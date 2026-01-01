Arts
*

Mr. Big

*



6 мар 2026 : 		 MR. BIG отметят юбилей четвертого альбома

9 фев 2026 : 		 MR. BIG исполняют “Colorado Bulldog” и “Price You Gotta Pay”

24 дек 2025 : 		 BILLY SHEEHAN о новой музыке MR. BIG

14 ноя 2025 : 		 Басист MR. BIG: «Я люблю играть на концертах»

9 авг 2025 : 		 Вокалист MR. BIG: «Мы много раз прощаемся»

21 июл 2025 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления MR. BIG

15 май 2025 : 		 Басист MR. BIG: «Работаю в поте лица!»

1 май 2025 : 		 Вокалист MR. BIG о возможности новых концертов: «Кто знает...»

26 фев 2025 : 		 MR. BIG отыграли новое последнее шоу

16 фев 2025 : 		 Новые последние концерты MR. BIG

27 дек 2024 : 		 Басист MR. BIG: ««Я с удовольствием объясню любому, почему Пол Маккартни величайший музыкант»

10 ноя 2024 : 		 ERIC MARTIN: «На новом альбоме MR. BIG у меня зрелый голос»

29 окт 2024 : 		 Басист MR. BIG: «Мы хотели перебежать финишную черту, а не переползти её»

6 окт 2024 : 		 Вокалист MR. BIG хочет сдать назад

29 авг 2024 : 		 Вокалист MR. BIG считает, что группа рано закончила

26 авг 2024 : 		 MR. BIG сыграли последний концерт

28 июл 2024 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза MR. BIG

27 июл 2024 : 		 Вокалист MR. BIG: «А зачем нам прекращать?»

25 июл 2024 : 		 BILLY SHEEHAN: «На новом MR. BIG я просто играю на басу»

21 июл 2024 : 		 Видео с выступления MR. BIG

17 июл 2024 : 		 Концертный релиз MR. BIG выйдет осенью

15 июл 2024 : 		 Новое видео MR. BIG

20 июн 2024 : 		 Новое видео MR. BIG

28 май 2024 : 		 ERIC MARTIN об уходе MR. BIG на покой

23 май 2024 : 		 Новая песня MR. BIG

16 май 2024 : 		 «Этот прощальный тур точно прощальный» — версия от вокалиста MR. BIG
MR. BIG отметят юбилей четвертого альбома



zoom
В 2026 году четвертому альбому MR. BIG, Рун Man, исполняется тридцать лет. По этому случаю ко дню музыкального магазина в Великобритании и Японии альбом выйдет на SACD Hybrid Multi-channel и Double MQA-CD восьмого мая. В Японии альбом произвел настоящий фурор и 16 недель находился в чартах. Альбом будет также впервые выпущен на виниле тиражом в 3 000 копий.

Трек-лист винила:

Side One

01. Trapped In Toyland
02. Take Cover
03. Jane Doe
04. Goin' Where The Wind Blows
05. The Chain

Side Two

01. Where Do I Fit In?
02. If That's What It Takes
03. Out Of The Underground
04. Dancin' Right Into The Flame
05. Mama D.

SACD:

01. Trapped In Toyland
02. Take Cover
03. Jane Doe
04. Goin' Where The Wind Blows
05. The Chain
06. Where Do I Fit In?
07. If That's What It Takes
08. Out Of The Underground
09. Dancin' Right Into The Flame
10. Mama D.
11. Fool Us Today

Double MQA-CD:

Disc One

01. Trapped In Toyland
02. Take Cover
03. Jane Doe
04. Goin' Where The Wind Blows
05. The Chain
06. Where Do I Fit In?
07. If That's What It Takes
08. Out Of The Underground
09. Dancin' Right Into The Flame
10. Mama D.
11. Fool Us Today

Disc Two

01. Friend Of The Working Girl
02. Livin Like A Dog
03. Tears
04. Little Mistake
05. I Love You Japan (demo version)
06. Swingin' Jam
07. Shoot The Moon
08. Take Cover (Live)
09. Goin' Where The Wind Blows (Live)
10. I Love You Japan (Live)
11. Take Cover (Drum track only)
12. Take Cover (Minus drum track)




