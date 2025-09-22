Arts
Новости
*Новое видео TESTAMENT 82
*Умер вокалист AT THE GATES 31
*JOE LYNN TURNER в жюри Интервидение 2025 24
*Новый альбом группы PARADISE LOST доступен для прослушивания 23
*DIMMU BORGIR завершили работу над альбомом 22
*Новое видео TESTAMENT 82
*Умер вокалист AT THE GATES 31
*JOE LYNN TURNER в жюри Интервидение 2025 24
*Новый альбом группы PARADISE LOST доступен для прослушивания 23
*DIMMU BORGIR завершили работу над альбомом 22
Igorrr

22 сен 2025 : 		 Новое видео IGORRR

21 сен 2025 : 		 Новый альбом IGORRR доступен для прослушивания

15 сен 2025 : 		 Вскрытие IGORRR

29 авг 2025 : 		 Новое видео IGORRR

26 июн 2025 : 		 Новое видео IGORRR

21 май 2025 : 		 Новое видео IGORRR

18 ноя 2021 : 		 Концертное видео IGORRR

14 окт 2021 : 		 Концертное видео IGORRR

9 июл 2020 : 		 Переиздания IGORRR выйдут осенью

1 апр 2020 : 		 Новый альбом IGORRR доступен для прослушивания

19 мар 2020 : 		 Новая песня IGORRR

27 фев 2020 : 		 Новое видео IGORRR с участием вокалиста CANNIBAL CORPSE

17 янв 2020 : 		 Новое видео IGORRR

25 июл 2018 : 		 Альбом IGORRR выйдет на виниле

6 июн 2017 : 		 Новое видео IGORRR

12 апр 2017 : 		 Новое видео IGORRR

24 фев 2017 : 		 IGORRR на Metal Blade Records
Новое видео IGORRR



“Daemoni”, новое видео IGORRR, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из нового альбома Amen, который выпущен 19 сентября на Metal Blade в следующих вариантах:

– Box Set (2-LP sawblade shape picture vinyl, action figure, coloring book, slipmat, greeting card, ltd. 1000)
– Digipak (EU) / Jewelcase CD (US)
– Tan Smoke Marbled Vinyl (US)
– Teal Marbled Vinyl (US)
– Tan Marbled Vinyl (US)
– 180g Black Vinyl (EU)
– Gold Metallic Vinyl (EU)
– Transparent Beige Brown Marbled Vinyl (EU, ltd. 1000)
– Neon Splatter Vinyl (MB Store EU, ltd. 500)
– Clear/Gold Splatter Vinyl (Band excl, ltd. 300)
– Zoetrope Pic-LP Vinyl (EU, ltd. 500)
– Smoke Vinyl Vinyl (Sound Pollution excl, ltd. 300)
– Gold/Black Dust Splatter Vinyl (Season of Mist excl, ltd. 200)
– White/Brown Splatter Vinyl (Frozen Records excl, ltd. 200)

“Daemoni”
“Headbutt”
“Limbo”
“Blastbeat Falafel”
“ADHD”
“2020”
“Mustard Mucous”
“Infestis”
“Ancient Sun”
“Pure Disproportionate Black And White Nihilism”
“Étude n°120”
“Silence”




22 сен 2025
Gustaff
Достойный конкурент Годзиллы
1997-2025 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
