29 янв 2026



Концертное видео THERION



The Ruler of Tamag, концертное видео THERION, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из нового релиза коллектива, Con Orquesta, выход которого намечен на 30 января на Napalm Records:



CD1:

01 The Blood of Kingu

02 The Ruler of Tamag

03 The Birth of Venus Illegitima

04 Tuonela

05 Twilight of the Gods

06 Mon Amour mon Ami

07 La Maritza

08 Via Nocturna

09 Asgård

10 Draconian Trilogy



CD2:

01 Ginnungagap

02 Ten Courts of Diyu

03 Litany of the Fallen

04 Siren of the Woods

05 Son of the Staves of Time

06 Lemuria

07 Sitra Ahra

08 Quetzalcoatl

09 The Rise of Sodom and Gomorrah

10 To Mega Therion



BluRay:

