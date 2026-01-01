MR. BIG отметят юбилей четвертого альбома

В 2026 году четвертому альбому MR. BIG, Рун Man, исполняется тридцать лет. По этому случаю ко дню музыкального магазина в Великобритании и Японии альбом выйдет на SACD Hybrid Multi-channel и Double MQA-CD восьмого мая. В Японии альбом произвел настоящий фурор и 16 недель находился в чартах. Альбом будет также впервые выпущен на виниле тиражом в 3 000 копий.
Трек-лист винила:
Side One
01. Trapped In Toyland
02. Take Cover
03. Jane Doe
04. Goin' Where The Wind Blows
05. The Chain
Side Two
01. Where Do I Fit In?
02. If That's What It Takes
03. Out Of The Underground
04. Dancin' Right Into The Flame
05. Mama D.
SACD:
01. Trapped In Toyland
02. Take Cover
03. Jane Doe
04. Goin' Where The Wind Blows
05. The Chain
06. Where Do I Fit In?
07. If That's What It Takes
08. Out Of The Underground
09. Dancin' Right Into The Flame
10. Mama D.
11. Fool Us Today
Double MQA-CD:
Disc One
01. Trapped In Toyland
02. Take Cover
03. Jane Doe
04. Goin' Where The Wind Blows
05. The Chain
06. Where Do I Fit In?
07. If That's What It Takes
08. Out Of The Underground
09. Dancin' Right Into The Flame
10. Mama D.
11. Fool Us Today
Disc Two
01. Friend Of The Working Girl
02. Livin Like A Dog
03. Tears
04. Little Mistake
05. I Love You Japan (demo version)
06. Swingin' Jam
07. Shoot The Moon
08. Take Cover (Live)
09. Goin' Where The Wind Blows (Live)
10. I Love You Japan (Live)
11. Take Cover (Drum track only)
12. Take Cover (Minus drum track)
