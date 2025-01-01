24 авг 2025



Перезаписанный релиз IRON SAVIOR



Reforged – Machine World, новый релиз IRON SAVIOR, доступен для прослушивания ниже:



Never Say Die [taken from 2001’s Dark Assault]

Eye Of The World [taken from 2001’s Dark Assault]

Walls Of Fire [taken from 2002’s Condition Red]

Time Will Tell [taken from 2004’s Battering Ram]

Dragons Rising [taken from 2001’s Dark Assault]

Stonecold [taken from 1999’s Interlude EP]

Machine World [taken from 2004’s Battering Ram]

Stand Against The King [taken from 2004’s Battering Ram]

Break It Up [taken from 1997’s Iron Savior]

Contortions Of Time [taken from 1999’s Interlude EP]

Wings Of Deliverance [taken from 2004’s Battering Ram]

Touching The Rainbow [taken from 1999’s Interlude EP]

I Will Be There [taken from 2002’s Condition Red]

Forevermore [taken from 1999’s Unification]

H.N. Powered Man [taken from 2004’s Battering Ram]

Starbreaker [Judas Priest Cover] http://www.iron-savior.com

Слушайте <a href="https://music.yandex.ru/album/37870525?utm_source=web&utm_medium=copy_link">Reforged - Machine World</a> — <a href="https://music.yandex.ru/artist/331586">Iron Savior</a> на Яндекс Музыке





