авг 2023 : 		 Новая песня BAD WOLVES

21 июл 2023 : 		 Новое видео BAD WOLVES

27 ноя 2022 : 		 Видео с текстом от BAD WOLVES

14 окт 2022 : 		 Кавер-версия OZZY OSBOURNE от BAD WOLVES

29 июл 2022 : 		 Новое видео BAD WOLVES

1 июл 2022 : 		 Видео с текстом от BAD WOLVES

2 июн 2022 : 		 BAD WOLVES нашли гитариста

25 мар 2022 : 		 Новое видео BAD WOLVES

2 мар 2022 : 		 BAD WOLVES выступили с новым вокалистом

1 ноя 2021 : 		 Новое видео BAD WOLVES

5 окт 2021 : 		 Видео с текстом от BAD WOLVES

10 сен 2021 : 		 Новое видео BAD WOLVES

10 июн 2021 : 		 Фрагмент нового материала BAD WOLVES

8 июн 2021 : 		 BAD WOLVES нашли вокалиста

10 янв 2021 : 		 BAD WOLVES расстались с вокалистом

8 дек 2020 : 		 Гитарист BAD WOLVES в новом треке ROYALTY KULT

12 ноя 2020 : 		 Новое видео BAD WOLVES

12 июн 2020 : 		 А вот гитарист BAD WOLVES несогласен!

12 июн 2020 : 		 Вокалист BAD WOLVES пояснил за ролик

12 июн 2020 : 		 Вокалист BAD WOLVES: «#BlackLivesMatter придумал Сорос»
BAD WOLVES выпустят альбом с бонусами



Better Noise Music 19 сентября выпустит переиздание альбома BAD WOLVES "Die About It" с девятью бонус-треками. Один из них, "Say It Again" feat. Lauri Ylönen из THE RASMUS, доступен ниже:

01. Intro
02. Bad Friend
03. Die About It
04. Savior
05. Hungry For Life
06. Legends Never Die
07. NDA
08. Move On
09. Masquerade
10. Say It Again
11. It's You (2 Months) (feat. KILLBOY)
12. Turn It Down
13. Set You On Fire
‎14. Hungry For Life (feat. Daughtry)

Plus nine new tracks:

15. Hanging On To Thunder (feat. Stand Atlantic)
16. Made For The Misery
17. Home
18. Because Of You
19. All I Need Is Hope
20. Say It Again (feat. The Rasmus)
21. Legends Never Die (Orchestral)
22. Bad Friend (Live)
23. Legends Never Die (Live)




9 авг 2025
resurgamresponses
к тому идет семимильными
просмотров: 23

1997-2025 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
