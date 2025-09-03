сегодня



Новое видео NINE INCH NAILS



As Alive As You Need Me To Be, новое видео NINE INCH NAILS, доступно ниже. Этот трек взят из саундтрека TRON: Ares, релиз которого намечен на 19 сентября:



1. Init

2. Forked Reality

3. As Alive As You Need Me To Be

4. Echoes

5. This Changes Everything

6. In The Image Of

7. I Know You Can Feel It

8. Permanence

9. Infiltrator

10. 100% Expendable

11. Still Remains

12. Who Wants To Live Forever?

13. Building Better Worlds

14. Target Identified

15. Daemonize

16. Empathetic Response

17. What Have You Done?

18. A Question Of Trust

19. Ghost In The Machine

20. No Going Back

21. Nemsis

22. New Directive

23. Out In The World

24. Shadow Over Me







