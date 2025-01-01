сегодня



Новый релиз BLACKBERRY SMOKE выйдет осенью



BLACKBERRY SMOKE выпустят новый сборник, Rattle, Ramble & Roll: The Best Of Blackberry Smoke – Volume One,14 ноября на 3 Legged Records:



“Sanctified Woman”

“Six Ways To Sunday”

“Waiting For The Thunder”

“Good One Comin’ On”

“Payback’s A Bitch”

“The Whippoorwill”

“Son Of The Bourbon”

“Hey Delilah”

“Till The Wheels Fall Off”

“Prayer For The Little Man”

“Rock And Roll Again”

“Sure Was Good”

“Let It Burn”

“Up In Smoke”

“Sleeping Dogs”

“Azalea”

“Pretty Little Lie”

“Run Away From It All”

“We Got Company”

“Southern Child”

“One Horse Town”

“Ain’t Much Left Of Me” https://www.blackberrysmoke.com/





