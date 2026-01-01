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*Лидер MEGADETH о вражде с METALLICA 41
*Dani Filth в новом видео TARJA 34
*IMMORTAL завершили сочинение 31
*Вокалист SALIVA о визите в Россию: «Я ...е!» 24
*Демонстрационное видео от BLUE MEDUSA 23
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Bear McCreary

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|||| 2 май 2026

Члены GUNS N' ROSES, GOJIRA, MESHUGGAH на новом



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BEAR MCCREARY анонсировал новую пластинку "The Singularity: Ekleipsis", релиз которой намечен на 31 июля на Sparks & Shadows Records and Mutant:

01. Overture II
02. Our Kingdom (feat. Alissa White-Gluz and Brendan McCreary)
03. The Chandelier (feat. Patrick Stump)
04. Black Box (Feat. Joe Duplantier and The Mystery Of The Bulgarian Voices)
05. Kill Us Anyway (feat. Brendan McCreary)
06. Sweet Misery (feat. Claudio Sanchez and Tim Henson)
07. Blueshift (feat. Steve Vai, Tim Henson, and Brendan McCreary)
08. Alexandria (feat. Raya Yarbrough and Guthrie Govan)
09. Pray for a Storm (feat. Stewart Copeland and Brendan McCreary)
10. Supernova (feat. N.T. Bullock)
11. Cool Kids (feat. Slash, Duff McKagan, Chad Smith, and Brendan McCreary)
12. Shades of Gray (feat. Brendan McCreary)
13. The Elephant's Foot (feat. Jens Kidman)
14. One Fine Day (feat. Slash and Brendan McCreary)
15. I Forever (feat. Brendan McCreary)

Фрагмент из этого релиза, композиция Black Box, доступна ниже.




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