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Переиздания альбомов ARTILLERY выйдут летом



Back On Black сообщили о том, что на виниле и CD 19 июня будут выпущены четыре студийный работы группы ARTILLERY — Penalty By Perception, The Face Of Fear, X и Legions.



Трек-лист Legions:



“Chill My Bones (Burn My Flesh)”

“God Feather”

“Legions”

“Wardrum Heartbeat”

“Global Flatline”

“Dies Irae”

“Anno Requiem”

“Enslaved To The Nether”

“Doctor Evil”

“Ethos Of Wrath”

“The Almighty”

“Eternal War”



Трек-лист Penalty By Perception



“In Defiance Of Conformity”

“Live By The Scythe”

“Penalty By Perception”

“Mercy Of Ignorance”

“Rites Of War”

“Sin Of Innocence”

“When The Magic Is Gone”

“Cosmic Brain”

“Deity Machine”

“Path Of The Atheist”

“Welcome To The Mindfactory”



Трек-лист The Face Of Fear:



“The Face of Fear”

“Crossroads To Conspiracy”

“New Rage”

“Sworn Utopia”

“Through The Ages Of Atrocity”

“Thirst For The Worst”

“Pain”

“Under Water”

“Preaching To The Converted”

“Mind Of No Return” (Rerecorded Version)

“Doctor Evil” (Rerecorded Version)



Трек-лист X:



“The Devil’s Symphony”

“In Thrash We Trust”

“Turn Up The Rage”

“Silver Cross”

“In Your Mind”

“The Ghost Of Me”

“The Force Of Indifference”

“Varg I Veum”

“Mors Ontologica”

“Eternal Nights”

“Beggars In Black Suits” http://www.artillery.dk/





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