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*Вокалист THE WHO: «Мы первая металл-группа. И точка!» 56
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Dissection

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3 июн 2026 : 		 Переиздание альбома DISSECTION выйдет летом

20 май 2013 : 		 Альбомы DISSECTION выйдут на виниле

4 янв 2011 : 		 Редкая съемка DISSECTION

19 авг 2006 : 		 Фронтмен DISSECTION покончил жизнь самоубийством

24 май 2006 : 		 DVD от DISSECTION выйдет в июле

11 апр 2006 : 		 Видео DISSECTION "Starless Aeon" в сети

19 фев 2006 : 		 Новый альбом DISSECTION выйдет в апреле

4 янв 2006 : 		 DISSECTION объявили название нового альбома

10 окт 2005 : 		 DISSECTION: переиздание ранних альбомов

22 июн 2005 : 		 DISSECTION взяли нового басиста

17 июн 2005 : 		 Басист BRICE LECLERCQ покидает DISSECTION

13 май 2005 : 		 Продолжение истории с MEGADETH: ответ DISSECTION

20 ноя 2001 : 		 Dissection - идёт подборка материала для издания VHS/DVD.
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Переиздание альбома DISSECTION выйдет летом



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Darkness Silence Productions в память о лидере DISSECTION Йоне Нёдтвейдте перевыпустят его последнюю студийную работу Reinkaos в следующих вариантах:

-LP – including 24-page booklet, 1000 on black vinyl, 1000 on silver vinyl
-CD – jewel-case CD including slipcase
-7LP box – each title will have own booklet/insert and an own double-sided A2 poster, leather optic box with embossed silver hot-foil print and 4 art-prints (A4), 333 on black vinyl, 333 on white vinyl
-6CD box – leather-optic box with embossed silver hot-foil print and limited to 666 copies

The box sets include:

Reinkaos
Reinkaos Instrumental Rehearsal
Midsummer Massacre Rehearsal (2LP – The Final Rehearsal)
The Hall Recordings
Maha Kali
Roughmix 2005 / Starless Aeon



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