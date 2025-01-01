Arts
Новости
*Вокалист HELLOWEEN: «Три вокалиста дают гибкость» 57
*ALICE COOPER: «На войне вам нужен не пудель, нужен питбуль!» 24
*BRUCE DICKINSON обещает альбом в 2027 20
*DAVID ELLEFSON о новом альбоме ELLEFSON-SOTO: «Название гово... 18
*DREAM THEATER выступили в Пловдиве 13
*

Wucan

*
Страна
GermanyГермания
Стиль
-
| - |

|||| 13 авг 2025

Новое видео WUCAN



WUCAN выпустят новую работу, получившую название Axioms 29 августа на Long Branch Records в следующих вариантах:

– Fan Edition Bundle / LBR exclusive (including splattered vinyl, 7″ single and LP insert, music cassette in green-glitter, CD Digipak, tote-bag and signed photo card)
– Collector’s LP Edition / LBR exclusive – Limited to 400 copies (including splattered vinyl, 7″ single and LP insert)
– Collector’s LP Edition / JPC exclusive – Limited to 200 copies (including translucent verde coloured vinyl, 7″ single and LP insert.)
– Collector’s LP Edition (including viola coloured vinyl, 7″ single and LP insert)
– Standard LP Edition (including black vinyl and LP insert)
– MC Edition / LBR exclusive – Limited to 200 copies (including green-glitter coloured music cassette)
– CD Edition (in a Digipak)
– Digital Edition (Stream & Download)

Трек-лист:

“Spectres Of Fear”
“Irons In The Fire”
“Wicked, Sick And Twisted”
“KTNSAX”
“Holz auf Holz”
“Pipe Dreams”
“Axioms”
“Fountain Of Youth”




просмотров: 78

1997-2025 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
