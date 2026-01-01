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*Вокалист THE WHO: «Мы первая металл-группа. И точка!» 56
*MICHAEL SWEET: «Не люблю я эту вашу METALLICA!» 47
*Вокалист BEARTOOTH: «Я гордый Г**!» 31
*Участники METALLICA исполнили RAMMSTEIN 28
*MARK MORTON: «Не странно ли, что за 25 лет так никого и не п... 26
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*Вокалист THE WHO: «Мы первая металл-группа. И точка!» 56
*MICHAEL SWEET: «Не люблю я эту вашу METALLICA!» 47
*Вокалист BEARTOOTH: «Я гордый Г**!» 31
*Участники METALLICA исполнили RAMMSTEIN 28
*MARK MORTON: «Не странно ли, что за 25 лет так никого и не п... 26
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3 июн 2026 : 		 Переиздания альбомов ARTILLERY выйдут летом

14 май 2026 : 		 Новый ЕР ARTILLERY доступен для прослушивания

8 апр 2026 : 		 Новое видео ARTILLERY

21 фев 2026 : 		 Новый сингл ARTILLERY выйдет зимой

13 янв 2026 : 		 Новый ЕР ARTILLERY выйдет весной

19 май 2025 : 		 MICHAEL DENNER исполнил классику MERCYFUL FATE с ARTILLERY

19 янв 2024 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза ARTILLERY

15 дек 2023 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза ARTILLERY

12 дек 2023 : 		 ARTILLERY готовят концертный релиз

17 ноя 2023 : 		 ARTILLERY расстались с гитаристом

13 мар 2023 : 		 Барабанщика ARTILLERY сбил автобус

7 июн 2022 : 		 Профессиональное видео полного выступления ARTILLERY

10 май 2021 : 		 Новое видео ARTILLERY

7 май 2021 : 		 Вскрытие ARTILLERY

15 апр 2021 : 		 Новое видео ARTILLERY

19 мар 2021 : 		 Новая песня ARTILLERY

30 дек 2020 : 		 Новый альбом ARTILLERY выйдет весной

17 окт 2020 : 		 Кавер-версия METALLICA от ARTILLERY

19 сен 2020 : 		 ARTILLERY выпустят новый сингл

7 окт 2019 : 		 Умер основатель ARTILLERY

27 сен 2019 : 		 Раритеты ARTILLERY выйдут зимой

8 ноя 2018 : 		 Новое видео ARTILLERY

18 окт 2018 : 		 Новая песня ARTILLERY

27 сен 2018 : 		 Новый альбом ARTILLERY выйдет осенью

12 апр 2018 : 		 Переиздание ARTILLERY выйдет летом

19 сен 2017 : 		 Новое видео ARTILLERY
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|||| сегодня

Переиздания альбомов ARTILLERY выйдут летом



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Back On Black сообщили о том, что на виниле и CD 19 июня будут выпущены четыре студийный работы группы ARTILLERY — Penalty By Perception, The Face Of Fear, X и Legions.

Трек-лист Legions:

“Chill My Bones (Burn My Flesh)”
“God Feather”
“Legions”
“Wardrum Heartbeat”
“Global Flatline”
“Dies Irae”
“Anno Requiem”
“Enslaved To The Nether”
“Doctor Evil”
“Ethos Of Wrath”
“The Almighty”
“Eternal War”

Трек-лист Penalty By Perception

“In Defiance Of Conformity”
“Live By The Scythe”
“Penalty By Perception”
“Mercy Of Ignorance”
“Rites Of War”
“Sin Of Innocence”
“When The Magic Is Gone”
“Cosmic Brain”
“Deity Machine”
“Path Of The Atheist”
“Welcome To The Mindfactory”

Трек-лист The Face Of Fear:

“The Face of Fear”
“Crossroads To Conspiracy”
“New Rage”
“Sworn Utopia”
“Through The Ages Of Atrocity”
“Thirst For The Worst”
“Pain”
“Under Water”
“Preaching To The Converted”
“Mind Of No Return” (Rerecorded Version)
“Doctor Evil” (Rerecorded Version)

Трек-лист X:

“The Devil’s Symphony”
“In Thrash We Trust”
“Turn Up The Rage”
“Silver Cross”
“In Your Mind”
“The Ghost Of Me”
“The Force Of Indifference”
“Varg I Veum”
“Mors Ontologica”
“Eternal Nights”
“Beggars In Black Suits”



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