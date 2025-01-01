Новое видео PURPENDICULAR

PURPENDICULAR объявили о том, что новая пластинка, получившая название Banned, будет выпущена десятого октября:
Inferno
Beast
The Escape
Blood Red Moon
You Better Behave
Banned
Too Hard To PLease
Seventies Kid
The End
Состав Purpendicular:
Robby Thomas Walsh (Ireland) – vocals (Roger Glover, Tony Carey, Joe Lynn Turner)
Ian Paice (UK) – drums (Deep Purple, Whitesnake, Gary Moore)
Murray Gould (UK) – guitars (Eric Clapton, Elton John, Joe Bonomassa)
Alessandro Debiaggi (Italy) – keyboards (has toured with Ian Paice Purpendicular since 2022)
Mauricio Torchio (Italy) – bass (has toured with Ian Paice Purpendicular since 2022, here replacing the unavailable Nick Fyffe)
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).
Сообщений нет