BAD WOLVES выпустят альбом с бонусами



Better Noise Music 19 сентября выпустит переиздание альбома BAD WOLVES "Die About It" с девятью бонус-треками. Один из них, "Say It Again" feat. Lauri Ylönen из THE RASMUS, доступен ниже:



01. Intro

02. Bad Friend

03. Die About It

04. Savior

05. Hungry For Life

06. Legends Never Die

07. NDA

08. Move On

09. Masquerade

10. Say It Again

11. It's You (2 Months) (feat. KILLBOY)

12. Turn It Down

13. Set You On Fire

‎14. Hungry For Life (feat. Daughtry)



Plus nine new tracks:



15. Hanging On To Thunder (feat. Stand Atlantic)

16. Made For The Misery

17. Home

18. Because Of You

19. All I Need Is Hope

20. Say It Again (feat. The Rasmus)

21. Legends Never Die (Orchestral)

22. Bad Friend (Live)

23. Legends Never Die (Live)







