Новое видео GLUECIFER



“Armadas”, новое видео группы GLUECIFER, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома Same Drug New High, выходящего 16 января на Steamhammer. Первый за 21 год студийный альбом будет доступен в следующих вариантах:



*Limited LP Edition / Steamhammer exclusive – Limited to 300 copies (incl. splattered red/black/white Vinyl and LP insert) – Order here

*Limited LP Edition / Flight 13 exclusive – Limited to 300 copies (incl. gold Vinyl and LP insert) – Order here

*Limited LP Edition / EU & UK exclusive – Limited to 300 copies (incl. translucent red Vinyl and LP insert)

*Limited LP Edition / Nordics exclusive – Limited to 500 copies (incl. translucent clear Vinyl and LP insert)

*Standard LP Edition (including black vinyl and LP insert)

*CD Edition (in a Digipak)

*Digital Edition (Stream & Download)



Трек-лист:



“The Idiot”

“Same Drug New High”

“Armadas”

“I’m Ready”

“The Score”

“Pharmacity”

“1996”

“Made In The Morning”

“Mind Control”

“Another Night, Another City”

“On The Wire”











