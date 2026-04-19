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*ХХVIII: Это еще праздник или уже нет? 67
*ARCH ENEMY продолжают оправдываться/защищаться от нападок бы... 42
*IRON MAIDEN введут в ЗСРнР 34
*RONNIE ROMERO: «Я даже трубку не возьму, если это будет YNGW... 29
*ANETTE OLZON о временах в NIGHTWISH 22
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Mithotyn

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Переиздание MITHOTYN выйдет летом



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Hammerheart Records объявили о том, что пятого июня выйдет ремастированная версия дебютного альбома MITHOTYN Sign of the Ravens:

1. Upon Raging Waves
2. In the Sign of the Ravens
3. Shadows of the Past
4. Lost in the Mist
5. Embraced by Frost
6. In the Forest of Moonlight
7. Tills Dagen Gryr
8. Stories Carved in Stone
9. Freezing Storms of Snow
10. Where My Spirit Forever Shall Be
11. Let Thy Ale Swing



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19 апр 2026
M
Mike Barlow
Воссоединились бы, что ли.
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