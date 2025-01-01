Перезаписанный релиз IRON SAVIOR

Reforged – Machine World, новый релиз IRON SAVIOR, доступен для прослушивания ниже:
Never Say Die [taken from 2001’s Dark Assault]
Eye Of The World [taken from 2001’s Dark Assault]
Walls Of Fire [taken from 2002’s Condition Red]
Time Will Tell [taken from 2004’s Battering Ram]
Dragons Rising [taken from 2001’s Dark Assault]
Stonecold [taken from 1999’s Interlude EP]
Machine World [taken from 2004’s Battering Ram]
Stand Against The King [taken from 2004’s Battering Ram]
Break It Up [taken from 1997’s Iron Savior]
Contortions Of Time [taken from 1999’s Interlude EP]
Wings Of Deliverance [taken from 2004’s Battering Ram]
Touching The Rainbow [taken from 1999’s Interlude EP]
I Will Be There [taken from 2002’s Condition Red]
Forevermore [taken from 1999’s Unification]
H.N. Powered Man [taken from 2004’s Battering Ram]
Starbreaker [Judas Priest Cover]
