Новое видео IGORRR
“Daemoni”, новое видео IGORRR, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из нового альбома Amen, который выпущен 19 сентября на Metal Blade в следующих вариантах:
– Box Set (2-LP sawblade shape picture vinyl, action figure, coloring book, slipmat, greeting card, ltd. 1000)
– Digipak (EU) / Jewelcase CD (US)
– Tan Smoke Marbled Vinyl (US)
– Teal Marbled Vinyl (US)
– Tan Marbled Vinyl (US)
– 180g Black Vinyl (EU)
– Gold Metallic Vinyl (EU)
– Transparent Beige Brown Marbled Vinyl (EU, ltd. 1000)
– Neon Splatter Vinyl (MB Store EU, ltd. 500)
– Clear/Gold Splatter Vinyl (Band excl, ltd. 300)
– Zoetrope Pic-LP Vinyl (EU, ltd. 500)
– Smoke Vinyl Vinyl (Sound Pollution excl, ltd. 300)
– Gold/Black Dust Splatter Vinyl (Season of Mist excl, ltd. 200)
– White/Brown Splatter Vinyl (Frozen Records excl, ltd. 200)
“Daemoni”
“Headbutt”
“Limbo”
“Blastbeat Falafel”
“ADHD”
“2020”
“Mustard Mucous”
“Infestis”
“Ancient Sun”
“Pure Disproportionate Black And White Nihilism”
“Étude n°120”
“Silence”
