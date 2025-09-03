Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register
MENU LOGO
×
СОБЫТИЯ
Новости
Новости.Рус
Видео
Концерты
Репортажи
МУЗЫКА
Группы
Рецензии
Интервью
Стили
ИСКУССТВО
Графика
ОБЩЕНИЕ
Форум
Ссылки
Контакты

LOGIN
Новости
*Новый альбом HELLOWEEN доступен для прослушивания 46
*CRADLE OF FILTH уволили гитариста 37
*Бывшие члены ответили лидеру CRADLE OF FILTH 31
*Погиб бывший гитарист MASTODON 31
*Бывшая клавишница CRADLE OF FILTH: «Мы несколько месяцев наз... 29
Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Новый альбом HELLOWEEN доступен для прослушивания 46
*CRADLE OF FILTH уволили гитариста 37
*Бывшие члены ответили лидеру CRADLE OF FILTH 31
*Погиб бывший гитарист MASTODON 31
*Бывшая клавишница CRADLE OF FILTH: «Мы несколько месяцев наз... 29
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Nine Inch Nails

*



3 сен 2025 : 		 Новое видео NINE INCH NAILS

17 июл 2025 : 		 Новая песня NINE INCH NAILS

9 апр 2025 : 		 RICHIE KOTZEN: «Я чуть было не оказался в NINE INCH NAILS»

12 авг 2024 : 		 NINE INCH NAILS запишут саундтрек к Трон: Арес

5 апр 2024 : 		 Лидер NINE INCH NAILS: «Стриминг-сервисы жируют на музыкантах»

30 май 2022 : 		 Бывший вокалист ANTHRAX исполняет NINE INCH NAILS

21 мар 2022 : 		 DANNY ELFMAN и TRENT REZNOR представили новую работу

24 авг 2021 : 		 NINE INCH NAILS отменили тур из-за COVID-19

29 сен 2020 : 		 RICHARD PATRICK — о том, почему ушёл из NINE INCH NAILS

21 май 2020 : 		 NINE INCH NAILS отменили осенний тур

26 мар 2020 : 		 NINE INCH NAILS выпустили два альбома. Бесплатно

30 дек 2019 : 		 На следующем альбоме NINE INCH NAILS могут быть приглашённые музыканты

26 июн 2018 : 		 Лидер NINE INCH NAILS о Кайне Уэсте

18 май 2018 : 		 Новая песня NINE INCH NAILS

10 май 2018 : 		 Новый ЕР NINE INCH NAILS выйдет летом

16 окт 2017 : 		 NINE INCH NAILS записали свою версию "Halloween"

18 июл 2017 : 		 Новая песня NINE INCH NAILS

14 июл 2017 : 		 Новая песня NINE INCH NAILS

23 дек 2016 : 		 Новая песня NINE INCH NAILS

17 дек 2016 : 		 NINE INCH NAILS выпускают ЕР

4 окт 2016 : 		 Лидер NINE INCH NAILS работает над новым саундтреком

5 авг 2016 : 		 TRENT REZNOR не подтверждает выход нового сингла NINE INCH NAILS

21 дек 2015 : 		 Новый альбом NINE INCH NAILS выйдет в 2016

22 окт 2015 : 		 Гитарист NINE INCH NAILS выпустит саундтрек

23 апр 2015 : 		 Лидер NINE INCH NAILS выставил дом на продажу

10 ноя 2014 : 		 Лидер NINE INCH NAILS работает над «секретным проектом» для APPLE
Показать далее
| - |

|||| сегодня

Новое видео NINE INCH NAILS



zoom
As Alive As You Need Me To Be, новое видео NINE INCH NAILS, доступно ниже. Этот трек взят из саундтрека TRON: Ares, релиз которого намечен на 19 сентября:

1. Init
2. Forked Reality
3. As Alive As You Need Me To Be
4. Echoes
5. This Changes Everything
6. In The Image Of
7. I Know You Can Feel It
8. Permanence
9. Infiltrator
10. 100% Expendable
11. Still Remains
12. Who Wants To Live Forever?
13. Building Better Worlds
14. Target Identified
15. Daemonize
16. Empathetic Response
17. What Have You Done?
18. A Question Of Trust
19. Ghost In The Machine
20. No Going Back
21. Nemsis
22. New Directive
23. Out In The World
24. Shadow Over Me




Like!+0Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать 1 )

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).

3 сен 2025
Орион
Фото "Живая очередь в ПНД"
просмотров: 229

 ||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2025 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом