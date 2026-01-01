сегодня



Новое видео BLOODBOUND



The Nine Crusades (feat. Brittney Slayes) , новое видео BLOODBOUND, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из нового альбома Field Of Swords, релиз которого состоялся 21 ноября на Napalm Records:



1. Field of Swords

2. As Empires Fall

3. Defenders of Jerusalem

4. The Code of Warriors

5. Land of the Brave

6. Light the Sky

7. Teutonic Knights

8. Forged in Iron

9. Pain and Glory

10. Born to be King

11. The Nine Crusades (feat. Unleash the Archers)







