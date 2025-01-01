сегодня



Профессиональное видео полного выступления BEYOND THE BLACK



Профессиональное видео полного выступления BEYOND THE BLACK, состоявшегося в рамках фестиваля Wacken Open Air 2025, доступно для просмотра ниже:



In the Shadows

When Angels Fall

Heart of the Hurricane

Dancing in the Dark

Break the Silence (Live debut; with curtain drop and reveal of full stage setup)

Shine and Shade

Written in Blood

Free Me (with Tina Guo) (with cello intro and angel wings)

Lost in Forever

Songs of Love and Death

Rising High

Reincarnation

Running to the Edge

Hallelujah http://www.beyondtheblack.de/







