BAD WOLVES выпустят альбом с бонусами

Better Noise Music 19 сентября выпустит переиздание альбома BAD WOLVES "Die About It" с девятью бонус-треками. Один из них, "Say It Again" feat. Lauri Ylönen из THE RASMUS, доступен ниже:
01. Intro
02. Bad Friend
03. Die About It
04. Savior
05. Hungry For Life
06. Legends Never Die
07. NDA
08. Move On
09. Masquerade
10. Say It Again
11. It's You (2 Months) (feat. KILLBOY)
12. Turn It Down
13. Set You On Fire
14. Hungry For Life (feat. Daughtry)
Plus nine new tracks:
15. Hanging On To Thunder (feat. Stand Atlantic)
16. Made For The Misery
17. Home
18. Because Of You
19. All I Need Is Hope
20. Say It Again (feat. The Rasmus)
21. Legends Never Die (Orchestral)
22. Bad Friend (Live)
23. Legends Never Die (Live)
