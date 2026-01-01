Arts
Новости
*Голо-ссуй не голо-ссуй, все равно получишь ... лучший альбом... 48
*С Новым Годом! 42
*SCOTT 'WINO' WEINRICH: «Я ничего не покупал из MOT... 30
*Новое видео HYPOCRISY 28
*NITA STRAUSS ждет первенца 19
*

Therion

*



10 янв 2026 : 		 Концертное видео THERION

9 дек 2025 : 		 Концертное видео THERION

12 ноя 2025 : 		 Концертное видео THERION

5 мар 2025 : 		 Компиляция THERION выйдет в апреле

24 фев 2025 : 		 Демо THERION выйдут на виниле

1 фев 2024 : 		 Лидер THERION о планах на будущее

15 дек 2023 : 		 Новое видео THERION

23 ноя 2023 : 		 Видео с текстом от THERION

15 ноя 2023 : 		 Новое видео THERION

18 окт 2023 : 		 Видео с текстом от THERION

20 сен 2023 : 		 Новое видео THERION

27 апр 2023 : 		 THERION нашли новый лейбл

28 окт 2022 : 		 Новое видео THERION

30 сен 2022 : 		 Новое видео THERION

6 сен 2022 : 		 Трек-лист нового альбома THERION

26 авг 2022 : 		 Новое видео THERION

20 авг 2022 : 		 Переиздания THERION выйдут осенью

6 май 2022 : 		 Новое видео THERION

20 окт 2021 : 		 Новое видео THERION

11 июн 2021 : 		 Новое видео THERION

7 июн 2021 : 		 Вышел концертный релиз THERION

8 фев 2021 : 		 Успехи в чартах THERION

5 фев 2021 : 		 THERION почти записали новый альбом

22 янв 2021 : 		 Новое видео THERION

13 дек 2020 : 		 Новое видео THERION

14 ноя 2020 : 		 Новая песня THERION
Концертное видео THERION



Draconian Trilogy, концертное видео THERION, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из нового релиза коллектива, Con Orquesta, выход которого намечен на 30 января на Napalm Records:

CD1:
01 The Blood of Kingu
02 The Ruler of Tamag
03 The Birth of Venus Illegitima
04 Tuonela
05 Twilight of the Gods
06 Mon Amour mon Ami
07 La Maritza
08 Via Nocturna
09 Asgård
10 Draconian Trilogy

CD2:
01 Ginnungagap
02 Ten Courts of Diyu
03 Litany of the Fallen
04 Siren of the Woods
05 Son of the Staves of Time
06 Lemuria
07 Sitra Ahra
08 Quetzalcoatl
09 The Rise of Sodom and Gomorrah
10 To Mega Therion

BluRay:
01 The Blood of Kingu
02 The Ruler of Tamag
03 The Birth of Venus Illegitima
04 Tuonela
05 Twilight of the Gods
06 Mon Amour mon Ami
07 La Maritza
08 Via Nocturna
09 Asgård
10 Draconian Trilogy
11 Ginnungagap
12 Ten Courts of Diyu
13 Litany of the Fallen
14 Siren of the Woods
15 Son of the Staves of Time
16 Lemuria
17 Sitra Ahra
18 Quetzalcoatl
19 The Rise of Sodom and Gomorrah
20 To Mega Therion
Bonus Material Reheasal

DVD:
01 The Blood of Kingu
02 The Ruler of Tamag
03 The Birth of Venus Illegitima
04 Tuonela
05 Twilight of the Gods
06 Mon Amour mon Ami
07 La Maritza
08 Via Nocturna
09 Asgård
10 Draconian Trilogy
11 Ginnungagap
12 Ten Courts of Diyu
13 Litany of the Fallen
14 Siren of the Woods
15 Son of the Staves of Time
16 Lemuria
17 Sitra Ahra
18 Quetzalcoatl
19 The Rise of Sodom and Gomorrah
20 To Mega Therion
Bonus Material Reheasal








1997-2026 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
