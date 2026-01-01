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DAVID LEE ROTH открыл тур



DAVID LEE ROTH выступлением 16 апреля в Spokane Live! at Spokane Tribe Casino, Airway Heights, Washington, открыл новый сольный тур:



01. Panama (VAN HALEN song)

02. Drop Dead Legs (VAN HALEN song)

03. Romeo Delight (VAN HALEN song)

04. Little Dreamer (VAN HALEN song) (first time since 2003)

05. Blues (Acoustic)

06. I'm The One (VAN HALEN song)

07. Dance The Night Away (VAN HALEN song)

08. Ice Cream Man (John Brim cover) (first time since 2020)

09. You Really Got Me (THE KINKS cover)

10. Jamie's Cryin' (VAN HALEN song)

11. Unchained (VAN HALEN song)

12. New York State Of Mind (Billy Joel cover) (Live debut)

13. Mean Street (VAN HALEN song)

14. Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love (VAN HALEN song)

15. Hot For Teacher (VAN HALEN song)

16. Everybody Wants Some!! (VAN HALEN song)

17. Jump (VAN HALEN song)











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