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*ХХVIII: Это еще праздник или уже нет? 62
*ARCH ENEMY продолжают оправдываться/защищаться от нападок бы... 40
*MICHALE GRAVES: «Меня ненавидят в мире панка и металла» 35
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*Вокалистка BLUE MEDUSA: «Если вы никогда не встречали вегана... 28
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Uli Jon Roth

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13 апр 2026 : 		 ULI JON ROTH отметил юбилей In Trance и Virgin Killer

8 апр 2026 : 		 ULI JON ROTH: «Слишком много музыкантов начинают звучать как пишущие машинки»

27 ноя 2025 : 		 ULI JON ROTH отметит юбилей SCORPIONS на Wacken

20 авг 2025 : 		 ULI JON ROTH: «Я не любитель металла»

19 авг 2025 : 		 ULI JON ROTH: «Я не боюсь ИИ!»

12 янв 2025 : 		 ULI JON ROTH исполняет SCORPIONS

12 май 2024 : 		 Видео полного выступления ULI JON ROTH

13 апр 2024 : 		 ULI JON ROTH о Джими Хендриксе: «Звук был словно из гиперпространства»

9 апр 2024 : 		 Видео с выступления ULI JON ROTH

31 мар 2024 : 		 ULI JON ROTH о своей книге: «Она довольно философская»

20 мар 2024 : 		 ULI JON ROTH о "Rock You Like A Hurricane": «Мне не нравится текст, но я думаю, что это отличный классический рок-рифф»

12 янв 2024 : 		 ULI JON ROTH: «Многие школьники в наши дни с лёгкостью в техническом плане переиграют большинство гитаристов 1970-х»

17 ноя 2023 : 		 ULI JON ROTH работает над новым материалом

17 сен 2023 : 		 ULI JON ROTH: «Я всегда был слишком нестандартным, чтобы стать мейнстримом»

12 июл 2023 : 		 ULI JON ROTH остался без почки

4 апр 2023 : 		 ULI JON ROTH готовит книгу

16 янв 2023 : 		 ULI JON ROTH — об участии в SCORPIONS: «Я старался не думать о том, что делал Michael до меня»

10 мар 2021 : 		 Концертная запись ULI JON ROTH

30 апр 2019 : 		 ULI JON ROTH: «Я перестал слушать музыку очень-очень давно»

18 янв 2019 : 		 Бывший гитарист SCORPIONS выступит с гитаристом SCORPIONS

4 сен 2018 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления ULI JON ROTH

7 фев 2018 : 		 Умер брат ULI JON ROTH'a

19 дек 2016 : 		 Рассказ об издании альбома ULI JON ROTH

16 дек 2016 : 		 Трейлер нового релиза ULI JON ROTH

9 дек 2016 : 		 Видео полного выступления ULI JON ROTH

18 ноя 2016 : 		 Концертный релиз ULI JON ROTH выйдет зимой
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ULI JON ROTH отметил юбилей In Trance и Virgin Killer



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Видео с выступления ULI JON ROTH, состоявшегося девятого апреля в Pittsburg California Theatre, Pittsburg, California в рамках тура "Pictures Of Destiny", доступно для просмотра ниже.

Сет-лист:

Amadeus (Instrumental)
Rondo Alla Turca (Mozart cover)
Queen of the Night (Mozart cover)
The Cry (Instrumental)
Sky Overture (Instrumental)
Spirit of the Heart (Instrumental)
The Sails of Charon (Scorpions song) (Instrumental)

Set 2:
Pictured Life (Scorpions song)
Catch Your Train (Scorpions song)
In Your Park (Scorpions song)
Backstage Queen (Scorpions song)
Virgin Killer (Scorpions song)
Hell-Cat (Scorpions song)
Crying Days (Scorpions song)
Polar Nights (Scorpions song)
Yellow Raven (Scorpions song)
Sun in My Hand (Scorpions song)
We'll Burn the Sky (Scorpions song)
In Trance (Scorpions song)
Fly to the Rainbow (Scorpions song)
The Sails of Charon (Scorpions song)
All Along the Watchtower (Bob Dylan cover)






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