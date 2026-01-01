Рассказ о бокс-сете HEAVEN & HELL

Rhino 27 марта выпустит новый бокс-сет HEAVEN & HELL "Breaking Out Of Heaven 2007-2009", который будет доступен на семи винилах или 4CD/Blu-ray. Оба издания будут содержать иллюстрированную книгу с заметками от Hugh Gilmour. Видео, рассказывающее о содержимом этого релиза, доступно для просмотра ниже:
"Breaking Out Of Heaven 2007-2009" 4CD track listing:
Disc One: The Devil You Know
01. Atom And Evil
02. Fear
03. Bible Black
04. Double The Pain
05. Rock And Roll Angel
06. The Turn Of The Screw
07. Eating The Cannibals
08. Follow The Tears
09. Neverwhere
10. Breaking Into Heaven
Bonus tracks from The Dio Years
11. The Devil Cried
12. Shadow Of The Wind
13. Ear In The Wall
Disc Two: Live From Radio City Music Hall
01. E5150 / After All (The Dead)
02. The Mob Rules
03. Children Of The Sea
04. Lady Evil
05. I
06. The Sign Of The Southern Cross
07. Voodoo
08. The Devil Cried
Disc Three: Live From Radio City Music Hall
01. Computer God
02. Falling Off the Edge Of The World
03. Shadow Of The Wind
04. Die Young
05. Heaven And Hell
06. Lonely Is the Word
07. Neon Knights
Disc Four: Neon Nights: 30 Years Of Heaven & Hell
01. Mob Rules
02. Children Of The Sea
03. I
04. Bible Black
05. Time Machine
06. Fear
07. Falling Off The Edge Of The World
08. Follow The Tears
09. Die Young
10. Heaven And Hell
11. Neon Knights
Breaking Out Of Heaven 2007–2009 7LP Track Listing
LP One: The Devil You Know
Side One
01. Atom and Evil
02. Fear
03. Bible Black
Side Two
01. Double The Pain
02. Rock And Roll Angel
03. The Turn Of The Screw
04. Eating The Cannibals
LP Two: The Devil You Know
Side One
01. Follow The Tears
02. Neverwhere
03. Breaking Into Heaven
Side Two: Bonus Tracks
01. The Devil Cried (from "The Dio Years")
02. Shadow Of The Wind (from "The Dio Years")
03. Ear In The Wall (from "The Dio Years")
LP Three: Live from Radio City Music Hall
Side One
01. E5150 / After All (The Dead)
02. The Mob Rules
03. Children Of The Sea
Side Two
01. Lady Evil
02. I
03. The Sign Of The Southern Cross
LP Four: Live from Radio City Music Hall
Side One
01. Voodoo
02. The Devil Cried
Side Two
01. Computer God
02. Falling Off the Edge Of The World
03. Shadow Of The Wind
LP Five: Live from Radio City Music Hall
Side One
01. Die Young
02. Heaven And Hell
Side Two
01. Lonely Is the Word
02. Neon Knights
LP Six: Neon Nights: 30 Years Of Heaven & Hell
Side One
01. Mob Rules
02. Children Of The Sea
03. I
Side Two
01. Bible Black
02. Time Machine
03. Fear
LP Seven: Neon Nights: 30 Years Of Heaven & Hell
Side One
01. Falling Off The Edge Of The World
02. Follow The Tears
03. Die Young
Side Two
01. Heaven And Hell
02. Neon Knights
Blu-Ray Video Content
Live from Radio City Music Hall
Extras:
* Heaven And Hell Road Movie
* Hail The Gods Of Metal
* Meet The Mob
* Radio City
* The Wisdom Of Dio
Neon Nights: 30 Years Of Heaven & Hell
Extras:
30th-Anniversary Interviews
* Ronnie James Dio
* Geezer Butler
* Vinny Appice
* Tony Iommi
