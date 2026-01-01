4 фев 2026



Бокс-сет HEAVEN & HELL выйдет весной



Rhino 27 марта выпустит новый бокс-сет HEAVEN & HELL "Breaking Out Of Heaven 2007-2009", который будет доступен на семи винилах или 4CD/Blu-ray. Оба издания будут содержать иллюстрированную книгу с заметками от Hugh Gilmour. Обновленное видео "Bible Black" из этого релиза, доступно для просмотра ниже:



"Breaking Out Of Heaven 2007-2009" 4CD track listing:



Disc One: The Devil You Know



01. Atom And Evil

02. Fear

03. Bible Black

04. Double The Pain

05. Rock And Roll Angel

06. The Turn Of The Screw

07. Eating The Cannibals

08. Follow The Tears

09. Neverwhere

10. Breaking Into Heaven



Bonus tracks from The Dio Years



11. The Devil Cried

12. Shadow Of The Wind

13. Ear In The Wall



Disc Two: Live From Radio City Music Hall



01. E5150 / After All (The Dead)

02. The Mob Rules

03. Children Of The Sea

04. Lady Evil

05. I

06. The Sign Of The Southern Cross

07. Voodoo

08. The Devil Cried



Disc Three: Live From Radio City Music Hall



01. Computer God

02. Falling Off the Edge Of The World

03. Shadow Of The Wind

04. Die Young

05. Heaven And Hell

06. Lonely Is the Word

07. Neon Knights



Disc Four: Neon Nights: 30 Years Of Heaven & Hell



01. Mob Rules

02. Children Of The Sea

03. I

04. Bible Black

05. Time Machine

06. Fear

07. Falling Off The Edge Of The World

08. Follow The Tears

09. Die Young

10. Heaven And Hell

11. Neon Knights



Breaking Out Of Heaven 2007–2009 7LP Track Listing



LP One: The Devil You Know



Side One



01. Atom and Evil

02. Fear

03. Bible Black



Side Two



01. Double The Pain

02. Rock And Roll Angel

03. The Turn Of The Screw

04. Eating The Cannibals



LP Two: The Devil You Know



Side One



01. Follow The Tears

02. Neverwhere

03. Breaking Into Heaven



Side Two: Bonus Tracks



01. The Devil Cried (from "The Dio Years")

02. Shadow Of The Wind (from "The Dio Years")

03. Ear In The Wall (from "The Dio Years")



LP Three: Live from Radio City Music Hall



Side One



01. E5150 / After All (The Dead)

02. The Mob Rules

03. Children Of The Sea



Side Two



01. Lady Evil

02. I

03. The Sign Of The Southern Cross



LP Four: Live from Radio City Music Hall



Side One



01. Voodoo

02. The Devil Cried



Side Two



01. Computer God

02. Falling Off the Edge Of The World

03. Shadow Of The Wind



LP Five: Live from Radio City Music Hall



Side One



01. Die Young

02. Heaven And Hell



Side Two



01. Lonely Is the Word

02. Neon Knights



LP Six: Neon Nights: 30 Years Of Heaven & Hell



Side One



01. Mob Rules

02. Children Of The Sea

03. I



Side Two



01. Bible Black

02. Time Machine

03. Fear



LP Seven: Neon Nights: 30 Years Of Heaven & Hell



Side One



01. Falling Off The Edge Of The World

02. Follow The Tears

03. Die Young



Side Two



01. Heaven And Hell

02. Neon Knights



Blu-Ray Video Content



Live from Radio City Music Hall



Extras:



* Heaven And Hell Road Movie

* Hail The Gods Of Metal

* Meet The Mob

* Radio City

* The Wisdom Of Dio



Neon Nights: 30 Years Of Heaven & Hell



Extras:



30th-Anniversary Interviews



* Ronnie James Dio

* Geezer Butler

* Vinny Appice

* Tony Iommi



Ronnie James Dio Tribute (2010)



* Tony Iommi

* Vinny Appice

* Geezer Butler







