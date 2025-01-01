Arts
Новости
*MEGADETH обещают последний альбом и тур 59
*Новое видео CORONER 30
*Погиб бывший гитарист MASTODON 26
*Автор финальной обложки MEGADETH: «Работал с удовольствием!» 20
*Лидер PRIMAL FEAR: «Не дают нам визы в США!» 19
*

Iron Savior

*



24 авг 2025 : 		 Перезаписанный релиз IRON SAVIOR

28 июл 2025 : 		 Перезаписанный трек IRON SAVIOR

28 июн 2025 : 		 Перезаписанный трек IRON SAVIOR

4 июн 2025 : 		 Новый релиз IRON SAVIOR выйдет летом

25 фев 2025 : 		 Лысый из IRON SAVIOR: «Я из Германии, где по закону СМИ обязаны быть нейтральными и беспристрастными»

24 фев 2025 : 		 IRON SAVIOR зассали из-за Трампа

7 янв 2025 : 		 IRON SAVIOR расстались с басистом

11 фев 2024 : 		 Новая песня IRON SAVIOR

22 окт 2023 : 		 Лидер IRON SAVIOR о здоровье

6 окт 2023 : 		 Новое видео IRON SAVIOR

12 авг 2023 : 		 Новое видео IRON SAVIOR

11 авг 2023 : 		 Лидер IRON SAVIOR о здоровье

19 июл 2023 : 		 У лидера IRON SAVIOR рак

17 июл 2023 : 		 Новая песня IRON SAVIOR

9 июн 2023 : 		 Видео с текстом от IRON SAVIOR

15 авг 2022 : 		 Новый сингл IRON SAVIOR

28 июн 2022 : 		 Трек-лист нового релиза IRON SAVIOR

3 май 2022 : 		 Kai Hansen на новом сингле IRON SAVIOR

4 апр 2022 : 		 Новый сингл IRON SAVIOR

24 мар 2022 : 		 Видео с текстом от IRON SAVIOR

26 окт 2021 : 		 Переиздание IRON SAVIOR выйдет осенью

4 дек 2020 : 		 Новое видео IRON SAVIOR

13 ноя 2020 : 		 Новое видео IRON SAVIOR

18 окт 2020 : 		 Новая песня IRON SAVIOR

12 окт 2020 : 		 Новый альбом IRON SAVIOR выйдет зимой

28 сен 2020 : 		 IRON SAVIOR завершили запись
|||| 24 авг 2025

Перезаписанный релиз IRON SAVIOR



zoom
Reforged – Machine World, новый релиз IRON SAVIOR, доступен для прослушивания ниже:

Never Say Die [taken from 2001’s Dark Assault]
Eye Of The World [taken from 2001’s Dark Assault]
Walls Of Fire [taken from 2002’s Condition Red]
Time Will Tell [taken from 2004’s Battering Ram]
Dragons Rising [taken from 2001’s Dark Assault]
Stonecold [taken from 1999’s Interlude EP]
Machine World [taken from 2004’s Battering Ram]
Stand Against The King [taken from 2004’s Battering Ram]
Break It Up [taken from 1997’s Iron Savior]
Contortions Of Time [taken from 1999’s Interlude EP]
Wings Of Deliverance [taken from 2004’s Battering Ram]
Touching The Rainbow [taken from 1999’s Interlude EP]
I Will Be There [taken from 2002’s Condition Red]
Forevermore [taken from 1999’s Unification]
H.N. Powered Man [taken from 2004’s Battering Ram]
Starbreaker [Judas Priest Cover]




