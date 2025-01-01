сегодня



Новое видео PURPENDICULAR



PURPENDICULAR объявили о том, что новая пластинка, получившая название Banned, будет выпущена десятого октября:



Inferno

Beast

The Escape

Blood Red Moon

You Better Behave

Banned

Too Hard To PLease

Seventies Kid

The End



Состав Purpendicular:



Robby Thomas Walsh (Ireland) – vocals (Roger Glover, Tony Carey, Joe Lynn Turner)

Ian Paice (UK) – drums (Deep Purple, Whitesnake, Gary Moore)

Murray Gould (UK) – guitars (Eric Clapton, Elton John, Joe Bonomassa)

Alessandro Debiaggi (Italy) – keyboards (has toured with Ian Paice Purpendicular since 2022)

