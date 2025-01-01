Профессиональное видео полного выступления BEYOND THE BLACK
Профессиональное видео полного выступления BEYOND THE BLACK, состоявшегося в рамках фестиваля Wacken Open Air 2025, доступно для просмотра ниже:
In the Shadows
When Angels Fall
Heart of the Hurricane
Dancing in the Dark
Break the Silence (Live debut; with curtain drop and reveal of full stage setup)
Shine and Shade
Written in Blood
Free Me (with Tina Guo) (with cello intro and angel wings)
Lost in Forever
Songs of Love and Death
Rising High
Reincarnation
Running to the Edge
Hallelujah
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).
Сообщений нет