Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register
MENU LOGO
×
СОБЫТИЯ
Новости
Новости.Рус
Видео
Концерты
Репортажи
МУЗЫКА
Группы
Рецензии
Интервью
Стили
ИСКУССТВО
Графика
ОБЩЕНИЕ
Форум
Ссылки
Контакты

LOGIN
Новости
*Новая песня SUNN O))) 74
*JOE LYNN TURNER: «Мой посыл услышали не все» 37
*Новое видео ARCH ENEMY 35
*Новая песня SEPULTURA 32
*Новая песня ARCH ENEMY 29
Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Новая песня SUNN O))) 74
*JOE LYNN TURNER: «Мой посыл услышали не все» 37
*Новое видео ARCH ENEMY 35
*Новая песня SEPULTURA 32
*Новая песня ARCH ENEMY 29
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Bloodbound

*



3 мар 2026 : 		 Новое видео BLOODBOUND

19 ноя 2025 : 		 Новое видео BLOODBOUND

15 окт 2025 : 		 Новое видео BLOODBOUND

9 сен 2025 : 		 Новое видео BLOODBOUND

6 мар 2025 : 		 BLOODBOUND на Napalm Records

25 мар 2024 : 		 Фрагмент концертного альбома BLOODBOUND

18 фев 2024 : 		 BLOODBOUND выпускают концертный релиз

23 июн 2023 : 		 Новое видео BLOODBOUND

12 май 2023 : 		 Новое видео BLOODBOUND

3 апр 2023 : 		 Видео с текстом от BLOODBOUND

17 фев 2023 : 		 Новая песня BLOODBOUND

13 янв 2023 : 		 Видео с текстом от BLOODBOUND

2 май 2021 : 		 Видео с текстом от BLOODBOUND

15 мар 2021 : 		 Новое видео BLOODBOUND

17 янв 2021 : 		 Видео с текстом от BLOODBOUND

22 апр 2020 : 		 Новая песня BLOODBOUND

20 фев 2020 : 		 Новый релиз BLOODBOUND выйдет весной

19 мар 2019 : 		 Видео с текстом BLOODBOUND

26 фев 2019 : 		 Новое видео BLOODBOUND

4 фев 2019 : 		 Новая песня BLOODBOUND

13 мар 2018 : 		 Винилы BLOODBOUND выйдут весной

20 июн 2017 : 		 Видео с текстом от BLOODBOUND

21 фев 2017 : 		 Новая песня BLOODBOUND

3 фев 2017 : 		 Новое видео BLOODBOUND

13 дек 2016 : 		 BLOODBOUND выпустят новый альбом в феврале

3 фев 2016 : 		 Фрагмент нового DVD BLOODBOUND
Показать далее
| - |

|||| сегодня

Новое видео BLOODBOUND



zoom
The Nine Crusades (feat. Brittney Slayes) , новое видео BLOODBOUND, доступно для просмотра ниже. Этот трек взят из нового альбома Field Of Swords, релиз которого состоялся 21 ноября на Napalm Records:

1. Field of Swords
2. As Empires Fall
3. Defenders of Jerusalem
4. The Code of Warriors
5. Land of the Brave
6. Light the Sky
7. Teutonic Knights
8. Forged in Iron
9. Pain and Glory
10. Born to be King
11. The Nine Crusades (feat. Unleash the Archers)




Like!+0Dislike!-1


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).



Сообщений нет

просмотров: 116

 ||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2026 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом