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David Lee Roth

*



18 апр 2026 : 		 DAVID LEE ROTH открыл тур

13 апр 2026 : 		 DAVID LEE ROTH неожиданно появился на COACHELLA

1 ноя 2025 : 		 BILLY SHEEHAN: «DAVID LEE ROTH остается моим героем!»

3 авг 2025 : 		 Видео с выступления DAVID LEE ROTH

17 май 2025 : 		 PAUL STANLEY рад, что DAVID LEE ROTH вернулся на сцену

17 май 2025 : 		 SAMMY HAGAR рад, что DAVID LEE ROTH вернулся на сцену

5 май 2025 : 		 Видео полного выступления DAVID LEE ROTH

27 апр 2025 : 		 Обновленное видео DAVID LEE ROTH

27 мар 2025 : 		 Обновленное видео DAVID LEE ROTH

25 мар 2025 : 		 DAVID LEE ROTH исполняет VAN HALEN

20 мар 2025 : 		 Обновленное видео DAVID LEE ROTH

19 мар 2025 : 		 Новая песня DAVID LEE ROTH

9 мар 2025 : 		 Обновленное видео DAVID LEE ROTH

5 мар 2025 : 		 Обновленное видео DAVID LEE ROTH

22 фев 2025 : 		 Обновленное видео DAVID LEE ROTH

13 фев 2025 : 		 Обновленное видео DAVID LEE ROTH

19 янв 2025 : 		 Новый трек от DAVID LEE ROTH

11 янв 2025 : 		 Новое видео DAVID LEE ROTH

9 янв 2025 : 		 Бокс-сет DAVID LEE ROTH выйдет зимой

25 дек 2024 : 		 Новое видео DAVID LEE ROTH

21 дек 2024 : 		 Видео полного выступления DAVID LEE ROTH

17 дек 2024 : 		 Видео полного выступления DAVID LEE ROTH

4 дек 2024 : 		 DAVID LEE ROTH продолжает танцевать

2 дек 2024 : 		 Новое видео DAVID LEE ROTH

28 ноя 2024 : 		 DAVID LEE ROTH продолжает танцевать

28 окт 2024 : 		 DAVID LEE ROTH продолжает танцевать
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DAVID LEE ROTH открыл тур



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DAVID LEE ROTH выступлением 16 апреля в Spokane Live! at Spokane Tribe Casino, Airway Heights, Washington, открыл новый сольный тур:

01. Panama (VAN HALEN song)
02. Drop Dead Legs (VAN HALEN song)
03. Romeo Delight (VAN HALEN song)
04. Little Dreamer (VAN HALEN song) (first time since 2003)
05. Blues (Acoustic)
06. I'm The One (VAN HALEN song)
07. Dance The Night Away (VAN HALEN song)
08. Ice Cream Man (John Brim cover) (first time since 2020)
09. You Really Got Me (THE KINKS cover)
10. Jamie's Cryin' (VAN HALEN song)
11. Unchained (VAN HALEN song)
12. New York State Of Mind (Billy Joel cover) (Live debut)
13. Mean Street (VAN HALEN song)
14. Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love (VAN HALEN song)
15. Hot For Teacher (VAN HALEN song)
16. Everybody Wants Some!! (VAN HALEN song)
17. Jump (VAN HALEN song)






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