Новое видео WUCAN

WUCAN выпустят новую работу, получившую название Axioms 29 августа на Long Branch Records в следующих вариантах:
– Fan Edition Bundle / LBR exclusive (including splattered vinyl, 7″ single and LP insert, music cassette in green-glitter, CD Digipak, tote-bag and signed photo card)
– Collector’s LP Edition / LBR exclusive – Limited to 400 copies (including splattered vinyl, 7″ single and LP insert)
– Collector’s LP Edition / JPC exclusive – Limited to 200 copies (including translucent verde coloured vinyl, 7″ single and LP insert.)
– Collector’s LP Edition (including viola coloured vinyl, 7″ single and LP insert)
– Standard LP Edition (including black vinyl and LP insert)
– MC Edition / LBR exclusive – Limited to 200 copies (including green-glitter coloured music cassette)
– CD Edition (in a Digipak)
– Digital Edition (Stream & Download)
Трек-лист:
“Spectres Of Fear”
“Irons In The Fire”
“Wicked, Sick And Twisted”
“KTNSAX”
“Holz auf Holz”
“Pipe Dreams”
“Axioms”
“Fountain Of Youth”
