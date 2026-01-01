Переиздание альбома DISSECTION выйдет летом

Darkness Silence Productions в память о лидере DISSECTION Йоне Нёдтвейдте перевыпустят его последнюю студийную работу Reinkaos в следующих вариантах:
-LP – including 24-page booklet, 1000 on black vinyl, 1000 on silver vinyl
-CD – jewel-case CD including slipcase
-7LP box – each title will have own booklet/insert and an own double-sided A2 poster, leather optic box with embossed silver hot-foil print and 4 art-prints (A4), 333 on black vinyl, 333 on white vinyl
-6CD box – leather-optic box with embossed silver hot-foil print and limited to 666 copies
The box sets include:
Reinkaos
Reinkaos Instrumental Rehearsal
Midsummer Massacre Rehearsal (2LP – The Final Rehearsal)
The Hall Recordings
Maha Kali
Roughmix 2005 / Starless Aeon
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