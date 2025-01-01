сегодня



COHEED AND CAMBRIA обновят альбом осенью



COHEED AND CAMBRIA третьего октября на Virgin Music Group выпустят обновленную версию альбома "The Father Of Make Believe", получившую название "The Father Of Make Believe: The New Entities Edition", в которую войдет четыре новые композиции:



Side I



01. Yesterday's Lost

02. Goodbye, Sunshine

03. Searching for Tomorrow

04. The Father of Make Believe

05. Meri of Mercy



Side II



06. Blind Side Sonny

07. Play the Poet

08. One Last Miracle

09. Corner My Confidence

10. Someone Who Can



Side III



11. The Continuum I: Welcome to Forever, Mr Nobody

12. The Continuum II: The Flood

13. The Continuum III: Tethered Together

14. The Continuum IV: So It Goes



Side IV



15. Key Entity Extraction VI - Melvin The Mistake

16. Key Entity Extraction VII - Yuko The Trivial

17. Key Entity Extraction VIII- Peter The Wishing

18. Key Entity Extraction IX - Shiloh The Selfish







