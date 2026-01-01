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Видео полного выступления MUSE



Мультикамерная фанатская съемка полного выступления MUSE, которое состоялось третьего апреля в London Brixton Academy, доступна ниже:



Interlude (first time as an opener)

Hysteria

Map of the Problematique (with "Who Knows Who" riff outro)

Cryogen (world premiere)

Resistance

Unravelling (extended intro)

Psycho (with unknown riff outro)

Kill or Be Killed (Felsmann + Tiley Reinterpretation; shortened; Matt vocals on tape; Chris and Dom on bass and drums)

Be With You (live debut)

New Born (with Deftones' "Headup" riff outro)

Plug In Baby

Unintended (Matt and Dan only; Cryosleep acoustic version)

United States of Eurasia (extended intro)

Supermassive Black Hole

Uprising

Knights of Cydonia (with Ennio Morricone's "Man With a Harmonica" intro)

The 2nd Law: Isolated System (Dom and Dan only; Dan Lancaster remix)

Undisclosed Desires (with band introductions)

Prelude

Starlight







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