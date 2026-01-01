сегодня



MR. BIG отметят юбилей четвертого альбома



В 2026 году четвертому альбому MR. BIG, Рун Man, исполняется тридцать лет. По этому случаю ко дню музыкального магазина в Великобритании и Японии альбом выйдет на SACD Hybrid Multi-channel и Double MQA-CD восьмого мая. В Японии альбом произвел настоящий фурор и 16 недель находился в чартах. Альбом будет также впервые выпущен на виниле тиражом в 3 000 копий.



Трек-лист винила:



Side One



01. Trapped In Toyland

02. Take Cover

03. Jane Doe

04. Goin' Where The Wind Blows

05. The Chain



Side Two



01. Where Do I Fit In?

02. If That's What It Takes

03. Out Of The Underground

04. Dancin' Right Into The Flame

05. Mama D.



SACD:



01. Trapped In Toyland

02. Take Cover

03. Jane Doe

04. Goin' Where The Wind Blows

05. The Chain

06. Where Do I Fit In?

07. If That's What It Takes

08. Out Of The Underground

09. Dancin' Right Into The Flame

10. Mama D.

11. Fool Us Today



Double MQA-CD:



Disc One



01. Trapped In Toyland

02. Take Cover

03. Jane Doe

04. Goin' Where The Wind Blows

05. The Chain

06. Where Do I Fit In?

07. If That's What It Takes

08. Out Of The Underground

09. Dancin' Right Into The Flame

10. Mama D.

11. Fool Us Today



Disc Two



01. Friend Of The Working Girl

02. Livin Like A Dog

03. Tears

04. Little Mistake

05. I Love You Japan (demo version)

06. Swingin' Jam

07. Shoot The Moon

08. Take Cover (Live)

09. Goin' Where The Wind Blows (Live)

10. I Love You Japan (Live)

11. Take Cover (Drum track only)

12. Take Cover (Minus drum track)







