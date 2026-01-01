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ULI JON ROTH отметил юбилей In Trance и Virgin Killer



Видео с выступления ULI JON ROTH, состоявшегося девятого апреля в Pittsburg California Theatre, Pittsburg, California в рамках тура "Pictures Of Destiny", доступно для просмотра ниже.



Сет-лист:



Amadeus (Instrumental)

Rondo Alla Turca (Mozart cover)

Queen of the Night (Mozart cover)

The Cry (Instrumental)

Sky Overture (Instrumental)

Spirit of the Heart (Instrumental)

The Sails of Charon (Scorpions song) (Instrumental)



Set 2:

Pictured Life (Scorpions song)

Catch Your Train (Scorpions song)

In Your Park (Scorpions song)

Backstage Queen (Scorpions song)

Virgin Killer (Scorpions song)

Hell-Cat (Scorpions song)

Crying Days (Scorpions song)

Polar Nights (Scorpions song)

Yellow Raven (Scorpions song)

Sun in My Hand (Scorpions song)

We'll Burn the Sky (Scorpions song)

In Trance (Scorpions song)

Fly to the Rainbow (Scorpions song)

The Sails of Charon (Scorpions song)

All Along the Watchtower (Bob Dylan cover)











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