Концертное видео PERSEFONE



One Word, новое концертное видео PERSEFONE, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из нового релиза Live In Andorra, выход которого намечен на пятое декабря на Napalm Records:



1. Sounds and Vessels (Live in Andorra)

2. One Word (Live in Andorra)

3. The Equable (Live in Andorra)

4. Stillness is Timeless (Live in Andorra)

5. Prison Skin (Live in Andorra)

6. Cosmic Walkers (Live in Andorra)

7. Living Waves (Live in Andorra) 06:26

8. Kusanagi (Live in Andorra)

9. Leap of Faith (Live in Andorra)

10. Merkabah (Live in Andorra)

11. The Great Reality (Live in Andorra)

12. Flying Sea Dragons (Live in Andorra)

13. Mind as Universe (Live in Andorra)

14. Outro (Live in Andorra)















