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Переиздание альбома DISSECTION выйдет летом



Darkness Silence Productions в память о лидере DISSECTION Йоне Нёдтвейдте перевыпустят его последнюю студийную работу Reinkaos в следующих вариантах:



-LP – including 24-page booklet, 1000 on black vinyl, 1000 on silver vinyl

-CD – jewel-case CD including slipcase

-7LP box – each title will have own booklet/insert and an own double-sided A2 poster, leather optic box with embossed silver hot-foil print and 4 art-prints (A4), 333 on black vinyl, 333 on white vinyl

-6CD box – leather-optic box with embossed silver hot-foil print and limited to 666 copies



The box sets include:



Reinkaos

Reinkaos Instrumental Rehearsal

Midsummer Massacre Rehearsal (2LP – The Final Rehearsal)

The Hall Recordings

Maha Kali

Roughmix 2005 / Starless Aeon





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