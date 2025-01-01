Arts
Новости
*MEGADETH обещают последний альбом и тур 59
*Новое видео CORONER 30
*Погиб бывший гитарист MASTODON 26
*Автор финальной обложки MEGADETH: «Работал с удовольствием!» 20
*Лидер PRIMAL FEAR: «Не дают нам визы в США!» 19
Beyond the Black

25 авг 2025 : 		 Профессиональное видео полного выступления BEYOND THE BLACK

25 июл 2025 : 		 Новое видео BEYOND THE BLACK

16 июл 2025 : 		 Новое видео BEYOND THE BLACK

20 июн 2025 : 		 Новое видео BEYOND THE BLACK

22 янв 2025 : 		 Видео с выступления BEYOND THE BLACK

19 дек 2024 : 		 Акустика от BEYOND THE BLACK

27 ноя 2024 : 		 Новое видео BEYOND THE BLACK

13 ноя 2024 : 		 Новое видео BEYOND THE BLACK

28 май 2024 : 		 Концертное видео BEYOND THE BLACK

30 янв 2024 : 		 Концертное видео BEYOND THE BLACK

15 янв 2024 : 		 Видео с выступления BEYOND THE BLACK

13 янв 2024 : 		 Новое видео BEYOND THE BLACK

26 дек 2023 : 		 Концертное видео BEYOND THE BLACK

18 дек 2023 : 		 Новое видео BEYOND THE BLACK

10 ноя 2023 : 		 Концертное видео BEYOND THE BLACK

28 окт 2023 : 		 Концертное видео BEYOND THE BLACK

28 июл 2023 : 		 Новое видео BEYOND THE BLACK

10 июн 2023 : 		 Концертное видео BEYOND THE BLACK

13 янв 2023 : 		 Новое видео BEYOND THE BLACK

2 дек 2022 : 		 Новое видео BEYOND THE BLACK

6 окт 2022 : 		 Новое видео BEYOND THE BLACK

24 авг 2022 : 		 Новое видео BEYOND THE BLACK

22 июл 2022 : 		 Концертное видео BEYOND THE BLACK

17 июн 2022 : 		 Новое видео BEYOND THE BLACK

26 сен 2021 : 		 BEYOND THE BLACK исполняют IRON MAIDEN

17 авг 2021 : 		 BEYOND THE BLACK на Nuclear Blast
Профессиональное видео полного выступления BEYOND THE BLACK



Профессиональное видео полного выступления BEYOND THE BLACK, состоявшегося в рамках фестиваля Wacken Open Air 2025, доступно для просмотра ниже:

In the Shadows
When Angels Fall
Heart of the Hurricane
Dancing in the Dark
Break the Silence (Live debut; with curtain drop and reveal of full stage setup)
Shine and Shade
Written in Blood
Free Me (with Tina Guo) (with cello intro and angel wings)
Lost in Forever
Songs of Love and Death
Rising High
Reincarnation
Running to the Edge
Hallelujah




просмотров: 137

