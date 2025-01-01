Arts
Новости
3 ноя 2025 : 		 PERRY FARRELL, STEVEN ADLER, DERYCK WHIBLEY выступили на "A 60th Anniversary The Doors Celebration"

15 сен 2025 : 		 Blu-ray бокс-сет THE DOORS выйдет осенью

4 ноя 2024 : 		 Барабанщик THE DOORS сунет за Камалу

10 окт 2024 : 		 60-летие THE DOORS отметят серией релизов

25 янв 2024 : 		 Кавер-версия THE DOORS от THE BLACK MOODS

30 июл 2023 : 		 "Golden Album" THE DOORS будет доступен во всем мире

26 янв 2023 : 		 ROBBY KRIEGER продал долю THE DOORS PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC

8 сен 2022 : 		 IAN ASTBURY — о выступлениях с музыкантами THE DOORS

12 май 2022 : 		 ROB HALFORD и ALICE COOPER исполняют хит THE DOORS

9 ноя 2021 : 		 Гитарист THE DOORS о возможности работы с вокалистом THE CULT

1 окт 2021 : 		 Фильм THE DOORS покажут в кинотеатрах

13 июл 2021 : 		 Гитарист THE DOORS выпускает мемуары

16 сен 2020 : 		 Новое видео гитариста THE DOORS

22 авг 2020 : 		 Переиздание THE DOORS выйдет осенью

12 авг 2020 : 		 Новая песня гитариста THE DOORS

29 июн 2020 : 		 Почему вокалисту THE DOORS так и не сделали вскрытие?

28 июн 2020 : 		 Новое видео гитариста THE DOORS

30 май 2020 : 		 Новое видео гитариста THE DOORS

12 янв 2020 : 		 Трейлер нового фильма о THE DOORS

14 дек 2019 : 		 Фильм об участнике THE DOORS покажут в кинотеатрах

30 дек 2017 : 		 JERRY CANTRELL, KRIST NOVOSELIC выступили с THE DOORS

16 дек 2017 : 		 Концертный релиз THE DOORS выйдет зимой

17 сен 2017 : 		 Вышел бокс-сет с синглами THE DOORS

15 мар 2017 : 		 Юбилейная версия первого альбома THE DOORS выйдет весной

5 фев 2017 : 		 Музыканты HAWKWIND, ASIA, STYX в новом релизе гитариста THE DOORS

14 апр 2015 : 		 Сборник лучшего от THE DOORS выйдет на SACD
PERRY FARRELL, STEVEN ADLER, DERYCK WHIBLEY выступили на "A 60th Anniversary The Doors Celebration"



zoom
30 октября состоялся специальный концерт "A 60th Anniversary Doors Celebration" 1 посвящение легендарному альбому "Morrison Hotel", в котором помимо Robby Krieger, принимали участие Billy Idol and Steve Stevens, Greg Gonzalez (CIGARETTES AFTER SEX),Perry Farrell (JANE'S ADDICTION),Fantastic Negrito, Chris Goss (MASTERS OF REALITY),Kevin Martin (CANDLEBOX),John Doe (X),Deryck Whibley (SUM 41),Haley Reinhart, Robert DeLeo (STONE TEMPLE PILOTS),Carmine Appice (VANILLA FUDGE),Steven Adler (GUNS N' ROSES),Adam Kury (CANDLEBOX) and Orianthi:

Break On Through (to the Other Side) (The Doors song) (with Fantastic Negrito)
Five to One (The Doors song) (with Fantastic Negrito)
Not to Touch the Earth (The Doors song) (with Waylon Krieger)
Back Door Man (Willie Dixon cover) (with Kevin Martin, Adam Kury, Carmine Appice)
When the Music's Over (The Doors song) (with Kevin Martin, Adam Kury, Carmine Appice)
Horse Latitudes (The Doors song) (Robby vocals)
Wild Child (The Doors song) (with Waylon Krieger)
People Are Strange (The Doors song) (with Haley Reinhart)
The WASP (Texas Radio and the Big Beat) (The Doors song) (with Chris Goss)
Roadhouse Blues (The Doors song) (with Perry Farrell, Orianthi)
Waiting for the Sun (The Doors song) (with Perry Farrell, Orianthi, Steven Adler)
You Make Me Real (The Doors song) (with Deryck Whibley)
Peace Frog (The Doors song) (with Deryck Whibley)
Blue Sunday (The Doors song) (with Greg Gonzalez)
Indian Summer (The Doors song) (with Greg Gonzalez)
Ship of Fools (The Doors song) (with Dan Rothchild)
Land Ho! (The Doors song) (with Dan Rothchild)
Queen of the Highway (The Doors song) (with Waylon Krieger)
The Spy (The Doors song) (with John Doe)
Maggie M'Gill (The Doors song) (with John Doe)
You're Lost Little Girl (The Doors song) (with Greg Gonzalez)
The Crystal Ship (The Doors song) (with Greg Gonzalez)
Touch Me (The Doors song) (with Perry Farrell, Orianthi, Robert DeLeo, Andy Crosby)
L.A. Woman (The Doors song) (with Billy Idol, Steve Stevens)
Riders on the Storm (The Doors song) (with Greg Gonzalez)
Light My Fire (The Doors song) (with Billy Idol, Steve Stevens - Robby’s solo included Eleanor Rigby & My Favorite Things snippets)




