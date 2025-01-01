COHEED AND CAMBRIA обновят альбом осенью

COHEED AND CAMBRIA третьего октября на Virgin Music Group выпустят обновленную версию альбома "The Father Of Make Believe", получившую название "The Father Of Make Believe: The New Entities Edition", в которую войдет четыре новые композиции:
Side I
01. Yesterday's Lost
02. Goodbye, Sunshine
03. Searching for Tomorrow
04. The Father of Make Believe
05. Meri of Mercy
Side II
06. Blind Side Sonny
07. Play the Poet
08. One Last Miracle
09. Corner My Confidence
10. Someone Who Can
Side III
11. The Continuum I: Welcome to Forever, Mr Nobody
12. The Continuum II: The Flood
13. The Continuum III: Tethered Together
14. The Continuum IV: So It Goes
Side IV
15. Key Entity Extraction VI - Melvin The Mistake
16. Key Entity Extraction VII - Yuko The Trivial
17. Key Entity Extraction VIII- Peter The Wishing
18. Key Entity Extraction IX - Shiloh The Selfish
