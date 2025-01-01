Arts
Новости
*Лидер BEHEMOTH не догоняет PARKWAY DRIVE, AVENGED SEVENFOLD ... 51
*CARNIVORE A.D. на APOSTASY RECORDS 30
*Лидер MEGADETH о причинах записи песни METALLICA 25
*BATTLE BEAST сменили вокалистку 22
*STEVE DIGIORGIO в OBLIVEON 17
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Gluecifer

*
| - |

|||| сегодня

Новое видео GLUECIFER



zoom
“I’m Ready”, новое видео группы GLUECIFER, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома Same Drug New High, выходящего 16 января на Steamhammer. Первый за 21 год студийный альбом будет доступен в следующих вариантах:

*Limited LP Edition / Steamhammer exclusive – Limited to 300 copies (incl. splattered red/black/white Vinyl and LP insert) – Order here
*Limited LP Edition / Flight 13 exclusive – Limited to 300 copies (incl. gold Vinyl and LP insert) – Order here
*Limited LP Edition / EU & UK exclusive – Limited to 300 copies (incl. translucent red Vinyl and LP insert)
*Limited LP Edition / Nordics exclusive – Limited to 500 copies (incl. translucent clear Vinyl and LP insert)
*Standard LP Edition (including black vinyl and LP insert)
*CD Edition (in a Digipak)
*Digital Edition (Stream & Download)

Трек-лист:

“The Idiot”
“Same Drug New High”
“Armadas”
“I’m Ready”
“The Score”
“Pharmacity”
“1996”
“Made In The Morning”
“Mind Control”
“Another Night, Another City”
“On The Wire”








1997-2025 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
