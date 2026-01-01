Arts
Новости
*

Heaven & Hell

*



4 фев 2026 : 		 Бокс-сет HEAVEN & HELL выйдет весной

3 окт 2022 : 		 TONY IOMMI заявил, что Ронни Дио хотел записать ещё один альбом HEAVEN & HELL

23 июн 2021 : 		 VINNY APPICE — об участии в проекте HEAR 'N AID

3 фев 2021 : 		 HEAVEN & HELL могли продолжить с Rob'ом

31 авг 2019 : 		 Видео с последней автограф-сессии HEAVEN & HELL

28 авг 2015 : 		 BILL WARD: «Плохой контракт и расхождение во мнениях с одним из участников» стали причиной ухода из HEAVEN & HELL

12 май 2013 : 		 Репортаж о релиз-вечеринке HEAVEN & EARTH

29 мар 2011 : 		 Детали Blu-Ray издания HEAVEN & HELL

9 фев 2011 : 		 Blu-Ray издание HEAVEN & HELL "Live At Radio City Music Hall" выйдет с бонусами

25 ноя 2010 : 		 WENDY DIO считает, что HEAVEN & HELL должны продолжать писать музыку , сменив название коллектива

19 ноя 2010 : 		 Любимые песни VINNY APPICE

16 ноя 2010 : 		 Фрагмент нового DVD HEAVEN & HELL

4 ноя 2010 : 		 E-Card от HEAVEN & HELL

27 окт 2010 : 		 Трейлер нового DVD HEAVEN & HELL

16 окт 2010 : 		 Детали концертного релиза HEAVEN & HELL

28 сен 2010 : 		 Новый релиз HEAVEN & HELL в ноябре

24 авг 2010 : 		 GEEZER BUTLER хочет продолжать играть с TONY IOMMI и VINNY APPICE'ом

11 авг 2010 : 		 У TONY IOMMI украли гитару

29 июл 2010 : 		 Аудиоверсия прощального концерта HEAVEN & HELL

26 июл 2010 : 		 Участники HEAVEN & HELL отыграли концерт-посвящение DIO

13 июл 2010 : 		 GEEZER BUTLER о концерте памяти DIO

9 июл 2010 : 		 TONY IOMMI сказал, что будущий концерт памяти DIO будет единственным

7 июн 2010 : 		 Видео с последнего концерта RONNIE JAMES'a DIO

30 май 2010 : 		 Техники HEAVEN & HELL о DIO

17 май 2010 : 		 TONY IOMMI о смерти DIO

5 май 2010 : 		 HEAVEN & HELL отменили все летние концерты
| - |

|||| 4 фев 2026

Бокс-сет HEAVEN & HELL выйдет весной



Rhino 27 марта выпустит новый бокс-сет HEAVEN & HELL "Breaking Out Of Heaven 2007-2009", который будет доступен на семи винилах или 4CD/Blu-ray. Оба издания будут содержать иллюстрированную книгу с заметками от Hugh Gilmour. Обновленное видео "Bible Black" из этого релиза, доступно для просмотра ниже:

"Breaking Out Of Heaven 2007-2009" 4CD track listing:

Disc One: The Devil You Know

01. Atom And Evil
02. Fear
03. Bible Black
04. Double The Pain
05. Rock And Roll Angel
06. The Turn Of The Screw
07. Eating The Cannibals
08. Follow The Tears
09. Neverwhere
10. Breaking Into Heaven

Bonus tracks from The Dio Years

11. The Devil Cried
12. Shadow Of The Wind
13. Ear In The Wall

Disc Two: Live From Radio City Music Hall

01. E5150 / After All (The Dead)
02. The Mob Rules
03. Children Of The Sea
04. Lady Evil
05. I
06. The Sign Of The Southern Cross
07. Voodoo
08. The Devil Cried

Disc Three: Live From Radio City Music Hall

01. Computer God
02. Falling Off the Edge Of The World
03. Shadow Of The Wind
04. Die Young
05. Heaven And Hell
06. Lonely Is the Word
07. Neon Knights

Disc Four: Neon Nights: 30 Years Of Heaven & Hell

01. Mob Rules
02. Children Of The Sea
03. I
04. Bible Black
05. Time Machine
06. Fear
07. Falling Off The Edge Of The World
08. Follow The Tears
09. Die Young
10. Heaven And Hell
11. Neon Knights

Breaking Out Of Heaven 2007–2009 7LP Track Listing

LP One: The Devil You Know

Side One

01. Atom and Evil
02. Fear
03. Bible Black

Side Two

01. Double The Pain
02. Rock And Roll Angel
03. The Turn Of The Screw
04. Eating The Cannibals

LP Two: The Devil You Know

Side One

01. Follow The Tears
02. Neverwhere
03. Breaking Into Heaven

Side Two: Bonus Tracks

01. The Devil Cried (from "The Dio Years")
02. Shadow Of The Wind (from "The Dio Years")
03. Ear In The Wall (from "The Dio Years")

LP Three: Live from Radio City Music Hall

Side One

01. E5150 / After All (The Dead)
02. The Mob Rules
03. Children Of The Sea

Side Two

01. Lady Evil
02. I
03. The Sign Of The Southern Cross

LP Four: Live from Radio City Music Hall

Side One

01. Voodoo
02. The Devil Cried

Side Two

01. Computer God
02. Falling Off the Edge Of The World
03. Shadow Of The Wind

LP Five: Live from Radio City Music Hall

Side One

01. Die Young
02. Heaven And Hell

Side Two

01. Lonely Is the Word
02. Neon Knights

LP Six: Neon Nights: 30 Years Of Heaven & Hell

Side One

01. Mob Rules
02. Children Of The Sea
03. I

Side Two

01. Bible Black
02. Time Machine
03. Fear

LP Seven: Neon Nights: 30 Years Of Heaven & Hell

Side One

01. Falling Off The Edge Of The World
02. Follow The Tears
03. Die Young

Side Two

01. Heaven And Hell
02. Neon Knights

Blu-Ray Video Content

Live from Radio City Music Hall

Extras:

* Heaven And Hell Road Movie
* Hail The Gods Of Metal
* Meet The Mob
* Radio City
* The Wisdom Of Dio

Neon Nights: 30 Years Of Heaven & Hell

Extras:

30th-Anniversary Interviews

* Ronnie James Dio
* Geezer Butler
* Vinny Appice
* Tony Iommi

Ronnie James Dio Tribute (2010)

* Tony Iommi
* Vinny Appice
* Geezer Butler




1997-2026 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
