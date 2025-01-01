сегодня



PERRY FARRELL, STEVEN ADLER, DERYCK WHIBLEY выступили на "A 60th Anniversary The Doors Celebration"



30 октября состоялся специальный концерт "A 60th Anniversary Doors Celebration" 1 посвящение легендарному альбому "Morrison Hotel", в котором помимо Robby Krieger, принимали участие Billy Idol and Steve Stevens, Greg Gonzalez (CIGARETTES AFTER SEX),Perry Farrell (JANE'S ADDICTION),Fantastic Negrito, Chris Goss (MASTERS OF REALITY),Kevin Martin (CANDLEBOX),John Doe (X),Deryck Whibley (SUM 41),Haley Reinhart, Robert DeLeo (STONE TEMPLE PILOTS),Carmine Appice (VANILLA FUDGE),Steven Adler (GUNS N' ROSES),Adam Kury (CANDLEBOX) and Orianthi:



Break On Through (to the Other Side) (The Doors song) (with Fantastic Negrito)

Five to One (The Doors song) (with Fantastic Negrito)

Not to Touch the Earth (The Doors song) (with Waylon Krieger)

Back Door Man (Willie Dixon cover) (with Kevin Martin, Adam Kury, Carmine Appice)

When the Music's Over (The Doors song) (with Kevin Martin, Adam Kury, Carmine Appice)

Horse Latitudes (The Doors song) (Robby vocals)

Wild Child (The Doors song) (with Waylon Krieger)

People Are Strange (The Doors song) (with Haley Reinhart)

The WASP (Texas Radio and the Big Beat) (The Doors song) (with Chris Goss)

Roadhouse Blues (The Doors song) (with Perry Farrell, Orianthi)

Waiting for the Sun (The Doors song) (with Perry Farrell, Orianthi, Steven Adler)

You Make Me Real (The Doors song) (with Deryck Whibley)

Peace Frog (The Doors song) (with Deryck Whibley)

Blue Sunday (The Doors song) (with Greg Gonzalez)

Indian Summer (The Doors song) (with Greg Gonzalez)

Ship of Fools (The Doors song) (with Dan Rothchild)

Land Ho! (The Doors song) (with Dan Rothchild)

Queen of the Highway (The Doors song) (with Waylon Krieger)

The Spy (The Doors song) (with John Doe)

Maggie M'Gill (The Doors song) (with John Doe)

You're Lost Little Girl (The Doors song) (with Greg Gonzalez)

The Crystal Ship (The Doors song) (with Greg Gonzalez)

Touch Me (The Doors song) (with Perry Farrell, Orianthi, Robert DeLeo, Andy Crosby)

L.A. Woman (The Doors song) (with Billy Idol, Steve Stevens)

Riders on the Storm (The Doors song) (with Greg Gonzalez)

Light My Fire (The Doors song) (with Billy Idol, Steve Stevens - Robby’s solo included Eleanor Rigby & My Favorite Things snippets)







+0 -0



просмотров: 59

