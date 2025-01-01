Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register
MENU LOGO
×
СОБЫТИЯ
Новости
Новости.Рус
Видео
Концерты
Репортажи
МУЗЫКА
Группы
Рецензии
Интервью
Стили
ИСКУССТВО
Графика
ОБЩЕНИЕ
Форум
Ссылки
Контакты

LOGIN
Новости
*Барабанщик DEATH: «Когда "Symbolic" вышел, его просто ненави... 99
*Новый альбом HELLOWEEN доступен для прослушивания 47
*Бывшие члены ответили лидеру CRADLE OF FILTH 35
*Бывшая клавишница CRADLE OF FILTH: «Мы несколько месяцев наз... 30
*Лидер CRADLE OF FILTH ответил бывшим членам 23
Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Барабанщик DEATH: «Когда "Symbolic" вышел, его просто ненави... 99
*Новый альбом HELLOWEEN доступен для прослушивания 47
*Бывшие члены ответили лидеру CRADLE OF FILTH 35
*Бывшая клавишница CRADLE OF FILTH: «Мы несколько месяцев наз... 30
*Лидер CRADLE OF FILTH ответил бывшим членам 23
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Coheed and Cambria

*



11 сен 2025 : 		 COHEED AND CAMBRIA обновят альбом осенью

4 сен 2025 : 		 Новое видео COHEED AND CAMBRIA

13 июн 2025 : 		 Барабанщик COHEED AND CAMBRIA поможет металлистам

15 янв 2025 : 		 Новое видео COHEED AND CAMBRIA

22 дек 2024 : 		 Вокалист COHEED AND CAMBRIA выпустил сборник кавер-версий

20 ноя 2024 : 		 Новое видео COHEED AND CAMBRIA

2 окт 2024 : 		 Новое видео COHEED AND CAMBRIA

21 май 2024 : 		 Новая песня COHEED AND CAMBRIA

22 июн 2023 : 		 Новое видео COHEED AND CAMBRIA

27 янв 2023 : 		 Новое видео COHEED AND CAMBRIA

11 авг 2022 : 		 Новое видео COHEED AND CAMBRIA

19 май 2022 : 		 Видео с текстом от COHEED AND CAMBRIA

28 апр 2022 : 		 Акустика от COHEED AND CAMBRIA

20 апр 2022 : 		 Кавер-версия KISS от COHEED AND CAMBRIA

15 янв 2022 : 		 Новый альбом COHEED AND CAMBRIA выйдет весной

11 ноя 2021 : 		 Новое видео COHEED AND CAMBRIA

10 авг 2021 : 		 Новое видео COHEED AND CAMBRIA

22 июл 2021 : 		 Новое видео COHEED AND CAMBRIA

21 июл 2021 : 		 COHEED AND CAMBRIA работают над новой музыкой

25 фев 2021 : 		 COHEED AND CAMBRIA выпускают кофе

27 ноя 2020 : 		 Фигурки от COHEED AND CAMBRIA

25 авг 2020 : 		 RICK SPRINGFIELD на новом сингле COHEED AND CAMBRIA

13 дек 2019 : 		 Анимированное видео от COHEED AND CAMBRIA

27 окт 2019 : 		 Барабанщику COHEED AND CAMBRIA проведут операцию

17 май 2019 : 		 COHEED AND CAMBRIA исполнили свою песню а капелла

4 окт 2018 : 		 Новое видео COHEED AND CAMBRIA
Показать далее
| - |

|||| сегодня

COHEED AND CAMBRIA обновят альбом осенью



zoom
COHEED AND CAMBRIA третьего октября на Virgin Music Group выпустят обновленную версию альбома "The Father Of Make Believe", получившую название "The Father Of Make Believe: The New Entities Edition", в которую войдет четыре новые композиции:

Side I

01. Yesterday's Lost
02. Goodbye, Sunshine
03. Searching for Tomorrow
04. The Father of Make Believe
05. Meri of Mercy

Side II

06. Blind Side Sonny
07. Play the Poet
08. One Last Miracle
09. Corner My Confidence
10. Someone Who Can

Side III

11. The Continuum I: Welcome to Forever, Mr Nobody
12. The Continuum II: The Flood
13. The Continuum III: Tethered Together
14. The Continuum IV: So It Goes

Side IV

15. Key Entity Extraction VI - Melvin The Mistake
16. Key Entity Extraction VII - Yuko The Trivial
17. Key Entity Extraction VIII- Peter The Wishing
18. Key Entity Extraction IX - Shiloh The Selfish




Like!+0Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).



Сообщений нет

просмотров: 33

 ||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2025 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом