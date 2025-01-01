Arts
| - |

|||| сегодня

THE ROLLING STONES переиздают Black And Blue



zoom
14 ноября Interscope/UMe переиздают альбом THE ROLLING STONES 1976 года Black And Blue, который будет доступен в видео особого бокс-сета на пяти винилах или 4CD, а также в вариантах "попроще". Фрагмент из этого релиза, композиция Shame Shame Shame, доступна ниже:

– 5LP Super Deluxe Box Set
– 4CD Super Deluxe Box Set
– Limited Edition 5LP Marbled Vinyl Super Deluxe Box Set
– 2LP / 2CD (Album + Outtakes & Jams)
– 1LP / 1CD (2025 Steven Wilson Mix)
– 1LP Zoetrope Vinyl



Tracklisting:

1CD – Steven Wilson Remix 2025

“Hot Stuff”
“Hand Of Fate”
“Cherry Oh Baby”
“Memory Motel”
“Hey Negrita”
“Melody”
“Fool To Cry”
“Crazy Mama”

1LP – Steven Wilson Remix 2025

Side A
“Hot Stuff”
“Hand Of Fate”
“Cherry Oh Baby”
“Memory Motel”

Side B
“Hey Negrita”
“Melody”
“Fool To Cry”
“Crazy Mama”

2CD

Disc 1: Steven Wilson Remix 2025

“Hot Stuff”
“Hand Of Fate”
“Cherry Oh Baby”
“Memory Motel”
“Hey Negrita” (Inspiration by Ron Wood)
“Melody” (Inspiration by Billy Preston)
“Fool To Cry”
“Crazy Mama”

Disc 2: Outtakes and Jams

“I Love Ladies”
“Shame, Shame, Shame”
“Chuck Berry Style Jam” (With Harvey Mandel)
“Blues Jam” (With Jeff Beck)
“Rotterdam Jam” (With Jeff Beck & Robert A. Johnson)
“Freeway Jam” (With Jeff Beck)

2LP

Disc 1: Steven Wilson Remix 2025

Side A
“Hot Stuff”
“Hand Of Fate”
“Cherry Oh Baby”
“Memory Motel”

Side B
“Hey Negrita” (Inspiration by Ron Wood)
“Melody” (Inspiration by Billy Preston)
“Fool To Cry”
“Crazy Mama”

Disc 2: Outtakes and Jams

Side A
“I Love Ladies”
“Shame, Shame, Shame”
“Chuck Berry Style Jam” (With Harvey Mandel)

Side B
“Blues Jam” (With Jeff Beck)
“Rotterdam Jam” (With Jeff Beck & Robert A. Johnson)
“Freeway Jam” (With Jeff Beck)

Super Deluxe 4CD + Blu-ray

Disc 1: Steven Wilson Remix 2025

“Hot Stuff”
“Hand Of Fate”
“Cherry Oh Baby”
“Memory Motel”
“Hey Negrita” (Inspiration by Ron Wood)
“Melody” (Inspiration by Billy Preston)
“Fool To Cry”
“Crazy Mama”

Disc 2: Outtakes and Jams

“I Love Ladies”
“Shame, Shame, Shame”
“Chuck Berry Style Jam” (With Harvey Mandel)
“Blues Jam” (With Jeff Beck)
“Rotterdam Jam” (With Jeff Beck & Robert A. Johnson)
“Freeway Jam” (With Jeff Beck)

Disc 3: Live at Earls Court 1976

“Honky Tonk Women”
“If You Can’t Rock Me”/”Get Off My Cloud”
“Hand Of Fate”
“Hey Negrita” (Inspiration by Ron Wood)
“Ain’t Too Proud To Beg”
“Fool To Cry”
“Hot Stuff”
“Star Star (Starfucker)”
“You Gotta Move”
“You Can’t Always Get What You Want”
Band Intro
“Happy”
“Tumbling Dice”
“Nothing From Nothing ”
“Outa-Space”

