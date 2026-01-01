Draconian Trilogy, концертное видео THERION, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из нового релиза коллектива, Con Orquesta, выход которого намечен на 30 января на Napalm Records:
CD1:
01 The Blood of Kingu
02 The Ruler of Tamag
03 The Birth of Venus Illegitima
04 Tuonela
05 Twilight of the Gods
06 Mon Amour mon Ami
07 La Maritza
08 Via Nocturna
09 Asgård
10 Draconian Trilogy
CD2:
01 Ginnungagap
02 Ten Courts of Diyu
03 Litany of the Fallen
04 Siren of the Woods
05 Son of the Staves of Time
06 Lemuria
07 Sitra Ahra
08 Quetzalcoatl
09 The Rise of Sodom and Gomorrah
10 To Mega Therion
