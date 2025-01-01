Arts
Новости
*Нюхает ли гитарист METALLICA? 32
*Вокалист SCORPIONS: «Мы аполитичная группа» 21
*Лидер MEGADETH: «От трех до пяти буду прощаться, не меньше!» 21
*JON BON JOVI: «На возвращение на сцену меня вдохновила METAL... 20
*Участники LIVING COLOUR и EXTREME в кавер-версии от MILITIA ... 17
18 ноя 2025 : 		 Концертное видео PERSEFONE

17 окт 2025 : 		 Концертное видео PERSEFONE

18 май 2024 : 		 Демонстрационное видео от PERSEFONE

30 мар 2024 : 		 PAUL MASVIDAL присоединился на сцене к PERSEFONE

31 янв 2024 : 		 Новое видео PERSEFONE

28 ноя 2023 : 		 Новое видео PERSEFONE

6 фев 2022 : 		 Видео с текстом от PERSEFONE

14 янв 2022 : 		 Новое видео PERSEFONE

8 янв 2022 : 		 Новое видео PERSEFONE

31 дек 2021 : 		 Барабанщик PERSEFONE показал, что у него есть

17 ноя 2021 : 		 Новое видео PERSEFONE

24 авг 2021 : 		 PERSEFONE на Napalm Records

8 мар 2017 : 		 Новое видео PERSEFONE

10 фев 2017 : 		 Новое видео PERSEFONE

14 окт 2016 : 		 Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома PERSEFONE

19 мар 2014 : 		 Переиздание PERSEFONE выйдет в апреле

20 фев 2013 : 		 Новое видео PERSEFONE

8 фев 2013 : 		 PERSEFONE выпустят новый альбом в марте
Концертное видео PERSEFONE



Leap of Faith, новое концертное видео PERSEFONE, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из нового релиза Live In Andorra, выход которого намечен на пятое декабря на Napalm Records:

1. Sounds and Vessels (Live in Andorra)
2. One Word (Live in Andorra)
3. The Equable (Live in Andorra)
4. Stillness is Timeless (Live in Andorra)
5. Prison Skin (Live in Andorra)
6. Cosmic Walkers (Live in Andorra)
7. Living Waves (Live in Andorra) 06:26
8. Kusanagi (Live in Andorra)
9. Leap of Faith (Live in Andorra)
10. Merkabah (Live in Andorra)
11. The Great Reality (Live in Andorra)
12. Flying Sea Dragons (Live in Andorra)
13. Mind as Universe (Live in Andorra)
14. Outro (Live in Andorra)






1997-2025 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
