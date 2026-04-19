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Переиздание MITHOTYN выйдет летом



Hammerheart Records объявили о том, что пятого июня выйдет ремастированная версия дебютного альбома MITHOTYN Sign of the Ravens:



1. Upon Raging Waves

2. In the Sign of the Ravens

3. Shadows of the Past

4. Lost in the Mist

5. Embraced by Frost

6. In the Forest of Moonlight

7. Tills Dagen Gryr

8. Stories Carved in Stone

9. Freezing Storms of Snow

10. Where My Spirit Forever Shall Be

11. Let Thy Ale Swing





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