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*ROGER WATERS ответил на критику вокалиста DISTURBED 52
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Muse

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27 апр 2026 : 		 Видео полного выступления MUSE

24 апр 2026 : 		 Новая песня MUSE

19 мар 2026 : 		 Новое видео MUSE

22 ноя 2025 : 		 Профессиональное видео полного выступления MUSE'07

3 июл 2025 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления MUSE

20 июн 2025 : 		 Новая песня MUSE

23 фев 2024 : 		 Новое видео MUSE

16 фев 2024 : 		 Новое видео MUSE

26 янв 2024 : 		 Новое видео MUSE

15 дек 2022 : 		 MYLÈNE FARMER в новом треке MUSE

25 ноя 2022 : 		 Видео с текстом от MUSE

26 авг 2022 : 		 Новые клипы MUSE

26 авг 2022 : 		 Новое видео MUSE

21 июл 2022 : 		 Новое видео MUSE

6 июн 2022 : 		 MUSE исполнили новую песню

3 июн 2022 : 		 Новое видео MUSE

17 мар 2022 : 		 Новое видео MUSE

13 янв 2022 : 		 Новое видео MUSE

10 июн 2021 : 		 Новая версия песни MUSE

20 май 2021 : 		 Новая версия песни MUSE

17 июн 2020 : 		 PHIL DEMMEL, BRIAN TICHY, LUKAS ROSSI и PHIL BUCKMAN исполняют MUSE

27 сен 2018 : 		 Новое видео MUSE

31 авг 2018 : 		 Новый альбом MUSE выйдет осенью

21 июл 2018 : 		 Новое видео MUSE

16 фев 2018 : 		 Новое видео MUSE

28 авг 2017 : 		 Вокалист AC/DC присоединился на сцене к MUSE
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Видео полного выступления MUSE



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Мультикамерная фанатская съемка полного выступления MUSE, которое состоялось третьего апреля в London Brixton Academy, доступна ниже:

Interlude (first time as an opener)
Hysteria
Map of the Problematique (with "Who Knows Who" riff outro)
Cryogen (world premiere)
Resistance
Unravelling (extended intro)
Psycho (with unknown riff outro)
Kill or Be Killed (Felsmann + Tiley Reinterpretation; shortened; Matt vocals on tape; Chris and Dom on bass and drums)
Be With You (live debut)
New Born (with Deftones' "Headup" riff outro)
Plug In Baby
Unintended (Matt and Dan only; Cryosleep acoustic version)
United States of Eurasia (extended intro)
Supermassive Black Hole
Uprising
Knights of Cydonia (with Ennio Morricone's "Man With a Harmonica" intro)
The 2nd Law: Isolated System (Dom and Dan only; Dan Lancaster remix)
Undisclosed Desires (with band introductions)
Prelude
Starlight




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