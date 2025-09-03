As Alive As You Need Me To Be, новое видео NINE INCH NAILS, доступно ниже. Этот трек взят из саундтрека TRON: Ares, релиз которого намечен на 19 сентября:
1. Init
2. Forked Reality
3. As Alive As You Need Me To Be
4. Echoes
5. This Changes Everything
6. In The Image Of
7. I Know You Can Feel It
8. Permanence
9. Infiltrator
10. 100% Expendable
11. Still Remains
12. Who Wants To Live Forever?
13. Building Better Worlds
14. Target Identified
15. Daemonize
16. Empathetic Response
17. What Have You Done?
18. A Question Of Trust
19. Ghost In The Machine
20. No Going Back
21. Nemsis
22. New Directive
23. Out In The World
24. Shadow Over Me