Disc 4: Live at Earls Court 1976

“Midnight Rambler”
“It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)”
“Brown Sugar”
“Jumpin’ Jack Flash”
“Street Fighting Man”
“Sympathy For The Devil”

Blu-Ray Disc

Black And Blue (Steven Wilson Remix 2025)

Les Rolling Stones Aux Abattoirs, Paris-Juin 1976

Band Intro
“Honky Tonk Women”
“Hand of Fate”
“Fool To Cry”
“Hot Stuff”
“Star Star”
“You Gotta Move”
“You Can’t Always Get What You Want”
Band Introductions
“Happy”
“Outa Space”
“Jumpin’ Jack Flash”
“Street Fighting Man”

Live at Earls Court Live 1976

Band Intro
“Honky Tonk Women”
“If You Can’t Rock Me/Get Off My Cloud”
“Hand Of Fate”
“Hey Negrita”
“Ain’t Too Proud To Beg”
“Fool To Cry”
“Hot Stuff”
“Star Star (Starfucker)”
“You Gotta Move”
“You Can’t Always Get What You Want”
“Happy”
“Tumbling Dice”
“Nothing From Nothing”
“Outa-Space”
“Midnight Rambler”
“It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)”
“Brown Sugar”
“Jumpin’ Jack Flash”
“Street Fighting Man”
“Sympathy For The Devil”

Super Deluxe 5LP + Blu-ray

Disc 1: Steven Wilson Remix 2025

Side A
“Hot Stuff”
“Hand Of Fate”
“Cherry Oh Baby”
“Memory Motel”

Side B
“Hey Negrita” (Inspiration by Ron Wood)
“Melody” (Inspiration by Billy Preston)
“Fool To Cry”
“Crazy Mama”

Disc 2: Outtakes and Jams

Side A
“I Love Ladies”
“Shame, Shame, Shame”
“Chuck Berry Style Jam” (With Harvey Mandel)

Side B

“Blues Jam” (With Jeff Beck)
“Rotterdam Jam” (With Jeff Beck & Robert A. Johnson)
“Freeway Jam” (With Jeff Beck)

Disc 3: Live at Earls Court 1976

Side A
“Honky Tonk Women”
“If You Can’t Rock Me”/”Get Off My Cloud”
“Hand Of Fate”
“Hey Negrita” (Inspiration by Ron Wood)

Side B
“Ain’t Too Proud To Beg”
“Fool To Cry”
“Hot Stuff”
“Star Star (Starfucker)”

Disc 4: Live at Earls Court 1976

Side A
“You Gotta Move”
“You Can’t Always Get What You Want”
Band Intro
“Happy”

Side B
“Tumbling Dice”
“Nothing from Nothing”
“Outa-space”

Disc 5: Live at Earls Court 1976

Side A
“Midnight Rambler”
“It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)”
“Brown Sugar”

Side B
“Jumpin’ Jack Flash”
“Street Fighting Man”
“Sympathy For The Devil”

Blu-Ray Disc

Black And Blue (Steven Wilson Remix 2025) Hi-res stereo and Atmos Mix

Les Rolling Stones Aux Abattoirs, Paris-Juin 1976

Band Intro
“Honky Tonk Women”
“Hand of Fate”
“Fool To Cry”
“Hot Stuff”
“Star Star”
“You Gotta Move”
“You Can’t Always Get What You Want”
Band Introductions
“Happy”
“Outa Space”
“Jumpin’ Jack Flash”
“Street Fighting Man”

Live at Earls Court Live 1976

Band Intro
“Honky Tonk Women”
“If You Can’t Rock Me”/”Get Off My Cloud”
“Hand Of Fate”
“Hey Negrita”
“Ain’t Too Proud To Beg”
“Fool To Cry”
“Hot Stuff”
“Star Star (Starfucker)”
“You Gotta Move”
“You Can’t Always Get What You Want”
“Happy”
“Tumbling Dice”
“Nothing From Nothing”
“Outa-Space”
“Midnight Rambler”
“It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)”
“Brown Sugar”
“Jumpin’ Jack Flash”
“Street Fighting Man”
“Sympathy For The Devil”




