THE ROLLING STONES переиздают Black And Blue



14 ноября Interscope/UMe переиздают альбом THE ROLLING STONES 1976 года Black And Blue, который будет доступен в видео особого бокс-сета на пяти винилах или 4CD, а также в вариантах "попроще". Фрагмент из этого релиза, композиция Shame Shame Shame, доступна ниже:



– 5LP Super Deluxe Box Set

– 4CD Super Deluxe Box Set

– Limited Edition 5LP Marbled Vinyl Super Deluxe Box Set

– 2LP / 2CD (Album + Outtakes & Jams)

– 1LP / 1CD (2025 Steven Wilson Mix)

– 1LP Zoetrope Vinyl







Tracklisting:



1CD – Steven Wilson Remix 2025



“Hot Stuff”

“Hand Of Fate”

“Cherry Oh Baby”

“Memory Motel”

“Hey Negrita”

“Melody”

“Fool To Cry”

“Crazy Mama”



1LP – Steven Wilson Remix 2025



Side A

“Hot Stuff”

“Hand Of Fate”

“Cherry Oh Baby”

“Memory Motel”



Side B

“Hey Negrita”

“Melody”

“Fool To Cry”

“Crazy Mama”



Blu-Ray Disc



Black And Blue (Steven Wilson Remix 2025)



Les Rolling Stones Aux Abattoirs, Paris-Juin 1976



Band Intro

“Honky Tonk Women”

“Hand of Fate”

“Fool To Cry”

“Hot Stuff”

“Star Star”

“You Gotta Move”

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

Band Introductions

“Happy”

“Outa Space”

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

“Street Fighting Man”



Live at Earls Court Live 1976



Band Intro

“Honky Tonk Women”

“If You Can’t Rock Me/Get Off My Cloud”

“Hand Of Fate”

“Hey Negrita”

“Ain’t Too Proud To Beg”

“Fool To Cry”

“Hot Stuff”

“Star Star (Starfucker)”

“You Gotta Move”

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

“Happy”

“Tumbling Dice”

“Nothing From Nothing”

“Outa-Space”

“Midnight Rambler”

“It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)”

“Brown Sugar”

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

“Street Fighting Man”

“Sympathy For The Devil”



